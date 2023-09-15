Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: What is Geto's plan in the Shibuya arc? Explained

The highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 promises to be a thrilling trip for viewers. Satoru Gojo comes to Shibuya to deal with the developing unrest in episode 8, which teases the impending conflict. But in this crucial arc, what specifically is Geto's grand scheme?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 9, drops on September 21, and Shibuya comes to a close with an exciting blend of curses, curse-users, and imprisoned citizens, creating the conditions for an epic clash.

Geto and his band of evil curse spirits have a cunning plan to capture Gojo, including a lethal mix of curses, hostages, and the mysterious Prison Realm. The stakes in the fight for Shibuya have never been higher.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and the character fates mentioned therein.

Unveiling Geto's cunning strategy in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

The alliance of cursed spirits and curse users created by Mahito and Pseudo-Geto (Kenjaku) ultimately moves to seal Satoru Gojo in the Shibuya Incident Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Shibuya is surrounded by a thick black wall on October 31 around 7 pm, and several sorcerers are summoned to the area. Four teams of professionals and students from Jujutsu High School get briefings on the situation. Meanwhile, the imprisoned people of Shibuya are compelled to summon Satoru Gojo. Their cries are eventually heard, and the most powerful sorcerer shows up.

The story's arc reveals to Jujutsu sorcerers that Geto and his band of curses have also attacked Platform B5F of the Fukutoshin Line and are imprisoning the hostages of Shibuya. Gojo, being Gojo, walks by himself to the platform, but Hanami and Jogo have a trap in mind that will take advantage of the attack on the train station.

Gojo easily defeats the curses and mutant puppets, but the enemy is using the hostages as human shields to prevent Gojo from going berserk. Before the fight started, Geto and Jogo calculated that the best way to defeat Gojo was to trap him in a busy area. As the plant curse has still not learned his lesson, Satoru removes his blindfold after realizing the strategy of the curses and knocks Hanami to the ground first and kills him.

Platform B5F witnesses a train arrival in the middle of the battle. The compartment is crammed with transfigured people who suddenly jump out and start killing the defenseless non-sorcerer hostages as civilians rush to it. Mahito steps off the train last and is aroused by the tense atmosphere.

Contrary to Jogo's assumptions, Satoru activates his Domain Expansion: Unlimited Void while pursuing the curses. He only managed to temporarily render every creature on the platform unconscious by doing so for 0.2 seconds. Gojo eliminates all of the transformed people who were unleashed on the station in the following 299 seconds. Geto then imprisons the strongest sorcerer after activating the Prison Realm and placing him in a tiny box.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Conditions to activate the Prison Realm

Geto had communicated the rules of the Prison Realm to the special grade curses before the Shibuya Incident. One of them required Gojo to remain within a four-meter range of the object for one minute after activation. The catch was that the minute had to pass entirely inside Gojo's head.

The curse-user took advantage of this by coming out into the open and being seen by Satoru. The shock of seeing Geto following Jujutsu Kaisen 0 events set off the one-minute countdown in Gojo's head. Memories of the past flooded his consciousness, and the sorcerer was confined in the Prison Realm.

Kenjaku explained that he could exchange bodies by switching minds thanks to a technique called Cursed Spirit Manipulation. With the use of this power, Kenjaku may also learn how to harness the natural powers of the body he is in and use Geto's cursed manipulation.

Be sure to follow for more Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 as 2023 progresses.

