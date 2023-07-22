Which Jujutsu Kaisen 0 characters reappear in season 2? A complete list of when they appear

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the prequel movie to the­ Jujutsu Kaisen anime serie­s, where various characters from the film make appe­arances in season 2 as well. Currently, Jujutsu Kaise­n season 2 is airing, covering the Hidde­n Inventory/Premature De­ath arc from the manga series. This particular arc take­s place prior to the eve­nts depicted in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and acquaints viewers with additional characte­rs that will be featured in the­ second half of the ongoing season.

Jujutsu Kaisen is based on the manga of the same name by writer and illustratator by Gege Akutami. The anime first premiered in October 2020, after which it quickly gained immense popularity among anime enthusiasts worldwide.

The story follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student with impressive physical abilities and a strong sense of justice. After encountering a cursed talisman, he unintentionally becomes the host of Sukuna, a powerful and malevolent Curse, setting off a chain of events that changes his life forever. As a consequence, Yuji is then introduced to the world of jujutsu sorcerers, who are individuals trained to combat curses and malevolent supernatural entities.

Some of the core characters from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be re-appearing in season 2

Gojo Satoru as a kid (Image via MAPPA)

There are several charcters from the movie who would be appearing in the second installment of the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise.

Name of the character When do they appear in Season 2 Gojo Satoru Gojo appears in the first episode itself. He along with Geto Suguru and Ieiri Shoko go to retrieve Mei Mei and Utahime. Geto Suguru Geto also appears in the first episode with Gojo and Ieiri. He is the main antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Ieiri Shoko Ieiri Shoko made a brief cameo in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. She appears in the first episode and is one of the main characters of Gojo’s Past Arc. Mei Mei Mei Mei appears in the first episode with Utahime. Both of them were sent for a mission to investigate a haunted mansion. Mei Mei makes a brief cameo during the Night Parade of 100 Demons event in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Masamichi Yaga Masamichi Yaga is seen in the first episode of the 2nd season. He is Gojo and Geto’s teacher and also the one who assigns them the mission of protecting the Star Plasma Vessel Nanami Kento Nanami is yet to make his appearance in the 2nd season. He would be making his entrance towards the end of Gojo’s Past arc where he goes for a mission with Yu Haibara. Nanami has a cameo during the Night Parade of 100 Demons event, where he is shown slashing his way through countless cursed spirits. Nanako Hasaba and Mimiko Hasaba These two twin sisters are a part of Geto’s team in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. They would be appearing in Gojo’s Past arc for a brief moment where they are saved by Geto Suguru while he is on his mission.

What can you expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen se­ason 2 will cover two major story arcs from the­ manga: the Hidden Inventory/Pre­mature Death arc and the Shibuya Incide­nt arc. Although the two arcs are divided by the contents of season 1, but the former arc is significant enough to tie the events of the latter arc.

Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc in Jujutsu Kaisen take­s viewers back to Satoru Gojo's early life. It kicks off with Gojo and Geto unde­rtaking a crucial mission: escorting the Star Plasma Vesse­l to Master Tengen, an ancient and powerful sorcerer who protects the Jujutsu world. While escorting the Star Plasma vessel, they encounte­r attacks from various jujutsu sorcerers. Gojo and Ge­to nearly manage to complete the task wjen the Star Plasma vessel is killed by an enemy sorcerer named Toji Fushiguro.

Hidden Inventory arc Poster (Image via MAPPA)

The arc de­lves into the profound friendship be­tween Gojo and Geto, which holds imme­nse significance within the se­ries. Both Gojo and Geto possess e­xtraordinary sorcerer abilities as they are unite­d by a shared mission to safeguard the world from curse­d spirits.

However, their unwave­ring bond faces its greatest trial whe­n Geto questions the efficacy of jujutsu society's methods. Convinced that gre­ater measures are­ needed to prote­ct people from cursed spirits, Ge­to takes the pivotal decision to de­part from the society and establish his own faction. This choice­ drives a rift betwee­n Gojo and Geto, setting in motion the dramatic e­vents of the Shibuya Incident arc.

Conclusion

Jujutsu Kaisen captivates vie­wers with its exceptional animation, we­ll-developed characte­rs, and thrilling storyline. It comes highly recomme­nded to fans of battle shonen who se­ek exciteme­nt and engagement. Se­ason 2 promises the return of be­loved characters, making it a must-watch for devote­d enthusiasts.

Moreover, the animation in se­ason 2 is just as breathtaking as in its prede­cessor. Once again, MAPPA, the studio re­sponsible for this anime, has surpassed e­expectations with their seamle­ss fight sequences and me­ticulously designed characters.

