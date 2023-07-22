Which Jujutsu Kaisen 0 characters reappear in season 2? A complete list of when they appear

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the prequel movie to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series, where various characters from the film make appearances in season 2 as well. Currently, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is airing, covering the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc from the manga series. This particular arc takes place prior to the events depicted in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and acquaints viewers with additional characters that will be featured in the second half of the ongoing season.
Jujutsu Kaisen is based on the manga of the same name by writer and illustratator by Gege Akutami. The anime first premiered in October 2020, after which it quickly gained immense popularity among anime enthusiasts worldwide.
The story follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student with impressive physical abilities and a strong sense of justice. After encountering a cursed talisman, he unintentionally becomes the host of Sukuna, a powerful and malevolent Curse, setting off a chain of events that changes his life forever. As a consequence, Yuji is then introduced to the world of jujutsu sorcerers, who are individuals trained to combat curses and malevolent supernatural entities.
Some of the core characters from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be re-appearing in season 2
There are several charcters from the movie who would be appearing in the second installment of the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise.
What can you expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will cover two major story arcs from the manga: the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc and the Shibuya Incident arc. Although the two arcs are divided by the contents of season 1, but the former arc is significant enough to tie the events of the latter arc.
Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc in Jujutsu Kaisen takes viewers back to Satoru Gojo's early life. It kicks off with Gojo and Geto undertaking a crucial mission: escorting the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen, an ancient and powerful sorcerer who protects the Jujutsu world. While escorting the Star Plasma vessel, they encounter attacks from various jujutsu sorcerers. Gojo and Geto nearly manage to complete the task wjen the Star Plasma vessel is killed by an enemy sorcerer named Toji Fushiguro.
The arc delves into the profound friendship between Gojo and Geto, which holds immense significance within the series. Both Gojo and Geto possess extraordinary sorcerer abilities as they are united by a shared mission to safeguard the world from cursed spirits.
However, their unwavering bond faces its greatest trial when Geto questions the efficacy of jujutsu society's methods. Convinced that greater measures are needed to protect people from cursed spirits, Geto takes the pivotal decision to depart from the society and establish his own faction. This choice drives a rift between Gojo and Geto, setting in motion the dramatic events of the Shibuya Incident arc.
Conclusion
Jujutsu Kaisen captivates viewers with its exceptional animation, well-developed characters, and thrilling storyline. It comes highly recommended to fans of battle shonen who seek excitement and engagement. Season 2 promises the return of beloved characters, making it a must-watch for devoted enthusiasts.
Moreover, the animation in season 2 is just as breathtaking as in its predecessor. Once again, MAPPA, the studio responsible for this anime, has surpassed eexpectations with their seamless fight sequences and meticulously designed characters.
