Where is Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 released its first episode, and fans are elated to see their favorite series make a return. The first episode’s animation was incredible, and MAPPA managed to maintain the high standards that they had set. This episode focused on Utahime, Mei, Gojo, and Geto Suguru.

This season is clearly a flashback to the events that took place in Gojo and Geto’s past when they were students at Jujutsu High. After taking a look at the events that happened in episode 1, an important question was raised by fans. Where is Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? The answer is that Yuji Itadori is not a part of this arc’s storyline since it focuses on the events that took place way before Itadori even became a Jujutsu sorcerer. However, he will make an appearance in the Shibuya Incident arc.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Itadori’s relevance and the crux of the Gojo’s Past arc

Jujutsu Curry @JujutsuCurry Geto taking a good look at the star plasma vessel's face for the first time Geto taking a good look at the star plasma vessel's face for the first time https://t.co/k1Q9IMAvSJ

At this point, Yuji Itadori was probably a middle school student leading the regular life that most humans do. He knew nothing about Jujutsu sorcerers. This story arc, Gojo's Past, is focused on an important mission that Gojo Satoru was assigned in the past, as the name of the story arc suggests.

This mission was assigned to both Gojo and Geto Suguru when they were students at Jujutsu High. Therefore, Yuji Itadori will not be making any appearances during the course of this story arc. However, the protagonist of the series will make his return in the Shibuya Incident arc, which is one of the most anticipated story arcs in the series.

With that out of the way, it is important to understand exactly what fans can expect in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. As seen in episode 1, Gojo and Geto Suguru are assigned an extremely sensitive mission that involves escorting a person to Master Tengen.

This person will be Tengen’s vessel, which will allow Tengen to stop themselves from evolving. The evolution of Tengen will lead to them losing their humanity, which is why this vessel is extremely important. Tengen’s barrier abilities are quintessential in hiding the location of Jujutsu High and protecting the Jujutsu world.

Guts @StrugglerChad Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 starts off good.. wonder when we’ll see Itadori and the Gang again? Maybe 2nd half of the Season! Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 starts off good.. wonder when we’ll see Itadori and the Gang again? Maybe 2nd half of the Season! https://t.co/Xh9iOEPfzQ

As expected, the escort mission doesn’t go smoothly as two organizations - Q and Time Vessel Association, are attempting to kill Riko. The Time Vessel Association hires Toji Fushiguroto to kill the vessel to stop an impure merging.

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans will see Gojo take on some of the toughest fighters, and in this case, it will be Toji Fushiguro. Not only does he put up a good fight, but the latter also manages to defeat Gojo Satoru himself, which is a feat that very few are capable of.

Myamura @king_jin_woo TOJI FUSHIGURO HAS OFFICIALLY DEBUTED IN JUJUTSU KAISEN ANIME!! TOJI FUSHIGURO HAS OFFICIALLY DEBUTED IN JUJUTSU KAISEN ANIME!! https://t.co/k3JieLUEp2

The life of the Star Plasma Vessel is also compromised in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. This season will pack a ton of action, as this mission will test Gojo and Suguru’s limits. That being said, it is important to reiterate that Yuji Itadori won't be present for the entirety of this story arc. Since he wasn't even a Jujutu sorcerer at the time, he has no relevance to this part of the storyline.

