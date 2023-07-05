Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 explains Gojo and Geto's relationship via fish (and it's mindblowing)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 is set to be released on July 6, 2023, much to the hype and excitement of fans worldwide. Amidst the hype, fans have picked up on a subtle yet powerful detail in the ending song of season 2 titled Akari.

In this song, a parallel is drawn between fishes and the relationship Gojo and Geto have. With a pair of black and white fish, the creators have highlighted the strength and characteristics of the two characters, also shedding light on their actions.

The ending song of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 explains the relationship between Gojo and Geto via fish

Ducky @IDuckyx more shots from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ending. more shots from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ending. https://t.co/VnXKFOWXYh

Jujutsu Kaisen incorporates elements of Buddhism and fuses them together with Japanese legends of demonic entities, creating a complex narrative. The series explores themes of power and destruction and uses metaphorical representation to make a case for a battle between ideals and philosophies.

Gojo Satoru, arguably the strongest character in the series, even refers to himself as the "Honored One," a title associated with those who reached "Enlightenment." It is also one of Shakyamuni Buddha's honorific titles, making Gojo almost parallel to a god in the Jujutsu world. The power he holds makes Gojo confident that he is the only one who can bring change to the world of Jujutsu.

anyaa★🦇1D! @batman4sa In Japanese culture, black koi fishes’ dark black bodies are believed to absorb negative energy and evil entities. much like geto sugur’s cursed technique. for the white koi fish, it is a symbol of resilience and power. (gojo’s whole gig basically)



Gojo's self-reference as the "Honored One" will be one of the major highlights of the Inventory Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. This aspect is also relevant to one of the scenes from the ending song of season 2 titled Akari. In this scene, Gojo and Geto are depicted alongside a black and white fish, symbolizing their contrasting characteristics and choices.

Fans have deciphered the scene in several different ways, with many pointing out the dichotomy between the colors black and white. In Japanese culture, black koi fish or black bodies are believed to absorb negative energy which is similar to the Cursed Technique Geto has which lets him exorcise and consume cursed spirits.

On the other hand, the white koi fish is a symbol of resilience and power which is what Gojo is known for in Jujutsu Kaisen. The fish can also be interpreted as the representation of how Gojo and Geto view each other. Gojo sees Geto as a friend who's gone down a dark road. As for Geto, he sees Gojo as the symbol of all that he once believed and now despises.

ту©️ @tojiprint hear me out.. are those betta fish? did you know that you can’t keep 2 betta fish in the same tank because they will end up fighting to their deaths. in the wild 1 will usually swims away. GETO was the one who swam away but when they reunited gojo ended up killing him anyway twitter.com/i/web/status/1… hear me out.. are those betta fish? did you know that you can’t keep 2 betta fish in the same tank because they will end up fighting to their deaths. in the wild 1 will usually swims away. GETO was the one who swam away but when they reunited gojo ended up killing him anyway twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/81ywSrHfbX

Another theory has been circulating in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom which states that the fish featured in the scene are betta fish. Two betta fish can't be kept in the same tank as they will fight to their deaths. In the wild, one of the fish swims away to avoid conflict, something which Geto did.

He murdered 12 people in a village and for this, he was expelled from Jujutsu High and considered as the worst of all curse users. When he once again reunited with Gojo, it ended up in his death just like with the fish. This is a fascinating theory as it fits perfectly with the two characters and how their story played out.

The change in Geto can be traced back to the Hidden Inventory Arc where he and Gojo were tasked with escorting the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, to Master Tengen. On their way, they were attacked by Toji Fushiguro who made light work out of Geto, defeating him within minutes.

Before defeating Geto, Toji also fought and technically killed Gojo. However, Gojo used the Reverse Cursed Technique to heal himself following which he formulated his iconic Cursed Technique Reversal: Red. After his resurrection, Gojo referred to himself as the "Honored One." He then used his new technique to kill Toji and this is where the two friends diverged in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will look to make viewers understand the reason behind Geto turning evil and forsaking his ideals while also showing how Gojo turned from a powerful and arrogant teen to a man who wants to bring change to the word and work towards a better Jujutsu world.

Thus, the change in personality of the two characters, with one turning dark and the other turning light is also portrayed with the help of the two fish. These fish are the representation of yin and yang, with white symbolizing Gojo and black, Geto. It is one of the most simple yet significant parallels drawn by the creators that fans will miss unless they take a moment to really think about it

