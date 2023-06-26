Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 visual reveals Gojo, Geto, and Shoko 

An illustration featuring Jujutsu Kaisen characters was recently revealed by popular Twitter leaker Myamura, aka @king_jin_woo. The illustration features the three classmates: Gojo Satoru, Geto Suguru, and Shoko Ieiri posing infront of Coco's Restaurant.

This illustration has caused fans to fawn over Gojo and Geto once again, while also being amused by Shoko's expression of standing between the two. This is one of the many illustrations that has been created to hype fans for the release of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, which is set to premiere on July 6, 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen illustration revealed by Myamura features Gojo, Geto, and Shoko in their Jujutsu High uniforms

Myamura @king_jin_woo

Gojo Shoko Geto new collab Illustration In High Quality, #JJKS2 Gojo Shoko Geto new collab Illustration In High Quality, #JJKS2Gojo Shoko Geto new collab Illustration https://t.co/dRR4fbvFb6

As Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 draws closer with every passing day, new illustrations and key visuals for the upcoming season are being revealed on Twitter by famous leakers covering the series. One such popular leaker, Myamura or @king_jin_woo, has revealed a new illustration featuring Goto, Geto, and Shoko Ieiri.

In the illustration revealed by Myamura, the three friends are seen posing infront of Coco's Restaurant in their Jujutsu High uniforms. Coco's Restaurant is a Japan-based restaurant that previously collaborated with the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise back in 2021. For the collab, the restaurant hung up colorful JJK posters and banners.

For season 2 of the anime, the two franchises seem to be joining forces once again, as suggested by the illustration revealed by Myamura. Gojo, Geto, and Shoko are seen in their Jujutsu High uniforms in the illustration, which could signify that the picture was taken when the three were still students in the academy.

Fans are hyped by this new illustration as it gives them a glimpse of young Gojo and Geto, both of whom are quite the fan favorites. On the other hand, Gojo and Geto shippers also seem to be quite excited, since the illustration features the two characters together, sparking hope among those eager to see the two of them be involved romantically in the upcoming season.

riri 🌊 @r1rang “Gojo & Geto are friends”



Yes, and they are also each others’ bff, bf, lover, soulmate, husband, wife, one & only, high school sweetheart, blue spring, Achilles heel, ex, one that got away, emergency contact & life insurance beneficiary



I stan a multi-faceted ship 🥰 “Gojo & Geto are friends” Yes, and they are also each others’ bff, bf, lover, soulmate, husband, wife, one & only, high school sweetheart, blue spring, Achilles heel, ex, one that got away, emergency contact & life insurance beneficiary I stan a multi-faceted ship 🥰

The twitter leaker Myamura or @king_jin_woo who revealed the illustration on his personal Twitter account has also said in his tweets that he supports the Gojo and Geto ship. This has caused fans to be even more excited with this new illustration reveal.

𝕕𝕖𝕔𝕒𝕡 ✨🎴| @McmuffinKevin JJK twitter in shambles cuz they main leaker ships gojo and geto this how I know it’s too many middle schoolers on twitter JJK twitter in shambles cuz they main leaker ships gojo and geto this how I know it’s too many middle schoolers on twitter

Some fans have also pointed out how Shoko seems to be caught between the two friends and looks tired, whereas Geto is sideying Gojo almost romantically, making fans go wild with speculations.

It will be interesting to see if any of these come true in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

