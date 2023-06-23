Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 to shine the light on Gojo and Geto's breakup, says MAPPA screenwriter

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is sset to premiere on July 6, 2023, much to the hype and excitement of fans worldwide. With the date of premiere inching closer, a MAPPA screenwriter has revealed that the Hidden Inventoy arc of the season will primarily focus on the breakup between Gojo and Geto.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will be divided into two cours, with the first cour covering the Hidden Inventory arc and the second covering the Shibuya Incident arc. Thus, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will mostly revolve around Gojo and Geto, with their relationship playing a huge role in shaping this season's story.

Hiroshi Seko, one of the MAPPA screenwriters, revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will mainly focus on Gojo and Geto's breakup

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is scheduled to kick off in July, generating immense hype among anime fans. Amidst this excitement, new information about the upcoming season has surfaced. Hiroshi Seko, a MAPPA screenwriter, has revealed that season 2's Hidden Inventory arc will majorly focus on the breakup between Gojo and Geto's relationship/friendship.

Season 2 will be divided into two cours, with the first cour covering the Hidden Inventory arc, which is set to be released on July 6, 2023. This arc will cover Gojo's past and mainly focus on the mission where he and Geto are tasked with escorting the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, to Master Tengen.

During the mission, Gojo and Geto will be ambushed by a mercenary named Toji Fushiguro, also known as the Sorcerer Killer. This will be a major turning point for the duo as one of them will rise to the challenge and end up becoming the strongest sorcerer in the world, while the other will spiral into villainy and rebellion.

Seko's statement about Hidden Inventory arc mainly focusing on Gojo and Geto's breakup is likely a good characterization point as this'll be where the two best friends face a big enough challenge for the first time. As such, this challenge will shift their worldview, and in the end, it will cause them to grow apart and walk two very different paths in life.

However, Seko's statement has also been interpreted by fans in the literal sense, with many speculating that Gojo and Geto will be shown to be in a relationship in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. On the other hand, Gege Akutami has not yet specfied if the two were ever involved romantically, so MAPPA could make it a canon event.

With Jujustsu Kaisen season 2 drawing near, fans' speculations are running wild at the moment, with many of them actively shipping Gojo and Geto as a couple, even though there has been no substantial evidence of them being more than best friends. Thus, it'll be interesting to see if these fan speculations will actually come true.

The tweets above show how fans have taken the statement made by the MAPPA screenwriter literally, with many questioning Gojo and Geto's sexuality. The rest of the fans are happy that the SatoSugu ship is getting closer towards being canon, which is why it is a reason to celebrate.

The hype for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is on the rise right now, with people excited to see Gojo's past and his fight with Toji. However, now fans are also interested to learn whether the Gojo and Geto ship will be a reality or not.

