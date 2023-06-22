Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 reveals episode count

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release date is almost at the corner of the street. Fans are already excited to witness another great production from manga after a long time since the airing of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 ended in March 2021. The excitement has been fueled by the recent revelation of the number of episodes in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

The upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen will consist of 23 episodes, which will be spread over two cours. The news went viral earlier today and created a buzz among fans because it led them to speculate on how the episodes would be organized.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will get 23 episodes over two arcs

The news regarding the number of episodes in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was revealed earlier today by the officials of the animes series and some trusted sources like @king_jin_woo, who were true to the information that circulated in the past. As the upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen will contain 23 episodes, the episodes will be divided into two cours, which will adapt two major arcs from the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will initially kick off with Gojo’s Past arc, which is also known as the Hidden Inventory arc or Premature Death arc. Then, the second cour will adapt the Shibuya incident arc from the manga.

Gojo’s Past arc consists of 15 chapters, whereas the Shibuya incident arc consists of 58 chapters. The second cour may contain the majority of the episodes because it is comparatively longer than Gojo’s Past arc.

MAPPA Sakuga @MappaSakuga Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will have a total of 23 episodes according to reliable leaks



It will run for two consecutive cours covering both Hidden Inventory and Shibuya arc Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will have a total of 23 episodes according to reliable leaksIt will run for two consecutive cours covering both Hidden Inventory and Shibuya arc https://t.co/2rEgCBQ5J0

All the trailers, teasers, and key visuals mainly focused on Gojo’s Past arc, other than the latter. But it is confirmed that the Shibuya Incident arc will be adapted in the second cour of the upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen, as there were major hints in the second trailer of the anime.

As the upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen is slated to be released on Thursday, July 6, at 11:56 pm JST, it has pumped up fans all around the world as well as tensed them due to the anticipation of the perfect execution of the scenes and stories. Even mangaka Gege Akutami felt worried after the second trailer because both of the arcs contain many crucial stories and action scenes that need pinpoint narration and animation. Though tensed, fans have faith in the producer, MAPPA, who executed the past season and the movie amazingly.

Meanwhile, Gege Akutami took a week-long break from publishing the Jujutsu Kaisen manga to draw a special cover for the next chapter that will be dedicated to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

