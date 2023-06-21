Is Jujutsu Kaisen manga on a break? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is on a break after releasing chapter 226 on June 19, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 29. As the chapter captivated the audience with intense action and emotion, it also heightened their suspense by leaving them on a cliffhanger.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be back in Shonen Jump issue 31 with Chapter 227 on July 2, 2023, with a new cover, which is likely to be the reason for the ongoing break. As the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is almost here, mangaka Gege Akutami may draw a new cover for it in the upcoming chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is on break, likely due to Akutami’s special cover

Myamura @king_jin_woo Reason for JJK taking break next week:



Gege will most probably draw a new JJK cover for Weekly Shonen Jump mag (officially releases on July 2nd) as Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2 anime airs on July 6th



Here's the JJK cover drawn by Gege when S-1 started airing: Reason for JJK taking break next week:Gege will most probably draw a new JJK cover for Weekly Shonen Jump mag (officially releases on July 2nd) as Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2 anime airs on July 6thHere's the JJK cover drawn by Gege when S-1 started airing: https://t.co/vmSXXBBmcX

A trustable Twitter account named @king_jin_woo, who in the past delivered the news correctly, mentioned that the reason behind the ongoing break of Jujutsu Kaisen manga is likely due to Gege Akutami drawing a special cover for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The cover will be featured in the upcoming chapter 227 in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 31.

A similar incident happened before, when Jujutsu Kaisen first aired on TV. Gege Akutami had drawn a special cover featuring the characters and messages for Jujutsu Kaisen season 1. This prediction has strong support because Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 will be released on July 2, 2023, and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will start airing on July 6, 2023.

As the release date gets closer, it is likely Akutami will deliver a special drawing for season 2, and that’s why the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is on a break.

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuTwts ARE YOU READY FOR SEASON 2? ARE YOU READY FOR SEASON 2? https://t.co/gyOsxgoW96

Fans are kind of disappointed because of the frequency of the breaks taken by the author. This is the third break after the manga went on hiatus on April 20, 2023, due to Golden Week and a break before chapter 224. Moreover, the cliffhanger of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 has created much suspense among fans regarding the outcome of the ongoing battle between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna.

Although fans are disheartened due to frequent breaks, they also speculate what Akutami’s new cover for Weekly Shonen Jump magazine may bring to them. Some fans are assuming that the cover will feature Satoru Gojo and Geto Suguru, as the first part of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will adapt Gojo’s past arc, where these two are the key characters.

On the other hand, some expect Toji Fushiguro on the new cover, as he will serve as the main antagonist in the upcoming season.

Final thoughts

Myamura @king_jin_woo



16 DAYS TO GO

Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2 Anime 2nd PV has reached "10 MILLION VIEWS" on YouTube16 DAYS TO GO #JJKS2 Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2 Anime 2nd PV has reached "10 MILLION VIEWS" on YouTube16 DAYS TO GO #JJKS2https://t.co/idaU4UZcJg

The anime is getting back on TV after a long time, so the expectations of fans are higher than ever. Even Mangaka Gege Akutami was worried after watching the second trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 because the story will contain some fierce battles that need pinpoint animation, even though MAPPA is the producer.

On the other hand, fans also anticipate the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 as the battle between the two most formidable sorcerers reaches its peak. Moreover, Gojo turned the tables on Sukuna and pushed him into a corner. But the battle is far from over, and many tangled stories are yet to unfold.

Poll : 0 votes