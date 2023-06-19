Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226: Gojo miraculously survives, putting Sukuna in a dangerous position

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 was published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 29 on Monday, June 19, at 12 am JST. The chapter continues the intense battle between Gojo and Sukuna after Gojo survived the severe slashes from the latter. The chapter also shows the twist of Sukuna being pushed into the corner.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 focused on the discussion of the observer regarding the consequences of Sukuna using Domain Amplification to invade Gojo’s Infinity. The chapter also revealed that Sukuna’s Domain Expansion is barrier-less and discussed what would happen if their domains clashed.

In the meantime, Gojo and Sukuna both activated their Domain Expansion and their Sure Hit effects were seen canceling each other. However, as Sukuna’s Domain was barrier-less, it broke Gojo’s Domain from the outside and slashed Gojo’s neck with Sukuna’s Sure Hit effects.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 reveals Gojo’s masterful step to take down Sukuna

Myamura @king_jin_woo

mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp/viewer/1017084 Gojo proves why he's titled "The Current Strongest Sorcerer". Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 officially Gojo proves why he's titled "The Current Strongest Sorcerer". Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 officiallymangaplus.shueisha.co.jp/viewer/1017084 https://t.co/5tkXTnb00Q

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226, titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown Part 4, picked up from the cliffhanger of the previous episode. Gojo healed the wound on his neck, which he got from Sukuna’s Sure Hit effects by using the Reverse Cursed Technique. However, Gojo was facing continuous slash because Sukuna’s Domain has no barrier and is a wide-range domain.

Gojo could escape the domain instantaneously by using his Limitless Cursed Technique, but he was unable to do that because his Domain got destroyed and he couldn’t use the Cursed Technique for a while.

B██████T @Brolinit Jujutsu Kaisen: Chapter 226: The Decisive Battle in the Uninhabited, Demon-Infested Shinjuku ④, pagina 6



Sukuna with a binding vow leaves space for escape while his attacks are a sure hit which normally indicates there's no escaping. We've already seen Gojo... Jujutsu Kaisen: Chapter 226: The Decisive Battle in the Uninhabited, Demon-Infested Shinjuku ④, pagina 6Sukuna with a binding vow leaves space for escape while his attacks are a sure hit which normally indicates there's no escaping. We've already seen Gojo... https://t.co/Q20qitC5c5

As the panel of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 changed to Shinjuku, Gojo thought to himself that he had superiority over Sukuna in terms of the Cursed Technique. He tried to escape, but failed as Sukuna stopped him, which also made Gojo realize that the center of Sukuna’s Domain is the Shrine, not Sukuna.

Itadori wondered what would happen if the Shrine was destroyed, but Mei responded that if Gojo’s Six Eyes didn’t make him destroy the Shrine, that meant there was no point in destroying it.

Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 showed that Gojo was continuously slashed by Sukuna and forced to use a new technique, called New Shadow Style: Simple Domain, so that he could negate Sukuna’s Sure Hit effects and get the time to use the Reverse Cursed Technique. But it would only buy a little time for Gojo.

The new technique astounded Itadori because he believed Gojo had said he couldn't. Kusakabe informed Itadori that Gojo didn’t say he couldn’t do it. Rather, he said he couldn’t teach that stuff.

At the moment, it seemed that Gojo was relying on Simple Domain to avoid Sukuna’s attacks, and he stopped using the Reverse Curse Technique to heal his wound. Everyone thought he was exhausted due to the continuous use of the Reverse Curse Technique, as it uses double the energy compared to the Cursed Technique.

Then, the main twist of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 occurred when Gojo entangled Sukuna and blasted him away with Cursed Technique Reversal: Red. Everyone was astounded by this action. Yuta then realized that Gojo was not healing his wound with the Reverse Cursed Technique. Rather, he was restoring his burned Cursed Technique with it.

The episode closed with Sukuna getting severely wounded by Gojo’s attack, and it seems that the Shrine was also destroyed.

Final thoughts

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly

Both are smart & proficient enough to adopt eachothers ideas after..

#JJK226 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen226 I'm scared for the enemies of whoever wins.. Because like with Sukuna showing Gojo the empty barrier DE, Gojo showing Sukuna RCT on Burnout means instant level ups post fight..Both are smart & proficient enough to adopt eachothers ideas after.. I'm scared for the enemies of whoever wins.. Because like with Sukuna showing Gojo the empty barrier DE, Gojo showing Sukuna RCT on Burnout means instant level ups post fight..Both are smart & proficient enough to adopt eachothers ideas after..#JJK226 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen226 https://t.co/ulcKhdgzE8

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 is marked as a significant chapter as Gojo seems back with his Cursed Technique. It can be said that the fierce battle between these two formidable sorcerers will be more intense in the upcoming chapters. Fans, however, are relieved that Gojo survived and turned the table on Sukuna.

Though Sukuna is severely wounded, he will heal in no time because he can also use the Reverse Cursed Technique. Sukuna has yet to reveal his actual Cursed Technique and he can also use Megumi’s Cursed Technique to its full potential.

The suspense of the series is now at an all-time high, especially given that it will be on break next week.

Poll : 0 votes