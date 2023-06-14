Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 indicates Gojo has foreseen Sukuna's advantage from the beginning

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 has been scheduled to be released on June 19, 2023. The spoilers for chapter 226 were released earlier today and stunned the fans with many turns of events. Gojo and Sukuna’s battle has become more intense, and the events indicate that the strongest sorcerer of Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo, was well aware of Sukuna’s action from the beginning.

As Sukuna and Gojo engaged in a fight and activated their Domain Expansion, it was discovered that Sukuna’s Domain is barrierless, which was a great disadvantage for Gojo. It cost Gojo to give Sukuna access to his Infinity, and Sukuna’s Sure Hit effects slashed his neck severely.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226: Satoru Gojo was prepared to get slashed by Sukuna and planned to counter

#JJK226 Crushed sukuna + destroyed the shrine + healed himself + hugged his son THATS MY MAN Crushed sukuna + destroyed the shrine + healed himself + hugged his son THATS MY MAN#JJK226 https://t.co/bh6lHwzNq6

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 showed the brutal attacks from Sukuna toward Gojo, which slashed Gojo numerous times. Sukuna was getting the upper hand due to his wide domain with no barriers. So, as long as Gojo stays there, Sukuna’s Sure Hit effects will slash Gojo, and due to the destruction of Gojo’s Domain, he couldn’t use the Cursed Technique for a while. However, Gojo was able to recover from the wound he got from Sukuna’s slashes by using the Reverse Cursed Technique.

Sukuna pushing Gojo by slashing heavily made Gojo use a new technique, New Shadow Style: Simple Domain. At the same moment, he stopped using the Reverse Cursed Technique. Everyone thought that due to his excessive use of the Reverse Curse Technique, which consumes double Cursed Energy, Gojo was exhausted.

#jjk226 i wish i have that core muscle strength and WAISTLINE i wish i have that core muscle strength and WAISTLINE#jjk226 https://t.co/Z3WUmnjsXW

However, in that moment of Jujutsu Kaisen 226, everyone was stunned after Gojo entangled Sukuna and blasted him away with Cursed Technique Reversal: Red, severely wounding him. Gojo was able to use Cursed Technique because all that time he was using Reverse Cursed Technique to recover his burned Cursed Energy other than his wound.

This step-ahead thinking of Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 indicates that he was prepared for this outcome from the beginning. He wanted Sukuna to use his Domain and use up some Cursed Energy then blast him away with Cursed Technique. Even Gojo mentioned to Sukuna in the middle of the battle that Gojo is superior to him in terms of using the Cursed Technique. This also proves why Gojo is called the strongest sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Final thoughts

oh, man i love this chapter. sukuna is having so much fun, he finally found the worthy opponent oh, man i love this chapter. sukuna is having so much fun, he finally found the worthy opponent #JJK226 #JJKSpoilers - oh, man i love this chapter. sukuna is having so much fun, he finally found the worthy opponent https://t.co/JAeQJ9k7w5

With Gojo’s Cursed Technique back, the story of Jujutsu Kaisen may take a new direction. There is no doubt that the intense action in the upcoming chapters will intensify the battle. As Sukuna can also recover with the Reversed Curse Technique and he is holding Megumi’s body, which he can fully utilize, it’s just a matter of time to see what plan he comes up with next.

Additionally, while Jujutsu Kaisen fans are happy for Gojo's survival, they are also astounded by his forward thinking about Sukuna’s advantage. Gojo’s past battle experiences made him more formidable, and that’s why he can go toe to toe against Sukuna. Moreover, the Kind of Curses, Sukuna, who has been formidable since the Heian period, will not go down that easily. This still keeps the fans tensed regarding the outcome of the battle between Sukuna and Gojo.

