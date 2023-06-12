Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 226 Release Date and Time, Countdown, Where to Read, and More

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #29. The chapter is slated to be released on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 will pick up from where the previous chapter left off and show the result of the battle of Domains. The issue will likely reveal Satoru Gojo’s fate following the injuries he sustained at the hands of his opponent, Ryomen Sukuna. However, there is a fair chance that the focus might shift to other characters instead.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 should reveal whether or not Gojo survives Sukuna’s attack

Given that there is no sudden and unannounced delay or creative break taken by the mangaka, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 will be available for readers at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, June 18

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, June 18

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, June 18

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, June 18

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 18

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, June 18

Japanse Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, June 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, June 19

Those who wish to read the digital version will find Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

The websites only offer the first three and the latest three chapters for free, making a membership necessary to read the rest of the chapters. However, the entire manga is available on a “read-once” basis on the Apps for free.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225

Details on Sukuna's Domain (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225, titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 3”, several of Gojo’s allies were seen analyzing the fight as they watched it live. They revealed that Sukuna used Domain Amplification to penetrate Gojo’s Infinity. However, Using Domain Amplification meant that Sukuna could not use his Cursed Technique.

It was further discussed that given that Sukuna’s Domain has no barrier, it is unknown what would happen when it clashed with Gojo’s domain. However, Yuta pointed out that a limited Cursed energy reserve wouldn’t become an issue for either Gojo or Sukuna. Choso and Mei Mei revealed that Yuki Tsukumo also had a Domain that she didn’t use against Kenjaku.

Back in Shinjuku, Gojo and Sukuna activated their Domains. Due to not having a Barrier, Malevolent Shrine manifested inside Unlimited Void. The two fighters found themselves at an impasse, where their Sure Hit effects nullify each other. However, Sukuna’s Domain, being active outside of Unlimited Void, destroyed Gojo’s Domain from the outside. This led to Sukuna’s Sure Hit Effect slashing Gojo’s neck.

What to Expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 will likely reveal how Gojo plans to escape from what most readers have taken to be a sure demise. It is unlikely that Gojo will die, but he could be taken out of the battle for a while. Most readers believe that Gojo will use Reversed Cursed technique to heal himself the same way he did with Toji Fushiguro’s attack.

Others believe that Yuta Okkotsu or Shoko Ieri may lend their strength to the Strongest Sorcerer in this regard. It’s also possible that Gojo has laid a trap for Sukuna and is letting himself be injured to serve a different purpose.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 may also shift focus onto Kenjaku, who is supposed to be out killing the remaining players of the Culling Game. Although the chance is slim, the chapter can also show a glimpse of Megumi, especially in the context of Gojo getting injured.

Be sure to keep up with more Jujutsu Kaisen anime news and manga updates as the series progresses.

