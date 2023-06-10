VIZ to release Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook containing words from a Big 3 Mangaka

Viz Media recently announced that they would be distributing the English version of the Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook, officially translated as The Official Character Guide, in the spring of 2024. Like regular databooks, the fanbook will contain additional details and stats of the series’ characters.

However, what has gripped the attention of the readers in this particular book is that the Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook will also contain an exclusive interview between the creator of the series, Gege Akutami, and the creator of Bleach, Tite Kubo.

VIZ @VIZMedia Announcement: Dive into the world of jujutsu sorcerers and wicked cursed spirits with Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Character Guide! This ultimate handbook features profiles of all the major characters and an exclusive interview between Gege Akutami and BLEACH creator, Tite Kubo!… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Announcement: Dive into the world of jujutsu sorcerers and wicked cursed spirits with Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Character Guide! This ultimate handbook features profiles of all the major characters and an exclusive interview between Gege Akutami and BLEACH creator, Tite Kubo!… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Z8hRRghJ73

Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook (Jujutsu Kaisen Kōshiki Fanbukku) is the second Databook of the series, covering both the prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and the sequel series, or the main series, up to chapter 133. The original version of the book was released on March 4, 2021. The cover features protagonist Yuji Itadori and major antagonist Ryomen Sukuna.

The book consists of 232 pages and consists of 44 character profiles along with comments from the author regarding each character. Additionally, it contains a Q&A session with mangaka Akutami, a detailed list of the major Sorcerer Clans, and the aforementioned coveted interview between Akutami and Bleach creator Tite Kubo.

Fanbooks contain more information than manga, and some of these details take years to appear in a manga chapter, and years more to appear in the anime. The Official Character Guide, in particular, has much interesting information regarding Yuji Itadori, Gojo Satoru, Megumi Fushiguro, and other characters, along with comments from Akutami on various characters and their actions.

Current status of the manga and anime

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 224: It’s on! Gojo and Sukuna throw down in a fight that will change the world! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/438Cpl0 Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 224: It’s on! Gojo and Sukuna throw down in a fight that will change the world! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/438Cpl0 https://t.co/yzvBEZ1R1n

The manga, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, is being serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. The manga is currently in its 224th chapter, with chapter 225 set to be released on June 12, 2023, at 12 AM JST.

An eponymous anime adaptation by Studio Mappa aired its first season in 2020. The second season of the anime will premiere on July 7, at 11.56 PM JST, and will adapt the Gojo’s Past arc and the Shibuya Incident arcs from the Manga.

The series revolves around Yuji Itadori, an athletic high school student who meets the Jujutsu Sorcerer Megumi Fushiguro, and subsequently becomes the vessel for the 1000-year-old King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.

The series chronicles as Yuji and Megumi, alongside their classmate Nobara Kugisaki, trade through the world of Curses under the tutelage of the Strongest Sorcerer of the Jujutsu World, Satoru Gojo.

