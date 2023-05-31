Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 Release Date and Time, Countdown, Where to Read, and More

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 will be published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #28. The chapter is slated to be released on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 will likely continue Gojo Satoru’s battle against Ryomen Sukuna. The chapter is speculated to reveal Sukuna’s Cursed Technique, as well as to provide more information on Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu’s plans regarding Saving Megumi Fushiguro.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 should focus on more unknown moves from both Gojo and Sukuna

Mangaka Gege Akutami has taken a week-long creative break, pushing back the chapter’s release to the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 will be available for readers at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, June 11

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, June 11

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, June 11

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, June 11

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 11

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, June 11

Japanse Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, June 12

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, June 12

International readers will find Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The websites only offer the first three and the latest three chapters for free, making a monetary subscription necessary to read the entire manga. However, every chapter is available on a “read-once” basis on the Apps free of cost.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224, titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 2”, Sukuna healed his injured arm. Gojo remarked that since Megumi resembled his father, Toji Fushiguro, it would be easy for him to beat up anyone wearing the boy’s face. Gojo further said that since Sukuna had died once while possessing Yuji, he can think about Megumi after he has killed the King of Curses.

The rest of the chapter contained Sukuna and Gojo going at it with complete abandon and destroying Shinjuku. At one point Gojo threw a bridge with Sukuna on it into a building. Sukuna countered that with Dismantle, which failed to penetrate Gojo’s infinity.

However, Sukuna’s fist seemingly got through Gojo’s defenses. The two continued to fight inside a falling building, which soon collapsed on top of them. They walked away from the rubble unscathed, trading jests and taunts, as Gojo remembered that Mei Mei was broadcasting this battle via her crows.

What to Expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225

Given that Gojo and Sukuna are the only two characters in the series to match each other blow by blow, mangaka Akutami is sure to introduce several new attacks from both of them. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 might reveal the name of Sukuna’s cursed technique. Many fans have theorized that Gojo’s Limitless and Six Eyes may evolve during this battle as well.

On the other hand, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 may also switch focus to Yuji Itadori or Yuta Okkotsu. Kenjaku is likely to make a return as well, especially considering that he plans to kill other Culling Game players while the fight between Sukuna and Gojo acts as a distraction. The chapter may also feature Hajime Kashimo’s return.

