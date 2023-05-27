Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 sees Gojo and Sukuna unsurprisingly bond through battle

With the unofficial release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224, fans saw what will likely be confirmed as the continuation of Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna’s fight in all its glory. While fans were unsure of what to expect from the continuation of their fight, mangaka Gege Akutami appears to be building them up as nearly equal foes in their current states.

There are a few key moments in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 that further support this, especially in the latter half of the chapter’s events. One of the most telling moments in this regard comes when Gojo and Sukuna are trading blows back and forth, with the latter attempting to use his Dismantle technique on Gojo.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 sees Gojo wholly unaffected by the attack, which bounces off of him and instead strikes the building behind him. While there is an explanation as to why this happened, some fans are confused about the issue’s events.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 establishes Gojo’s Infinity as superseding even Sukuna’s Cursed Techniques

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 began with Sukuna disputing Gojo’s assertion that he’s the challenger. He called Gojo a fish waiting to be fileted, despite being livelier than the others waiting their turn. Despite being livelier than the others waiting their turn, he called Gojo a fish waiting to be fileted. The Six Eyes user asked why Sukuna was still wearing Megumi Fushiguro’s face, claiming that he can easily go all out in their fight since Megumi looked so much like his father and Gojo’s old adversary, Toji.

Gojo claimed that he’ll worry about Megumi after killing Sukuna since the latter had already escaped death once while inside of Yuji. The two then continued their fight, smiling and clearly enjoying this battle of the “strongest.” Gojo then slammed Sukuna through several buildings, coming at him yet again just as the ancient sorcerer rose to his feet.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 then saw Gojo use buildings as weapons against Sukuna, who responded by using his Dismantle Cursed Technique on Gojo. However, it bounced off of him, instead bisecting the building behind Gojo, which fell on top of them. The two fought through the building as it fell and crashed into the ground, hilariously debating who’s to blame as the chapter concluded.

Why Dismantle didn’t work on Gojo, explained

As seen in the series’ latest unofficial release, even a seriously fighting Ryomen Sukuna was unable to have his presumed–inherent Cursed Technique affect Satoru Gojo. While the latest issue doesn’t devote time to explaining why this happened, there is a reasonable explanation as to why Dismantle bounced off of him.

Long before Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224, fans have seen Gojo explain the concept of Infinity to Jogo, which relates to Gojo’s Cursed Technique and skills as a fighter. While the concept is demonstrated in practice several times throughout the series, this is the most in-depth explanation fans receive of Gojo’s Infinity.

Essentially, the Infinity is a result of Gojo’s Limitless technique, which allows him to manipulate and distort space at will. Since he also has the Six Eyes in addition to the Limitless, he is able to fully master the power of the latter and the Infinity as a result. Likewise, Gojo can utilize the Infinity to stop all manners of attack, including Cursed Techniques, by creating an infinitely small space between himself and the target.

While the significance of this concept relates to Sukuna’s attack in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224, the Infinity can be applied to other targets as well. For example, during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc, Gojo is seen stepping on a trail of ants who are walking by. However, because he utilized the Infinity at this moment, the ants had been completely unharmed because Gojo technically never stepped on top of the ants themselves.

As seen in the latest issue, however, it’s incredibly effective at neutralizing Cursed Technique attacks. One of the reasons why Sukuna’s attack bounced off of Gojo’s Infinity rather than being stopped by it likely stems from how powerful an essentially-20-finger Sukuna is. Nonetheless, it’s still incredibly telling of how powerful Gojo truly is that the attack had no effect on him whatsoever.

