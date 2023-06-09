Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 reveals how creator Akutami robbed fans of a crucial Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 of the manga is going to be published on June 12, and there are already some major leaks about the story. The series by writer and artist Gege Akutami seems to be heading to a conclusion, and the final battle between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna, the King of Curses, is taking place at the moment.

However, recent leaks of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 have made it clear that there were some elements that Akutami decided not to show on the pages of his manga, which included the Domain Expansion ability of a certain character, which could have changed her fate in the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 and other parts of the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 makes some interesting revelations

Myamura @king_jin_woo #JJK225 YUKI TSUKUMO HAD HER OWN DOMAIN EXPANSION YUKI TSUKUMO HAD HER OWN DOMAIN EXPANSION😭😭😭 #JJK225

As far as the leaks of the chapter go, Sukuna and Gojo continue with their final showdown, and things seem to be progressing on that front. As both characters are feeling each other out and analyzing their tactics, the rest of the cast is analyzing the events and commenting on what they are doing.

However, a key moment happens when it is revealed that Sukuna is using an ability called Domain Amplification, which is meant to neutralize Satoru Gojo’s Infinity technique. This, though, comes with a cost for the King of Curses: as he is using the Domain Amplification, he cannot use his Cursed Technique, which creates a conundrum for him during this battle.

As the events unfold, Choso mentions a very interesting point: that the reason that Yuki Tsukumo lost against Kenjaku was perhaps because she decided to go with a Simple Domain instead of a Domain Expansion, considering that the latter’s Domain doesn’t have barriers. This came as a surprise to a lot of readers, who were not aware of Yuki's Domain Expansion technique.

Yuki Tsukumo is a bit of a fan favorite, and this revelation in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 is very interesting to read. She is one of the four special-grade jujutsu sorcerers in the series, which gives her a very unique standing in the story and highlights how powerful she truly is. However, readers haven’t been able to see it in action a lot of times, which has often felt like a bit of a waste.

However, thematically, Yuki fits quite well with the themes of Gege Akutami’s story. She is quite against the status quo of Jujutsu High and the higher-ups, which is a topic that has been addressed time and time again in the story while contrasting and comparing the many differences that each generation has.

Naturally, Yuki’s greatest moment was her battle with Kenjaku a few chapters ago. While this was the only prominent fight that she has had in the series, it was a very good one, and it showed her capacity to go toe to toe with one of the main antagonists, although Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 now reveals that perhaps she could have survived if she had decided to use her Domain Expansion.

Final thoughts

Myamura @king_jin_woo JUJUTSU KAISEN VOLUME-23 COVER

ft. YUKI TSUKUMO!!!!! JUJUTSU KAISEN VOLUME-23 COVER ft. YUKI TSUKUMO!!!!! https://t.co/K2esyICVvu

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 is right around the corner, and the long-awaited battle between Gojo and Sukuna is starting to get serious, which is something that a lot of fans were eager to see. Gege Akutami has been very vocal about wanting to end the series soon, and things seem to be heading in that direction.

