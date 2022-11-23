Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 spoilers: The battle between Yuki and Kenjaku begins, Tengen has a plan

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 ended with a cliffhanger, showing Yuki finally stepping into battle with her shikigami after Choso managed to force Kenjaku to reveal more about his cursed techniques.

With the series being on break last week, fans were waiting with bated breath to find out how the special-grade sorcerer fares against Kenjaku, and the spoilers for chapter 205 disclose exactly how formidable Yuki Tsukumo can be in a fight. This article discusses the content of these leaked raw scans and provides a gist of everything that has come to light regarding the upcoming chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 shows Yuki revealing her cursed technique and overpowering Kenjaku

The leaked spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 are more extensive than usual, and provide readers with a more or less comprehensive account of the events occurring in the chapter. The title of the chapter is revealed to be Star and Oil, and begins with Yuki taking over the fight from Choso, who faints from exhaustion after fighting Kenjaku. He is seen falling through the walls of the Tomb, after which Yuki takes up a fighting stance.

Kenjaku realizes that he would not be able to deal with Yuki as easily as he had dealt with Choso, and opts to use the giant elephant cursed spirit he had used in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 to deal with the soldiers at the White House. Yuki’s cursed technique is revealed as she wraps her shikigami into a ball and kicks it with all her strength, destroying the curse with one shot.

Myamura @King_Jin_Woo3

Kenjaku is blasted out of Shrine's roof in One-shot!! His arm is broken while trying to gaurd against Yuki's punch

(Read from right to left) #JJK205 PAGE 10-11Kenjaku is blasted out of Shrine's roof in One-shot!! His arm is broken while trying to gaurd against Yuki's punch(Read from right to left) #JJKSpoilers #JJK205 PAGE 10-11Kenjaku is blasted out of Shrine's roof in One-shot!! His arm is broken while trying to gaurd against Yuki's punch(Read from right to left) #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/FTI2cz7Tbd

The damage dealt by Yuki’s attack shocks Kenjaku, but before he can react, Yuki punches him hard enough to send him flying away. The raw scans reveal that both of Kenjaku’s hands snapped like twigs when he tried to shield himself from the punch, but had still been blasted out of the shrine’s roof from the impact. But he heals himself again, revealing that he can use Reverse Cursed Technique.

Yuki reveals that her cursed technique is called “Wrath of the Stars,” and it allows her to manipulate her own mass, as well as that of her shikigami, which has been turned into a curse due to her ability. Yuki continues to analyze Kenjaku while fighting and concludes that the latter used a cursed technique which can control gravity, in order to diffuse the effect of Choso’s supernova.

Myamura @King_Jin_Woo3

KENJAKU'S DOMAIN EXPANSION



But as soon as Kenjaku activates DE, Yuki screams Tengen, who seems to be preparing something...

#JJK205 #JJKSpoilers RYOIKI TENKAI!!!KENJAKU'S DOMAIN EXPANSIONBut as soon as Kenjaku activates DE, Yuki screams Tengen, who seems to be preparing something... RYOIKI TENKAI!!! KENJAKU'S DOMAIN EXPANSION 🔥But as soon as Kenjaku activates DE, Yuki screams Tengen, who seems to be preparing something... #JJK205 #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/ld05JLqbAL

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 shows Kenjaku wondering if he can manage to kill Yuki on his own, since even high-level cursed spirits seemed to pose no problem for the sorcerer. The raw scans then show Kenjaku weaving a hand sign to use Domain Expansion, manifesting a tree consisting of several disfigured humanoid faces, headless corpses and with several crouching humanoid figures at its base.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 spoilers end with Yuki yelling Tengen’s name just as Kenjaku casts his domain, suggesting that Yuki and Tengen have planned something in order to stop the villain.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 promises to be a very intense and action-heavy chapter. The spoilers reveal Yuki’s true strength as a special-grade sorcerer, which in turn depicts the sheer difference in strength between the Death Painting and her. The chapter also celebrates the Qatar World Cup 2022, paying the tournament a tribute via Yuki kicking her shikigami-football.

Some fans have pointed out that the chapter makes a point of emphasizing that the technique is unique to Yuki alone, suggesting that her position as both a Star Plasma Vessel and the wielder of the “Wrath of Stars” is similar to Gojo who inherited both Limitless and the Six Eyes.

Poll : 0 votes