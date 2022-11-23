Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205: Release date, where to read and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 will be released on Sunday, November 27, 2022 worldwide at 12 AM (JST). Readers can access the chapter for free on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series as well as on the official Shonen Jump app. Chapter 204 focused exclusively on the fight between Kenjaku and Choso, with the latter making a fantastic comeback.

The Death Painting highlighted both skill and creativity in his use of Blood Manipulation and forced his opponent to reveal more about the curse techniques he had collected. The chapter ended with Yuki entering the battle, giving Choso a much-needed break. With the series on break during the past week, fans have been excitedly waiting for spoilers of the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, hoping to get a sneak peek into the fight between Yuki and Kenjaku.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Everything to know about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205

Global release date

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga updates chapters on a weekly basis, with spoilers and raw scans appearing earlier in the week. Although no spoilers have been leaked yet, the official English translation of chapter 205 is scheduled to be released worldwide at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST (November 27, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST (November 27, 2022)

British Time: 4 PM BST (November 27, 2022)

European Time: 5 PM CEST (November 27, 2022)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST (November 27, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT (November 27, 2022)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST (November 28, 2022)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (November 28, 2022)

Where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 will be available on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series. Both websites allow readers to access the three latest chapters of a series for free. To access older chapters, readers will require a paid subscription.

Chapter 205 will be available on the Shonen Jump+ mobile app as well, where readers will need to sign up for a paid subscription to access all chapters of the series at once.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205

Yuki and Choso's plan (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 will likely pick up where chapter 294 ended, beginning a fierce clash between Yuki Tsukumo and Kenjaku. Unlike Choso, whose power level is equal to that of a grade-1 sorcerer, Yuki is a special-grade sorcerer and an opponent who is not to be taken lightly.

Chapter 204 showed Kenjaku using only a small fraction of his strength to overpower Choso, who had to go above and beyond his limits to force his enemy into using a cursed technique other than Geto’s Spirit Manipulation. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 will probably give readers a more accurate estimate of Kenjaku’s strength, since he would likely not be able to deal with Yuki simply using weaker cursed spirits.

Kenjaku’s defeat is far from being guaranteed, however, since Yuki might have to fight while protecting the already injured Choso. Kenjaku might continue to direct attacks towards the Death Painting to divert Yuki’s attention and strike her down, unless Choso manages to escape.

A brief summary of chapter 204

Kenjaku recognizes Eso's Rot Technique (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 began with Choso making a comeback after being pushed to the brink of defeat. Using the support of his younger brothers to strengthen his will, Choso began unleashing some of his strongest attacks at Kenjaku. The Death Painting even incorporated attacks inspired by his siblings’ signature Rot Technique, but Kenjaku simply called them a pale imitation of the original.

Choso’s “father” continued evading his attacks easily, using weak curses to shield himself and attack back. He continued to taunt the Death Painting, saying that while Piercing Blood’s biggest advantage was its speed, Choso's modified attack was even slower and had no hope of reaching him, despite tracking him.

Choso uses his detached arm to attack (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

A heavily injured Choso detached his hand from his body, keeping it connected using his blood and using the arm like a grappling hook. He grabbed Kenjaku and slammed him down to the ground, before retracting his arm and punching the villain. But Kenjaku shielded himself using another cursed spirit from Suguru Geto’s arsenal, unwittingly falling right into Choso’s trap.

The Death Painting used his earlier attacks to surround Kenjaku with his blood before exploding it with his Supernova attack. Kenjaku was forced to use an unknown cursed technique to dispel the effects of the explosion. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 ended with Yuki stepping into battle with her shikigami as she praised Choso for his ingenuity.

