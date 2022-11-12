Jujutsu Kaisen raises concern by removing Suguru Geto’s voice actor from Jump Festa 2023 panel

Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage recently revealed a list of performers who will be attending the event, featuring the voice actors of Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, Mahito and Suguru Geto. But the official website now has a revised list, apologizing for the absence of Geto’s voice actor, Takahiro Sakurai.

Jump Festa 2023 will take place at Makuhari Messe, Chiba, on December 17-18, 2022. The event will once again be in hybrid format, allowing international fans to livestream the event.

Sakurai’s absence at Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage sparks uncertainty among fans

The Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage is scheduled to take place on Day 1 of this year's Jump Festa, on December 17. The revised list of panel members on the official Jump Festa website now confirms only three other voice actors who will appear at the event.

Junya Enoki, who voices the series protagonist Yuji Itadori, Yuichi Nakamura voicing Satoru Gojo, and Nobunaga Shimazaki, who voices Mahito, are still scheduled to appear at the Jump Super Stage event for the series.

The notice provides no specific reason for canceling the voice actor’s appearance at the Super Stage panel, simply apologizing to fans for the inconvenience caused by this sudden revision.

Sakurai voices several fan-favorite characters like Geto, Reigen and Giyu among others (Image via INTENTION)

Takahiro Sakurai’s sudden absence from the event might have some connection to his involvement in a recent scandal, accusing him of having a long-term extramarital affair. It was only in September 2022 that Sakurai admitted that he was married to a former voice actress for the past 20 years.

The news regarding Sakurai’s affair broke just a month later in October 2022, shocking fans further. It came to light that the voice actor had been in an extramarital relationship with a writer from his radio show for the past 10 years, and the two were even intending to get married.

The writer alleged that she was not aware that Sakurai was married until a report published in Shukan Bunshun in September.

Fans express their concern

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 key visual (Image via Gege Akutami/MAPPA)

Studio MAPPA has confirmed the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime to be in production, announcing a 2-cour broadcast and a tentative release date in 2023. These announcements, coupled with the cast members scheduled for appearance, suggest that the event will focus heavily upon the story arcs to be adapted in season 2, including the Gojo’s Past Arc and the infamous Shibuya Incident Arc.

Myamura @king_jin_woo Suguru Geto's VA Takahiro Sakurai is reported to be in affair for 10 years. If things escalate quickly, JJK S-2 might have different VA for Geto #JujutsuKaisen Suguru Geto's VA Takahiro Sakurai is reported to be in affair for 10 years. If things escalate quickly, JJK S-2 might have different VA for Geto #JujutsuKaisen

Suguru Geto features heavily in both arcs of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and Sakurai’s sudden absence from the Jump Festa 2023 panel might be an indication of his departure from the series.

Many fans are doubtful if another voice actor will be able to embody the character of Suguru Geto as well as Sakurai has up till now, while other viewers admit that it would be uncomfortable to have the voice actor play such a popular character, after finding out about the unsavory side of his personality.

