Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023: Timing, streaming details, what to expect, and more

As Jump Festa 2023 approaches, fans are incredibly anxious to see what author and illustrator Gege Akutami and everyone else involved with the franchise have in store.

Fans are particularly excited about the prospect of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 news being released at Jump Festa 2023. While there will also be some big news about the manga, the spotlight will be on the upcoming second season and its highly-anticipated adaptation of the Shibuya Incident arc.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen’s Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage likely to announce something about upcoming second anime season

Start date and time, where to watch

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Jump Festa 2023 Super Stages Schedule Jump Festa 2023 Super Stages Schedule https://t.co/ylRAp2bL4x

The Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage is set to begin at 12:45 pm Japanese Standard Time on Saturday, December 17, 2022. The panel will run for 40 minutes and end at 1:25 pm JST, per the official Jump Festa website.

With the relatively short gap to the next Super Stage’s start time, it’s unlikely that the panel will go beyond the allotted scheduling.

Like in previous years, fans can watch this panel and many others on either Jump Festa’s official YouTube page, their official website, or their smartphone application. All three will provide access to a variety of livestreams for the day’s events.

The panel is set to begin at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:45 pm, Friday, December 16

Eastern Standard Time: 10:45 pm, Friday, December 16

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:45 am, Saturday, December 17

Central European Time: 4:55 am, Saturday, December 17

Indian Standard Time: 9:15 am, Saturday, December 17

Philippine Standard Time: 11:45 am, Saturday, December 17

Japanese Standard Time: 12:45 pm, Saturday, December 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:15 pm, Saturday, December 17

What to expect and panel guests

Takahiro Sakurai seems set to stay on as the voice of Suguru Geto (Image via INTENTION)

The announced panel for the Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage mainly consists of voice actors for the anime. These include Junya Enoki, voice of protagonist Yuji Itadori; Yuichi Nakamura, voice of Satoru Gojo; Takahiro Sakurai, voice of Suguru Geto; and Nobunaga Shimazaki, voice of Mahito.

Previously, there was some speculation about whether Takakhiro Sakurai would stay on as Suguru Geto’s voice actor. The speculation stemmed from his extramarital love affair, which was reported several weeks prior. However, his confirmed presence at the Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage panel has seemingly laid these doubts to rest.

As of this article’s writing, there are no news, leaks, or rumors regarding what fans can expect from the Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage. With roughly five weeks to go until the festival, fans will likely either see an announcement in the final days leading up to the festival or none at all.

Jujutsu Kaisen @JJKPerfectShots I can't wait for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ! I can't wait for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 ! https://t.co/SninozY1xY

As mentioned earlier, one major announcement fans can expect is some sort of information regarding Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Having been previously announced for a consecutive two-cour broadcast, fans are now waiting on a release window and trailer. Fans can expect both of these to be revealed at the Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage, one of the biggest conventions of the year.

However, if these materials aren’t ready by the time Jump Festa 2023 begins, there will likely be some update on when fans can expect the information to be released.

That being said, it is incredibly likely that MAPPA Studios and the rest of the series’ adaptation team will do everything in their power to ensure a momentous Jump Festa 2023.

Additionally, fans can expect some type of manga announcement from Akutami. The most likely scenario would be a tease of what’s to come for the smash-hit manga series in 2023.

However, there is also the possibility that the timing works out well enough for Akutami to announce the next manga arc at the Super Stage.

Follow along for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

