Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225: Gojo in mortal danger as Sukuna's Domain Expansion overpowers Unlimited Void

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 was published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 28 on Monday, June 12, at 12 am JST. The chapter provided a meta-commentary on the fight between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna via the spectators of the battle, who happen to be other important characters. As such, the chapter provided a good idea of who is alive on Gojo’s side.

Primarily an analytical chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 had a barrage of text and interesting back and forth between several characters. However, the latter quarter of the chapter returned to the fight, and the chapter ended on a cliffhanger, perhaps the steepest in the series yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 shows Sukuna fatally injuring Gojo in a battle of Domains

Gojo doesn't intend to hold back although Sukuna inhabits his only son



In the previous chapter, Gojo and Sukuna continued to battle as Gojo gained the upper hand. He tossed Sukuna about and proved immune to the Dismantle attack. On the flip side, Sukuna was also able to penetrate Infinity, the mechanics of which are explained in chapter 225. The chapter ended with the two fighters walking away from a collapsed building unscathed.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 is titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 3.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 summary

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 began in a room with a lot of screens, where Gojo’s allies were watching the fight live. Kusakabe and Yuta explained that like Hanami, Sukuna used Domain Amplification to neutralize Gojo’s Infinity. Domain Amplification wrapped around the user like a stealth suit, creating a void and allowing them to bypass Infinity.

However, Angel pointed out that Sukuna needed to have a different technique to bypass Infinity if he wanted to win because one cannot use their Innate Technique while using Domain Amplification. Sukuna could use Domain Expansion, which will nullify Gojo’s Cursed Technique and end the battle faster. On the other hand, Shoko pointed out that if Sukuna was afraid of Unlimited Void overpowering Malevolent Shrine, Gojo would have picked up on it and used his Domain already.

There's even a chance he was about to bypass Infinity here before Gojo switches it off

However, Choso revealed that Sukuna’s Domain doesn’t use a barrier, which shocked everyone since it’s a different technique than Megumi’s unfinished Domain. He further explained that Kenjaku did that during their battle. He and Mei Mei reached the conclusion that had Yuki Tsukumo used her own Domain against Kenjaku, her Sure Hit Technique might have given her a fighting chance.

Miwa wondered how Sukuna’s Sure Hit effect worked, given that the effect is attached to the barrier of a Domain. Ino raised the point that Domain Expansions require a tremendous amount of energy. Since Gojo did not have unlimited energy, he simply replenished his energy faster than he used it. If that balance was reversed, he could be in a problem.

Sukuna's Domain as explained during the Shibuya Arc (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Sukuna, on the contrary, had a limited amount of Cursed Energy, but Kashimo explained that he extended it to an absurd duration by being efficient. Yuta reminded them that both Gojo and Sukuna’s Cursed Energy reserves were nearly double his own, so it shouldn’t be an issue of limited Cursed Energy. Momo concluded it’s like that because neither of them were sure that they would win if their Domains clash.

Just then, Higuruma drew their attention to the Battlefield where both fighters unleashed their respective Domains. Given that Sukuna’s Domain had no barrier, it manifested inside Unlimited Void. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 narration stated that they were evenly matched inside Gojo’s Domain and thus their Sure Hit effects were canceled out. However, if one of them sustained any considerable damage that destroyed their Domain, the other’s Sure Hit attack will take immediate effect.

It was then that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 narration highlighted the issue, which Yuji picked up on. Gojo and Sukuna were evenly matched inside of Unlimited Void, but Malevolent Shrine’s reach extends beyond its barrier. A Domain’s barrier was weak against attacks from the outside. Sukuna used Dismantle to break down the barrier of Unlimited Void, while Malevolent Shrine’s Sure Hit effect immediately slashed Gojo’s neck.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 review

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 is a typical Akutami chapter with walls of text and tonnes of information. It is a technical chapter that comes directly after a break and directly before a high-tension, action-oriented chapter. Thus, this is a perfect chapter for an infodump. The chapter not only makes Domains more complicated, but it also subtly reveals people’s intelligence.

Higuruma, a certified genius, follows along with the conversation without knowing the basics, while Yuji, who used to be fairly behind his peers in knowledge, is shown to have learned from his experiences. Kusakabe is revealed to be an efficient teacher when he tries to explain the concept of a barrier-less Domain to Miwa.

Gojo's words to Megumi (Image via Studio Mappa)

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 re-establishes the notion that the Jujutsu world makes every sorcerer a pragmatic and utilitarian being, who is used to prioritizing rationality and their goals even in the face of a comrade’s imminent death. This chapter brings to mind Gojo’s words to Megumi that a Jujutsu Sorcerer always dies alone.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 analysis

In revealing the effects of Domain Amplification, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 raises the question that whether sorcerers like Miwa or Todo, who can use Simple Domain, will be able to use Domain Amplification at some point in the future. The chapter reveals that Gojo’s Six Eyes are keeping Sukuna from defeating him, which implies that there are more powers of the Six Eyes that have not been revealed yet.

The chapter also reinforces the weakness of a Domain’s barrier, which readers were made aware of during Nanami and Yuji’s fight against Mahito. Speaking of Domains, both Choso and Mei Mei state that Yuki could have used her Domain against Kenjaku, meaning that she had a Domain that Akutami could have shown to his readers before her death, but chose not to.

Yuji broke into Mahito's Domain from the outside (Image Via Studio Mappa)

This indicates that there might be a slight chance of this Domain being shown at a later point, likely in a flashback. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 also hints that should Megumi ever be rescued or break free of Sukuna’s control, slim as the chance of that happening is, he would have a great arsenal in his repertoire. His Domain, which is barrier-less due to being unfinished, can become a free Domain like Sukuna’s.

If Sukuna occupying Yuji’s body imbues the boy with his Cursed Technique, Megumi can benefit from his own possession as well, especially since he has a better foundation than his friend’s. However, that would necessitate him being awakened first, and many readers believe that Gojo’s defeat at Sukuna’s hands, while the latter is occupying the boy’s body, might do the trick.

Gojo’s wounds in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 do not seem very deep, but given the position of the slashes he runs a risk of bleeding out. While Reverse Cursed Technique can be used to heal him, be it his own or someone else’s, it’s uncertain whether that can be employed fast enough or sufficiently under these circumstances.

Final thoughts

Many readers have pointed out that killing off Gojo at this point of the story serves no purpose. However, keeping in mind that mangaka Gege Akutami plans to end the series this year, it would seem a prudent decision to take out the strongest player and head toward the final battle.

It’s possible that other characters will join the battle at this point and allow the man the time to recuperate, or that Gojo himself will pull a completely unforeseen Deus Ex-Machina from his sleeves. However, given Akutami’s dislike for the character, he is just as likely to let Gojo die.

