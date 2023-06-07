Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 may mark the end of Satoru Gojo

The recently leaked spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 have stunned fans with a shocking turn of events. As the battle between two great Jujutsu sorcerers reached its peak, the possibility of the demise of a fan-favorite character from the Jujutsu Kaisen series, increased.

Satoru Gojo, the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer is a beloved character for all Jujutsu Kaisen fans. Sukuna's recent strategy in the manga's chapter 225 made him do the impossible, which may call an end to one of the most beloved characters, Gojo. Yet, fans are speculating that there is a possibility of him not being dead.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225: Sukuna pushes Gojo to the edge

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 spoilers, as the scene moved to the battle between Satoru Gojo and Ryumen Sukuna, the intensity reached its peak with both of the formidable Jujutsu sorcerers opening their Domain Expansion. As both Gojo's Infinity Void and Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine are powerful, they were seen canceling each other. Gojo's Infinity and six eyes could read the attacks of Sukuna.

But the fact is, Sukuna's domain is barrierless, and most importantly, when Domain Expansion is attacked from the outside of the barrier, it is vulnerable. Sukuna did the same thing with Gojo's domain in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225. As the latter's Domain Expansion broke, the former invaded Gojo's Infinity, and Sukuna didn't miss the chance, his attack got Gojo's neck.

SAT☆RU WILL LIVE (megumi wake up bruh) @goatgumi #jjk225



but fr tho there’s no way gojo is dead next chapter. every character who has played a very important role has had an emotional death, so gojo immediately going out from a neck slice would be ass ngl but fr tho there’s no way gojo is dead next chapter. every character who has played a very important role has had an emotional death, so gojo immediately going out from a neck slice would be ass ngl #jjk225 but fr tho there’s no way gojo is dead next chapter. every character who has played a very important role has had an emotional death, so gojo immediately going out from a neck slice would be ass ngl 💔 https://t.co/ahiyFsV8wr

It can't be stated with certainty that Gojo's death is confirmed, because a similar scenario has happened with before as well. When Gojo faced off against Toji Fushiguro in the Hidden Inventory arc, at some point in the battle, Toji invaded Gojo's Infinity and stabbed him in the throat with the Inverted Spear of Heaven. It seemed that the latter was dead, but surprisingly, he healed himself with his reversed curse technique and defeated Toji Fushiguro.

Gojo's coming back to life made him the Honored One in Heaven and Earth alone. The same thing might happen this time too, in his fight against Sukuna in chapter 225. As Gojo's neck is not severed completely, there's a chance that he can heal himself with reversed cursed technique. In the past, Gojo told Toji that he should have severed his head, which would create a big issue for the former to come back to life.

Final thoughts

SAT☆RU WILL LIVE (megumi wake up bruh) @goatgumi #jjk225



gojo has survived worse, like toji lit him tf UP but he survived. it’s just a lil scratch, I still have faith ! gojo has survived worse, like toji lit him tf UP but he survived. it’s just a lil scratch, I still have faith ! #jjk225 gojo has survived worse, like toji lit him tf UP but he survived. it’s just a lil scratch, I still have faith ! https://t.co/PpFFNEg7Vm

The possibility of Satoru Gojo's end in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 made fans disheartened and created a buzz on the internet. They have waited more than three years for Gojo to unseal from the Prison Realm. As he came back, fans were hoping that the character would fix all the situations that needed to be fixed. But the intense battle between Sukuna and Gojo changed the situation. Now they are hoping that their beloved character will stay alive till the end of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The author of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami, has done a tremendous job with the story. The story of chapter 225 escalated the suspense of the series to another level. As Akutami hates Satoru Gojo, it's now a matter of time to find out whether Gojo stays alive or if this is the end of him in this long run of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Readers will find Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 spoilers here.

Poll : 0 votes