Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 spoilers and raw scans: Sukuna and Gojo’s Domains clash as one of them is fatally injured

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 is slated to be released on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 28. The spoilers released earlier today reveal that the chapter features a switch in the point of view as various sorcerers, including Yuji and Yuta, dissect the battle between Sukuna and Gojo.

In the previous chapter, Gojo and Sukuna went head-to-head after the latter healed his arm. They discovered that Dismantle does not work on Gojo and Sukuna might be able to physically penetrate Infinity. The battle hit a snag after both fighters walked away from a collapsing building while catching their breath.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 spoilers reveal more details about Six Eyes as Gojo and Sukuna finally use their Domains

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 spoilers, the chapter is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 3”.

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 spoilers, the chapter begins with several sorcerers watching the ongoing battle on numerous screens. Mei Mei comments that Sukuna is using Domain Amplification, which is a modified version of the Simple Domain, to nullify Infinity. Yuta reminds them that it is the same trick Hanami and Jogo used against Gojo.

However, the flip side of using Domain Amplification is that one cannot use their Innate Cursed Technique at the same time. Angel reminds them that if Sukuna has a different way of bypassing Infinity, then he will surely win. Miwa asks why Sukuna isn’t using Domain Expansion.

Kirara and Yuji reply that since the Sure Hit factor of a Domain Expansion would easily penetrate Inifinity, the battle would come to a swift end. Shoko remarks that If Sukuna was afraid of using his Domain Expansion against Gojo, the latter’s cunning mind and his Six Eyes would have easily picked up that thought and used it in against the King of Curses.

Kenjaku's using his Domain (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Choso reveals that Sukuna has a Barrier-less Domain, which is different from Megumi’s unfinished Domain and infinitely more powerful. Like their battle against Kenjaku, it needed Tengen to disable a Barrierless Domain from the inside. However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 spoilers reveal that in a battle of Domains between Sukuna and Gojo, would be a battle of barriers.

While using Domain Expansions expels a lot of Cursed Energy, Gojo has a nearly unlimited supply of it. Kahsimo, who speaks for the first time, reveals that Sukuna is efficient in using Cursed Energy, implying that he too can use Domain Expansion innumerable times in a single fight. However, Gojo’s Six Eyes somehow take away the advantage of a controlled Cursed Energy.

Momo concludes that Neither Sukuna nor Gojo knows the outcome of this battle when Higururuma calls their attention to the screens. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 spoilers switched to the battlefields, where both Gojo and Sukuna have activated their Domain Expansion. Sukuna’s Malevolent shrine manifests inside Gojo’s Unlimited Void, and their Sure Hit effects nullify each other.

However, if either of them takes any severe damage in the ensuing battle, the other’s Sure Hit will immediately take effect. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 ends with Sukuna’s Dismantle attacking Gojo’s Barrier from outside, damaging it. Inside the Unlimited Void, Sukuna’s Sure Hit immediately slashes Gojo’s neck.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 spoilers reveal that Six Eyes can somewhat look into a person’s mind and can interfere with someone’s use of Cursed Energy. The chapter also explains why Sukuna’s Barrierless Domain will have an advantage over Gojo’s.

Given that the strength of a Domain depends on the strength of the sorcerer, Gojo’s Unlimited Void has demolished all other Domains by overpowering their barriers, as seen with Jogo.

However, Sukuna bypasses that problem by not having a barrier at all, thus manifesting Malvolent Shrine inside the sphere of Unlimited Void. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 leaves it unclear whether Gojo succumbs to the fatal wound, but it’s clear that Sukuna has the upper hand right now.

