Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's return on a special day is all but confirmed

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are still shocked by the death of Satoru Gojo at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna in the manga and the effects of that are still lingering on, many weeks later. Despite that, a lot of fans haven't given up hope about a possible return for this generation's strongest sorcerer, with some of them even coming up with several theories to validate this possibility.

The latest theory among Jujutsu Kaisen fans is that Gojo's return could take place in December due to the character's personal information, some coincidences, and some references connected to the mythology that inspired the creation of Satoru to begin with. However, as happens with every theory, this is pure speculation and there is no certainty that author Gege Akutami is ever going to bring Gojo back.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

The theory of how Gojo could be in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga in December

There have been a lot of theories in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom over the years and Satoru Gojo's death has further heightened them. Every week there seems to be a new theory about how Gojo is going to be brought back to life to fight Sukuna and this time around, there is one focusing on the number seven and its connection to Satoru.

The theory suggest that Gojo could come back in December due to a lot of connections to the number seven, the seven steps that Buddha (someone who was used as inspiration for Gojo) took north to reach a higher status, and overall drawing comparisons to the arc Takaba is going through at the moment with his younger self.

There is, according to this theory, the possibility of Gojo eventually talking with his younger self since it was the latter who was shown during his final moments, although that is up for debate.

Be that as it may, there is no denying that this theory connects a lot of dots and could potentially make sense since Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami likes to do a lot of little nods in his story to connect with the characters' themes and symbolisms. However, it remains to be seen if he is going to do that with Gojo or if he is already done with the character.

The validity of bringing Gojo back to life

Gojo's return might be not the greatest idea in the world (Image via MAPPA).

Satoru Gojo is one of the most popular anime characters in the world these days and he has had a major impact on the success of Jujutsu Kaisen. It's safe to say that he has become the face of the franchise, even more so than Yuji Itadori, the main character, or Sukuna and Kenjaku, the main antagonists, so it makes sense that his death has shaken the entire anime community.

However, while Gojo's return would certainly make a huge impact as well, it can also be true that it would hurt the story. Part of Satoru's arc was that he had to do everything because he was the strongest and the other sorcerers were not enough to deal with threats. This is why Gojo decided to become a teacher and form a generation that would make things better for society as a whole.

Bringing him back to defeat either Kenjaku or Sukuna would not only cheapen his death but it would also affect other character arcs in the series. Characters such as Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, and Maki Zen'in need their big moments in the final battle, proving that they have accomplished a lot and that they can overcome these threats. It would be a disservice to the story, particularly considering how brave Akutami has been regarding killing characters in his manga.

Final thoughts

The resolution of Satoru Gojo's character will probably be confirmed in the coming few chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. While some fans would like to have him back and some theories support this possibility, it would be better to take these things with a grain of salt.

