Why Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 is the perfect time for Nobara's return, explained

With the series' break week over, fans are excitedly and anxiously waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242's release. While the official release may still be roughly a week away, fans can expect verifiable spoiler information for the upcoming issue to become available within the next 48 hours.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing what they think will happen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242, hoping to be proven right by the aforementioned leaks. However, many fans are overlooking one key possibility in these discussions, which concerns the return of a fan-favorite character.

Furthermore, this character's return is plausible regardless of what Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242's focus is, assuming the options are either Yuji versus Sukuna or Takaba versus Kenjaku. Both fights could set up this character's triumphant return, and either scenario would present the perfect opportunity for Nobara Kugisaki's reappearance.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 likely to see Nobara reappear and become a key fighter

As mentioned above, Nobara Kugisaki's return in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 will make sense regardless of the issue's focus. This also assumes that the coming release will either focus on Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma versus Sukuna, or Fumihiko Takaba versus Kenjaku, rather than shifting to an entirely new perspective.

A foundational reason for why Nobara's return makes sense in either scenario stems from the fact that both Yuji and Higuruma, and Takaba would each need help in their respective fights. With Gojo officially dead, Kenjaku and Sukuna are arguably the two strongest characters in the entire series, pending the results of their respective fights.

Likewise, it's expected by many that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 will see either Yuji and Higuruma or Takaba struggle greatly against their respective opponents. This creates the perfect opportunity to end the release with Nobara's return and her appearance on either battlefield, setting her up to be an integral part of the series' ongoing conclusion.

Another key reason why Nobara's return makes sense stems from series author and illustrator Gege Akutami's penchant to affix either end of a break week with a major reveal or event. This has been seen several times in the past, especially recently during Satoru Gojo and Sukuna's fight with one another. The approach was also used in the chapters leading up to Gojo's return and Sukuna's fight with him, especially as Sukuna took over Megumi Fushiguro's body.

With this in mind, fans are expecting Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 to see Akutami fall into this old habit yet again. Likewise, Nobara instantly comes to mind as essentially the only sorcerer from the Shibuya Incident arc whose ultimate fate following the titular event is yet to be revealed. While Aoi Todo can also fall into this category, his status is somewhat implied by the fact that losing his hand also meant that he lost his Cursed Technique.

In any case, the upcoming installment would be the perfect time to see Nobara return. Doing so would solidify her position as a major asset to the Tokyo Jujutsu High fighters and their allies, as well as cement her power and strength as an individual sorcerer.

