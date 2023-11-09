Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 is set to be broadcast at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, November 17, 2023, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 10 AM PT on Thursday, November 16.

With episode 15 having ended with , Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 is expected to feature his battle with Jogo. The preview of the episode focuses more on Megumi and Toji’s face-off, however, and shows both Kusakabe and Panda confronting Geto’s lackeys.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 will be aired on NBS/TBS in Japan at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, November 17, 2023. The English-subtitled version can be streamed internationally after a 2-hour delay at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 9 am, Thursday, November 16 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm, Thursday, November 16 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm, Thursday, November 16 Central European Time 6 pm, Thursday, November 16 Indian Standard Time 10.30 pm, Thursday, November 16 Philippine Standard Time 1 am, Friday, November 17 Australia Central Standard Time 2.30 am, Friday, November 17

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17

Sukuna's Flame arrow (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 will be broadcast on television via NBS/TBS in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the episode in North America and Europe, while Netflix will make it available in India and other Southeast Asian countries, approximately 2 hours after the Japanese TV broadcast has been completed.

Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China. The Episode will also be available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel in India and Thailand. All of these platforms require a paid membership to watch the season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 Recap

Megumi vs Toji (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16, titled “Thunderclap,” Toji and Megumi faced each other. While Megumi tried to escape and outwit Toji, the father remembered how and why he gave Megumi to the Zen'in. he asked the boy his name, and upon learning that Megumi still went by Fushiguro, he used Playful Cloud to end his life.

However, Haruta Shigemo appeared and used his sword to slash Megumi from the back. Elsewhere, Kusakabe and Panda ran into Geto’s former lackeys, who had decided to work for Kenjaku. However, Sukuna and Jogo appeared there, already in the middle of battle.

Sukuna confronted Jogo using flame and a fire-based Cursed Technique. Jogo had a vision of Hanami and Dagon, and left the world peacefully. Sukuna met with Uraume, but soon had to leave after he sensed Megumi in danger. Shigemo was seen facing a shadow as Megumi lay prone.

What to Expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17

Episode 15 adapted the entirety of chapters 113 to 116. Episode 17 is expected to cover chapters 117 - 119, depicting the infamous Shibuya Massacre and lowering the curtain on the second act of the Shibuya Arc. It might cover chapter 120 as well, which would feature one of the most heartbreaking deaths in the series.

According to the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 is titled “Thunderclap, Part 2”. From the scenes shown in the precap, the episode would likely focus on the revelation of Megumi’s trump card. With the standard set by Mappa for Sukuna vs Jogo, they will have to go beyond that to give the next battle the justice it deserves.

