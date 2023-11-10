Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16: Megumi witnesses Toji's end, Sukuna destroys Jogo

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16, Thunderclap, was released on November 9, 2023. The episode featured two fights: The Fushiguro battle and Sukuna vs. Jogo. It collected chapters 113 - 116 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and made sure to make use of everything that happened in those chapters.

Compared to the last couple of Jujutsu Kaisen episodes, season 2 episode 16 managed to expand upon two fights in one episode and fit them both in one as opposed to taking multiple chapters like the manga did. It also managed to squeeze in a moment between Panda and Atsuya Kusakabe.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 sees Megumi vs. Toji, and Sukuna stomp Jogo

The battle of the Fushiguros

The Fushiguro fight in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 and manga for comparison (Image via Sportskeeda)

To use the term "battle" would severely overplay Megumi having to run for his life against Toji. Using Rabbit Escape only got him a few seconds at most, as Megumi figured correctly that he'd be killed in a straight fight against his father. The manga portrayed Megumi running. The anime, however, extended this fight.

In the manga, Megumi is running a full sprint with only Rabbit Escape in a narrow alleyway. In the anime, he tries several different ways to fight while running: overwhelming Toji at close range with the rabbits in a parking garage, summoning Nue after dousing Toji in water in an office building, and other such tricks. Even tricking Toji into stabbing a nonvital spot to try hitting him didn't work.

Toji considered selling Megumi to the Zenin Clan, as he needed the money at the time and didn't particularly care about Megumi. But this time, hearing his son keep his last name let Toji terminate himself in peace. Megumi is nonplussed about this, and tries to drag himself out of the area.

Sukuna vs. Jogo

Sukuna vs Jogo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another highlight that lasted for well over two chapters of the manga was Sukuna vs. Jogo. As one-sided as most of Sukuna's fights tend to be, Sukuna had words of encouragement for Jogo at the end and did manage to break a sweat. The two battled across the district and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 enhanced the fight while also ending it in the very same episode.

Expansions include Jogo being able to fire at Sukuna, who dodges the fire bullets and then tears his hands apart, unlike in chapter 115 where his hands are just torn apart. The anime showcases the sheer scale of destruction better, with entire buildings coming down or being eradicated from Jogo's Maximum Meteor, even one being twisted and melted to form the meteor.

One particular highlight of note was Jogo getting slammed down floor by floor and a sign showing how high the temperature rose. It all ends the same: with Sukuna victorious after challenging Jogo to a fire duel and visiting him in the afterlife. Sukuna is likewise genuinely happy to see Uraume.

Panda and Atsuya vs. Geto's two groupies

Panda and Atsuya vs. Geto's group in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 (Image via Sportskeeda)

One particularly interesting scene that explains the lack of people in the area is Panda and Atsuya scouting out the entirety of Shibuya Station in order to find anyone else who might be left behind. When Toge Inumaki cameoed in episode 13, it showed he was trying to manage the crowd of humans and transfigured people.

Apparantly he managed to move them, because Panda and Atsuya couldn't find anyone there. Not for lack of trying on Panda's part, as Atsuya is in no hurry to die trying to rescue Gojo. It may be seen as cowardly, but considering the Shibuya Incident timeline thus far and Atsuya's words about other people possibly needing help, it makes sense.

Whatever the case may be on Atsuya's side, the two are accosted by two Grade 1 sorcerers on Geto's side. One of them looks like Aizen. The unnamed duo even got a flashback with Nanako and Mimiko, and they look like they're about to fight Panda and Atsuya. Sukuna puts a stop to that, forcing everyone to flee Jogo's Meteor.

Shibuya devastated, Megumi injured, Shigemo still alive?

Villains, devastation, and Megumi injured in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 (Image via Sportskeeda)

One particular thing of note that needs to be mentioned in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 is Shibuya's devastation following Jogo and Sukuna's fight. At first, the damage was contained to the subway beneath Shibuya station. There were civilian deaths thanks to the transfigured humans but they could've been contained.

Sukuna vs. Jogo marks the end of keeping things under wraps if any of it could be covered up. The good news is that Shoko's medical checkpoint was far away from the damage, so Ino and Ijichi should recover. The bad news is that Megumi, while en route to see if everyone else was okay, got ambushed by Haruta Shigemo.

For those who hated Shigemo and thought Nanami killed him in episode 12, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 reveals that he's alive but banged up. Though he managed to cut Megumi, Shigmeo isn't so lucky at being out of the danger zone. He's shown backing up and frantically panicking, as Megumi is out of action.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 is one part of a two-parter, since the next episode is called Thunderclap Part 2. Manga readers will know what Shigemo is backing up from, but anime watchers will need to wait a week to find out.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 16 was action-filled and started the devastation that the Shibuya Incident is known for. It saw the death of longtime enemy Jogo, another demonstration of Sukuna's power, and even Megumi managing to hold his own against Toji.

The next couple of episodes should make it abundantly clear why it's called The Shibuya Incident. Jujutsu Kaisen fans will need to stay tuned for further anime and manga news.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.