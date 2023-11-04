Sukuna finally made his much-anticipated entrance in the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15. This powerful antagonist made his presence felt as he killed off Mimiko and Nanako as they tried to make a deal with him to kill Pseudo Geto in exchange for giving him the location of one other finger.

Sukuna then declared that he would work under Jogo if he managed to land even a single hit on him. With this, Sukuna burst into the scene, making everyone terrified of his presence. This article will take a look at everything Sukuna did during the Shibuya Incident arc in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Everything Sukuna did during the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen

Itadori suffered a defeat at the hands of Choso, leaving him unconscious, allowing Mimiko and Nanako to seize this opportunity and feed him one of Sukuna's fingers. Following that, Jogo arrived at the scene and fed Itadori ten more fingers, bringing the total count to 15, allowing Sukuna to take control of Itadori's body.

Sukuna proceeded to demolish one of Jogo's arms for daring to touch him. He then approached Mimiko and Nanako, telling them that he would grant them a finger worth of attention. Nanako used this opportunity and requested Sukuna to kill Pseudo-Geto, promising to disclose the whereabouts of another finger in return.

However, Sukuna, infuriated by their audacity in attempting to command him over a single finger, ended up killing them both instantly. Having dealt with them, Sukuna then proposed that he would work under Jogo if he managed to land a single blow on him, which Jogo accepted.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the scene then shifted to a group of sorcerers who were following Geto's will and preparing to attack Panda and Kusakabe. The group suddenly heard a big explosion nearby and noticed Jogo fighting against Sukuna. Jogo may be strong, but he was no match for Sukuna and even though Sukuna gave him a bit of an advantage by having a fire-based battle, Jogo ended up losing his life.

In the end, Sukuna did give credit to Jogo, saying he had fun fighting him and that he was a stronger opponent compared to the others he fought back in the day. Uraume then approached Sukuna, with the scene shifting to Megumi summoning Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga to defeat Haruta.

Megumi's trump card was a double-edged sword as Mahoraga killed the sorcerer who summoned him along with the enemy. However, Sukuna interfered in the fight and saved Haruta from Mahoraga's attack. He then healed Megumi's wounds as he had a different plan for this sorcerer.

The fight between Sukuna and Mahoraga was brief as Sukuna quickly realized that Mahoraga could adapt to any attack. This made him summon his Domain Expansion, which had the ability to cut up everything within a 200-meter radius. In the end, Mahoraga was defeated, with Sukuna emerging as the victor.

He then encountered Megumi's attacker Haruta and told him to get lost and while he happily complied, he ended up running into Sukuna's domain and was sliced to death. Sukuna then brought Megumi to Shoko and Masamichi's location, for proper treatment and then returned to the location of his fight against Mahoraga.

Sukuna's domain expansion killed thousands, and as Itadori switched back into his body, Sukuna told him to look around at the damage he had caused. Itadori broke down seeing this and wanted to die, with his pain making Sukuna rejoice. This was the last time Sukuna appeared during the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen.

