Every Special Grade Curse in Jujutsu Kaisen anime and film, ranked according to strength

Jujutsu Kaisen portrays a universe where ultimate malevolence and power manifest through Special Grade curses. This anime and manga series delves into a perilous world teeming with Cursed Spirits and predatory Curses that prey upon the vulnerable. To counteract their menace, Jujutsu sorcerers wield formidable abilities known as Cursed Techniques.
In their intricate battle, a power-scaling hierarchy classifies curse strength, forming a complex dynamic. The series captivates its audience with its dark depiction of sorcery, curses, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. Within the realm of animation and film, a plethora of diverse curses are introduced, each possessing unique powers and malevolent intentions.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Any opinions expressed therein solely reflect the author's views on the subject.
From the Finger Bearer to Ryumen Sukuna: Here is a list of all Special Grade Cursed Spirits in the JJK anime and film (Ranked strongest to weakest)
1) Ryomen Sukuna
In Jujutsu Kaisen, Ryomen Sukuna reigns as the most powerful malevolent spirit. Classified as a Special Grade cursed being, his command over cursed energy grants him unrivaled strength. Known for his arrogance, Sukuna takes pleasure in causing suffering and possesses two deadly innate techniques: Dismantle and Cleave.
Furthermore, in Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna's Domain Expansion, known as the Malevolent Shrine, establishes a sinister realm under his control. With an amalgamation of immense power, sadistic pleasure, and strategic prowess, Sukuna emerges as a formidable adversary throughout the series.
As the King of Curses, he poses a significant threat due to his mastery over destructive techniques and extraordinary Domain Expansion abilities. It is clear that Sukuna plays a central role in the overall narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen.
2) Cursed Rika Orimoto
Rika Orimoto, a powerful Special Grade Cursed spirit known as the Queen of Curses in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, possesses exceptional abilities. She originated from Yuta's negative emotions after witnessing her tragic death and has since become an embodiment of his cursed energy. Rika's unmatched power makes her a formidable adversary.
In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta and Rika possess a profound connection through their cursed energy. While Yuta exhibits her full manifestation, Rika demonstrates a partial form but still possesses a similar skillset and significant cursed energy.
This immense strength stems from Rika's existence as a cursed spirit, which brings forth years of suffering and malevolence that ultimately lead to death and destruction. Without a doubt, her power and presence establish her as an influential force within the Jujutsu Kaisen series.
3. Hanami
Hanami, an unregistered Special Grade cursed spirit, emerges as a formidable antagonist in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Aligned with Jogo, Hanami draws strength from the deep-rooted hatred harbored by forests rather than humans. With powerful and deadly abilities at its disposal, this supernatural entity poses a significant threat.
His innate technique allows him to manipulate and control the earth's plant life and wield them to his advantage. In addition, Hanami commands a unique Domain Expansion called Ceremonial Sea of Light.
With immense strength and agility, Hanami proves to be a formidable opponent in combat, but his mastery over nature adds an extra layer of danger. Undoubtedly, Hanami's powers as a Special Grade cursed spirit establish him as a significant force in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.
4. Jogo
Jogo is a Special Grade cursed spirit and a pivotal antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen. He wields powerful flames through his curse technique. His immense cursed energy surpasses even three-fingered Sukuna, which is confirmed by Gojo Satoru.
Jogo's domain expansion, known as the Coffin Of The Iron Mountain, and his formidable maximum technique pose a lethal threat to most sorcerers who dare to enter it.
Despite facing off against the mightiest characters in the series, Gojo and Sukuna, Jogo remains a significant contender and ranks among the strongest in the story. With his Special Grade status, Jogo stands as a formidable force that leaves an impactful mark on the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.
5. Mahito
Mahito, a Special Grade cursed spirit in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, embodies human disdain and hatred. Possessing unique and formidable powers, one of his most notable abilities is Idle-Transfiguration. This allows him to reshape the souls of his opponents, enabling him to launch devastating attacks on others.
It's important to note that countering this exceptionally powerful cursed technique requires specific circumstances for protection. Mahito possesses a unique ability called Self-Embodiment of Perfection, which falls under his Domain Expansion. This power allows him to both manipulate the environment and control his adversaries.
6. Dagon
Dagon, an unregistered Special Grade cursed spirit aligned with Mahito, Jogo, and Hanami in Jujutsu Kaisen, originates from the fear of water-related disasters. He is also a member of the Death Painting Wombs. Despite not displaying overt hostility like other cursed wombs, Dagon possesses immense power. He has the ability to manipulate water and wields formidable cursed energy.
Dagon possesses extraordinary durability, making him impervious to attacks from formidable sorcerers like Nanami and Naobito. He commands the Oceanic Mirage domain expansion, unleashing devastating tsunamis that obliterate everything in their path. Despite being considered the weakest among disaster-cursed spirits, Dagon proves to be a significant adversary by challenging grade-1 sorcerers.
7. Choso
Choso, a powerful Special Grade cursed spirit in Jujutsu Kaisen, possesses an extraordinary blend of human and cursed spirit qualities. This fusion grants him immense strength and abilities. His Blood Manipulation technique, deriving from his unique cursed spirit-human lineage, enables precise control over blood both inside and outside the body.
As one of the Special Grades, Choso's dominance within the realm of cursed spirits is truly exceptional. Noritoshi Kamo was left astounded by Choso's devastating Convergence attack, while his Flowing Red Scale ability enhances endurance and strength through accelerated blood flow.
Choso, a skilled martial artist, possesses enhanced combat abilities by manipulating ultra-blood. This unique combination of lethal techniques and extraordinary cursed energy establishes him as an incredibly formidable opponent. His dual nature as half-human and half-cursed spirit, along with his mastery over Blood Manipulation, solidifies his powerful presence in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.
8. Eso
Eso, a Special Grade Cursed Spirit in the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, belongs to the Cursed Womb: Death Painting family. In terms of strength, Eso surpasses his sibling Kechizu. Eso possesses immense cursed energy and strength that are characteristic of Special Grade entities.
He wields cursed energy, employing it for offensive purposes and displaying mastery in the Rot Technique. This technique, marked by a floral pattern, hastens decomposition in his victims. As a result, Eso gains control over corrosive dark blood endowed by this method. Eso's imposing and malevolent presence embodies sadism, representing an unyielding threat to sorcerers throughout the series.
9. Kechizu
Kechizu possesses incredible strength and cursed energy as a Special Grade Cursed Womb: Death Painting curse. His appearance is unique, featuring a sizable mouth on his chest. Moreover, his blood is highly toxic and corrosive. Remarkably, Kechizu has the ability to convert his occult energy into blood, allowing him to produce an unlimited amount without being vulnerable to death by blood loss.
Kechizu, a member of Mahito's group, possesses a deadly ability to rot his enemies by spitting out his own blood. This makes him an invaluable asset in their scheme to conquer Japan. Despite being the weakest among the three Death Painting curses, Kechizu remains a formidable adversary.
10. Finger Bearer
The Finger Bearer, is the first Special Grade curse introduced in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. It crosses paths with Yuuji, Megumi, and Nobara at the detention center. These spirits emerge from cursed wombs when they consume Ryoumen Sukuna's fingers, granting them immense cursed energy.
Although considered the least formidable among Special Grade curses, Finger Bearers remain an undeniable menace, thanks to their direct association with Sukuna's fingers. This connection grants them extraordinary strength that cannot be overlooked. While their individual capabilities may differ, the fact remains that they draw upon the power emanating from Sukuna's fingers, emphasizing their unparalleled might.
Originating from cursed wombs, Finger Bearers embody a distinctive amalgamation of power—a blend characterized by invincible fingers and an imposing presence of cursed energy. These attributes unmistakably establish them as formidable adversaries.
Final Thoughts
The Jujutsu Kaisen anime and film present a captivating depiction of a world infected by curses. The narrative introduces viewers to a diverse range of powerful curses known as special-grade, each more menacing than the last.
These special-grade curses not only showcase the creative brilliance of the series' creators but also contribute to its enduring popularity among fans who enjoy supernatural action and dark fantasy genres. As sorcerers continue their intense battles against these curses, their strength serves as a testament to the intricacy and intensity of the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.