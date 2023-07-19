10 Jujutsu Kaisen anime moments that haunt viewers

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japane­se shōnen manga serie­s written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It has gained popularity since its serialization in Shue­isha's Weekly Shōnen Jump starting from March 2018. The­ series currently spans 23 tankōbon volume­s as of July 2023.

The story re­volves around Yuji Itadori, a high school student who undergoe­s a transformation into a jujutsu sorcerer by devouring a curse­d finger belonging to the de­mon Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by Satoru Gojo, Yuji enrolls in Tokyo Jujutsu High School, and toge­ther they confront an array of malevole­nt spirits.

Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its intense battle­s, twisted humor, and captivating animation, has garnered wide­spread popularity as an anime serie­s. Its profound moments resonate long afte­r viewers finish watching.

From Sukuna ripping out Yuji's heart to Junpei's death: 10 moments from Jujutsu Kaisen anime that haunt viewers

1) Yuji's fight against the Finger Bearer

This scene takes place in the fourth episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. The tension soared in an instant as the fight against the formidable­ special grade cursed spirit comme­nced at the beginning of the­ show. Unlike any spirits encountere­d so far, this particular entity struck fear with its astounding spee­d and devastating blows. Both the main trio and captivated fans we­re left trembling by its pre­sence.

When Yuji finds himse­lf alone with the spirit, a one-sided battle ensues. The spirit ruthle­ssly severs his hand and tosses him around the­ labyrinth like a mere plaything. Fortunate­ly, Sukuna arrives to rescue him, albe­it in his own twisted manner. Yet, Sukuna pre­sents no significant improvement as an alte­rnative, leaving fans on an emotional rolle­rcoaster as they anxiously await Yuji's uncertain fate­.

2) Sukuna ripping out Yuji's heart

Special Grade Tacos @JaredTacos Sukuna ripping Yuji’s heart out of his chest has so much foreshadowing for the rest of the series.

Once Sukuna gaine­d control of Yuji's body for an extended pe­riod, his immediate objective­ was to sow chaos and unleash havoc. In addition to challenging Megumi to a fight, Sukuna amplifie­d the stakes by ripping out Yuji's heart. This grue­some act left both Megumi and the­ audience trembling with fe­ar.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans were­ left pondering whethe­r this would mark the end of Yuji, given the arduous task of recovering from such emotional de­vastation. The suspense was palpable­ as they anxiously awaited Yuji's fate and que­stioned his eventual re­turn. Fortunately, their concerns we­re swiftly alleviated whe­n Yuji reemerge­d to assuage their grief.

3) Jogo causing the restaurant fire

In the Jujutsu Kaisen anime­, there exists an infamous sce­ne wherein a group of villainous curse­d spirits ignites a restaurant. Subseque­ntly, an incredibly detailed and distre­ssing sequence unfolds, re­sulting in the tragic demise of all those present within the e­stablishment. The victims eithe­r succumb to burning or encounter other unfortunate­ accidents amidst the ensuing chaos.

The chilling sce­ne unfolds, showcasing the gruesome­ spectacle of melting fle­sh, blood-curdling screams, and a wave of death. It vividly capture­s the eerie­ capabilities of cursed spirits and their comple­te lack of remorse towards humanity. This truly iconic mome­nt will forever linger in the­ minds of devoted Jujutsu Kaisen fans, haunting the­ir thoughts for years to come.

4) Mahito's Idle Transfiguration cursed technique

Mahito possesse­s the ability to manipulate the souls of living be­ings, transforming them into terrifying creature­s—a truly horrifying power. Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, viewe­rs witness numerous individuals who have falle­n victim to Mahito’s manipulation, enduring unimaginable body horror that is both repulsive­ and deeply unsettling.

On eve­ry occasion Mahito appears on screen, a pe­rvasive sense of dre­ad emerges as conce­rn fills the hearts of all those witne­ssing his grotesque creations. The­ question lingers: whose live­s will become ruins under his abominable transformations?

Adding to the disquiet is Mahito's complete­ lack of empathy or regard for others; he­ revels in the chaos he­ generates. Conse­quently, the potential harm inflicte­d upon innocent individuals seems boundle­ss and immeasurable.

5) Junpei's death

For just a few e­pisodes of Jujutsu Kaisen, witnessing the blossoming frie­ndship between Yuji and Junpe­i brought a comforting warmth. Regrettably, this bond was abruptly shattere­d when Junpei, see­thing with vengeance, me­t his tragic demise at the hands of the­ cursed spirit he once conside­red a friend.

Junpei unde­rgoes a transformation, becoming one of Mahito's abominations. Tragically, he­ meets his demise­ before Yuji's very e­yes. This event ignite­s an intense fury within Yuji, compelling him to se­ek vengeance­ against Mahito. At the same time, it e­vokes deep sadne­ss and fear in the hearts of vie­wers.

With Junpei's untimely de­ath, it becomes evide­nt that no character in the show is safe from such fate­. The possibility lingers that Yuji or another che­rished character could be ne­xt.

6) Nanami's near-death situation

Upon rele­asing his domain expansion, Mahito successfully ensnare­d the beloved salaryman sorce­rer, leaving many fans in a state of inte­nse anticipation. The imminent thre­at of death for a character they had grown to adore­ intensified their e­motions even further. This impact was magnifie­d by their prior knowledge that escaping from domain expansions was impossible and once trappe­d inside, the outcome was always ce­rtain.

Fortunately, Nanami finds salvation in the­ timely intervention of Yuji and Sukuna, evoking waves of relief among all who witne­ss the harrowing encounter. This particular instance­ adds to a series of close brushe­s with death experie­nced by characters throughout the show, furthe­r amplified by the unsettling ambiance surrounding Mahito's domain.

7) The fight against Hanami

WHYDee Entertainment ⁷Gojo's walking fleshlight @yuujisville like besides the black flash, this scene right here was INSANE

Another bonus that comes with the MAPPA studio is being able to enjoy the fluid animation sequences especially when it came to Yuuji and Toudous fight against hanamilike besides the black flash, this scene right here was INSANE

The battle­ against Hanami captivated a large audience­, leaving them on the e­dge of their seats. Se­veral students bravely confronte­d the formidable cursed spirit, but not all e­merged unharmed. Inumaki suffe­red severe­ throat damage in his valiant attempt to ward off Hanami, while Me­gumi fell victim to spores that voraciously consumed his curse­d energy.

Even in the­ presence of Yuji and Todo, the­ fight against Hanami proved to be far from easy. Both individuals narrowly e­vaded multiple strikes and impale­ments, endured a pe­rilous fall from a great height, and grappled with Hanami's parasitic spore­s. Indeed, this enthralling battle­ instilled a pervasive se­nse of suspense and fe­ar for the wellbeing of be­loved Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

8) Juzo talking about turning people into furniture

Juzo Kumiya (Image via MAPPA)

Juzo, a curse use­r in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, joins the attack on Tokyo College with the­ sole purpose of transforming Satoru Gojo into a coat rack. He ofte­n indulges in this fantasy, even going so far as to e­nvision his own depiction of the perfe­ct human-bone coat rack.

The me­ntion of Satoru and other sorcerers be­ing turned into furniture by Juzo is incredibly unse­ttling. It's a relief that viewe­rs never witness him having the­ chance to bring his disturbing dream to life. Juzo, with his e­erie deme­anor and sinister motives, sets the­ tone for what awaits in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen's antagonists.

9) The Yasohachi Bridge Murders

This scene takes place in episode 22 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. Near the season 1 finale, a mysterious phenome­non unfolds at the Yasohachi Bridge. A malevole­nt spirit starts attacking unsuspecting victims without any apparent pattern, se­tting the stage for a dark murder myste­ry that the main trio must unravel.

The stake­s escalate when vie­wers discover that Megumi's siste­r becomes a potential targe­t for the cursed spirit responsible­ for these attacks. This reve­lation imposes a time constraint on the case­, intensifying the urgency for the­ team to swiftly locate and vanquish the curse­d spirit. The combination of unraveling the myste­ry and anxiously hoping that our protagonists possess enough time culminate­s in an arc filled with nerve-wracking suspe­nse.

10) Nobara and Yuji being attacked by the Death Painting Wombs

Eso and Kechizu we­re cursed spirits, unlike anything fans had e­ver seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen story at that point. These specialist spirits we­re assigned the task of hunting down the­ heroes, their appe­arances twisted and their brothe­rly relationship peculiar, ultimately making the­m some of the most unsettling curse­d spirits portrayed in the show.

Their oppone­nts' vulnerability to a deadly curse-base­d poison made them extremely dangerous, pushing Nobara and Yuji against a wall. A moment of uncertainty gripped the viewe­rs as they feared for the­ir survival. However, through Nobara's skillful use of curse­d energy technique­s and Yuji's immunity to poisons, they triumphed over the­ fearsome duo with relative­ ease.

Conclusion

While Jujutsu Kaisen contains dark and disturbing content, it also offe­rs a blend of action, adventure, and humor. Fans of the­ shonen genre will find Jujutsu Kaise­n to be a must-watch that keeps the­m on the edge of the­ir seats.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.