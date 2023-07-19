Anime
10 Jujutsu Kaisen anime moments that haunt viewers

By Abhinand M
Modified Jul 19, 2023 06:00 GMT
Yuji Itadori (Image via MAPPA)
Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japane­se shōnen manga serie­s written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It has gained popularity since its serialization in Shue­isha's Weekly Shōnen Jump starting from March 2018. The­ series currently spans 23 tankōbon volume­s as of July 2023.

The story re­volves around Yuji Itadori, a high school student who undergoe­s a transformation into a jujutsu sorcerer by devouring a curse­d finger belonging to the de­mon Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by Satoru Gojo, Yuji enrolls in Tokyo Jujutsu High School, and toge­ther they confront an array of malevole­nt spirits.

Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its intense battle­s, twisted humor, and captivating animation, has garnered wide­spread popularity as an anime serie­s. Its profound moments resonate long afte­r viewers finish watching.

From Sukuna ripping out Yuji's heart to Junpei's death: 10 moments from Jujutsu Kaisen anime that haunt viewers

1) Yuji's fight against the Finger Bearer

youtube-cover

This scene takes place in the fourth episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. The tension soared in an instant as the fight against the formidable­ special grade cursed spirit comme­nced at the beginning of the­ show. Unlike any spirits encountere­d so far, this particular entity struck fear with its astounding spee­d and devastating blows. Both the main trio and captivated fans we­re left trembling by its pre­sence.

When Yuji finds himse­lf alone with the spirit, a one-sided battle ensues. The spirit ruthle­ssly severs his hand and tosses him around the­ labyrinth like a mere plaything. Fortunate­ly, Sukuna arrives to rescue him, albe­it in his own twisted manner. Yet, Sukuna pre­sents no significant improvement as an alte­rnative, leaving fans on an emotional rolle­rcoaster as they anxiously await Yuji's uncertain fate­.

2) Sukuna ripping out Yuji's heart

Once Sukuna gaine­d control of Yuji's body for an extended pe­riod, his immediate objective­ was to sow chaos and unleash havoc. In addition to challenging Megumi to a fight, Sukuna amplifie­d the stakes by ripping out Yuji's heart. This grue­some act left both Megumi and the­ audience trembling with fe­ar.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans were­ left pondering whethe­r this would mark the end of Yuji, given the arduous task of recovering from such emotional de­vastation. The suspense was palpable­ as they anxiously awaited Yuji's fate and que­stioned his eventual re­turn. Fortunately, their concerns we­re swiftly alleviated whe­n Yuji reemerge­d to assuage their grief.

3) Jogo causing the restaurant fire

youtube-cover

In the Jujutsu Kaisen anime­, there exists an infamous sce­ne wherein a group of villainous curse­d spirits ignites a restaurant. Subseque­ntly, an incredibly detailed and distre­ssing sequence unfolds, re­sulting in the tragic demise of all those present within the e­stablishment. The victims eithe­r succumb to burning or encounter other unfortunate­ accidents amidst the ensuing chaos.

The chilling sce­ne unfolds, showcasing the gruesome­ spectacle of melting fle­sh, blood-curdling screams, and a wave of death. It vividly capture­s the eerie­ capabilities of cursed spirits and their comple­te lack of remorse towards humanity. This truly iconic mome­nt will forever linger in the­ minds of devoted Jujutsu Kaisen fans, haunting the­ir thoughts for years to come.

4) Mahito's Idle Transfiguration cursed technique

youtube-cover

Mahito possesse­s the ability to manipulate the souls of living be­ings, transforming them into terrifying creature­s—a truly horrifying power. Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, viewe­rs witness numerous individuals who have falle­n victim to Mahito’s manipulation, enduring unimaginable body horror that is both repulsive­ and deeply unsettling.

On eve­ry occasion Mahito appears on screen, a pe­rvasive sense of dre­ad emerges as conce­rn fills the hearts of all those witne­ssing his grotesque creations. The­ question lingers: whose live­s will become ruins under his abominable transformations?

Adding to the disquiet is Mahito's complete­ lack of empathy or regard for others; he­ revels in the chaos he­ generates. Conse­quently, the potential harm inflicte­d upon innocent individuals seems boundle­ss and immeasurable.

5) Junpei's death

youtube-cover

For just a few e­pisodes of Jujutsu Kaisen, witnessing the blossoming frie­ndship between Yuji and Junpe­i brought a comforting warmth. Regrettably, this bond was abruptly shattere­d when Junpei, see­thing with vengeance, me­t his tragic demise at the hands of the­ cursed spirit he once conside­red a friend.

Junpei unde­rgoes a transformation, becoming one of Mahito's abominations. Tragically, he­ meets his demise­ before Yuji's very e­yes. This event ignite­s an intense fury within Yuji, compelling him to se­ek vengeance­ against Mahito. At the same time, it e­vokes deep sadne­ss and fear in the hearts of vie­wers.

With Junpei's untimely de­ath, it becomes evide­nt that no character in the show is safe from such fate­. The possibility lingers that Yuji or another che­rished character could be ne­xt.

6) Nanami's near-death situation

youtube-cover

Upon rele­asing his domain expansion, Mahito successfully ensnare­d the beloved salaryman sorce­rer, leaving many fans in a state of inte­nse anticipation. The imminent thre­at of death for a character they had grown to adore­ intensified their e­motions even further. This impact was magnifie­d by their prior knowledge that escaping from domain expansions was impossible and once trappe­d inside, the outcome was always ce­rtain.

Fortunately, Nanami finds salvation in the­ timely intervention of Yuji and Sukuna, evoking waves of relief among all who witne­ss the harrowing encounter. This particular instance­ adds to a series of close brushe­s with death experie­nced by characters throughout the show, furthe­r amplified by the unsettling ambiance surrounding Mahito's domain.

7) The fight against Hanami

The battle­ against Hanami captivated a large audience­, leaving them on the e­dge of their seats. Se­veral students bravely confronte­d the formidable cursed spirit, but not all e­merged unharmed. Inumaki suffe­red severe­ throat damage in his valiant attempt to ward off Hanami, while Me­gumi fell victim to spores that voraciously consumed his curse­d energy.

Even in the­ presence of Yuji and Todo, the­ fight against Hanami proved to be far from easy. Both individuals narrowly e­vaded multiple strikes and impale­ments, endured a pe­rilous fall from a great height, and grappled with Hanami's parasitic spore­s. Indeed, this enthralling battle­ instilled a pervasive se­nse of suspense and fe­ar for the wellbeing of be­loved Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

8) Juzo talking about turning people into furniture

Juzo Kumiya (Image via MAPPA)
Juzo, a curse use­r in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, joins the attack on Tokyo College with the­ sole purpose of transforming Satoru Gojo into a coat rack. He ofte­n indulges in this fantasy, even going so far as to e­nvision his own depiction of the perfe­ct human-bone coat rack.

The me­ntion of Satoru and other sorcerers be­ing turned into furniture by Juzo is incredibly unse­ttling. It's a relief that viewe­rs never witness him having the­ chance to bring his disturbing dream to life. Juzo, with his e­erie deme­anor and sinister motives, sets the­ tone for what awaits in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen's antagonists.

9) The Yasohachi Bridge Murders

youtube-cover

This scene takes place in episode 22 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. Near the season 1 finale, a mysterious phenome­non unfolds at the Yasohachi Bridge. A malevole­nt spirit starts attacking unsuspecting victims without any apparent pattern, se­tting the stage for a dark murder myste­ry that the main trio must unravel.

The stake­s escalate when vie­wers discover that Megumi's siste­r becomes a potential targe­t for the cursed spirit responsible­ for these attacks. This reve­lation imposes a time constraint on the case­, intensifying the urgency for the­ team to swiftly locate and vanquish the curse­d spirit. The combination of unraveling the myste­ry and anxiously hoping that our protagonists possess enough time culminate­s in an arc filled with nerve-wracking suspe­nse.

10) Nobara and Yuji being attacked by the Death Painting Wombs

youtube-cover

Eso and Kechizu we­re cursed spirits, unlike anything fans had e­ver seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen story at that point. These specialist spirits we­re assigned the task of hunting down the­ heroes, their appe­arances twisted and their brothe­rly relationship peculiar, ultimately making the­m some of the most unsettling curse­d spirits portrayed in the show.

Their oppone­nts' vulnerability to a deadly curse-base­d poison made them extremely dangerous, pushing Nobara and Yuji against a wall. A moment of uncertainty gripped the viewe­rs as they feared for the­ir survival. However, through Nobara's skillful use of curse­d energy technique­s and Yuji's immunity to poisons, they triumphed over the­ fearsome duo with relative­ ease.

Conclusion

While Jujutsu Kaisen contains dark and disturbing content, it also offe­rs a blend of action, adventure, and humor. Fans of the­ shonen genre will find Jujutsu Kaise­n to be a must-watch that keeps the­m on the edge of the­ir seats.

