10 Jujutsu Kaisen anime moments that haunt viewers

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese shōnen manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It has gained popularity since its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump starting from March 2018. The series currently spans 23 tankōbon volumes as of July 2023.
The story revolves around Yuji Itadori, a high school student who undergoes a transformation into a jujutsu sorcerer by devouring a cursed finger belonging to the demon Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by Satoru Gojo, Yuji enrolls in Tokyo Jujutsu High School, and together they confront an array of malevolent spirits.
Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its intense battles, twisted humor, and captivating animation, has garnered widespread popularity as an anime series. Its profound moments resonate long after viewers finish watching.
From Sukuna ripping out Yuji's heart to Junpei's death: 10 moments from Jujutsu Kaisen anime that haunt viewers
1) Yuji's fight against the Finger Bearer
This scene takes place in the fourth episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. The tension soared in an instant as the fight against the formidable special grade cursed spirit commenced at the beginning of the show. Unlike any spirits encountered so far, this particular entity struck fear with its astounding speed and devastating blows. Both the main trio and captivated fans were left trembling by its presence.
When Yuji finds himself alone with the spirit, a one-sided battle ensues. The spirit ruthlessly severs his hand and tosses him around the labyrinth like a mere plaything. Fortunately, Sukuna arrives to rescue him, albeit in his own twisted manner. Yet, Sukuna presents no significant improvement as an alternative, leaving fans on an emotional rollercoaster as they anxiously await Yuji's uncertain fate.
2) Sukuna ripping out Yuji's heart
Once Sukuna gained control of Yuji's body for an extended period, his immediate objective was to sow chaos and unleash havoc. In addition to challenging Megumi to a fight, Sukuna amplified the stakes by ripping out Yuji's heart. This gruesome act left both Megumi and the audience trembling with fear.
Jujutsu Kaisen fans were left pondering whether this would mark the end of Yuji, given the arduous task of recovering from such emotional devastation. The suspense was palpable as they anxiously awaited Yuji's fate and questioned his eventual return. Fortunately, their concerns were swiftly alleviated when Yuji reemerged to assuage their grief.
3) Jogo causing the restaurant fire
In the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, there exists an infamous scene wherein a group of villainous cursed spirits ignites a restaurant. Subsequently, an incredibly detailed and distressing sequence unfolds, resulting in the tragic demise of all those present within the establishment. The victims either succumb to burning or encounter other unfortunate accidents amidst the ensuing chaos.
The chilling scene unfolds, showcasing the gruesome spectacle of melting flesh, blood-curdling screams, and a wave of death. It vividly captures the eerie capabilities of cursed spirits and their complete lack of remorse towards humanity. This truly iconic moment will forever linger in the minds of devoted Jujutsu Kaisen fans, haunting their thoughts for years to come.
4) Mahito's Idle Transfiguration cursed technique
Mahito possesses the ability to manipulate the souls of living beings, transforming them into terrifying creatures—a truly horrifying power. Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, viewers witness numerous individuals who have fallen victim to Mahito’s manipulation, enduring unimaginable body horror that is both repulsive and deeply unsettling.
On every occasion Mahito appears on screen, a pervasive sense of dread emerges as concern fills the hearts of all those witnessing his grotesque creations. The question lingers: whose lives will become ruins under his abominable transformations?
Adding to the disquiet is Mahito's complete lack of empathy or regard for others; he revels in the chaos he generates. Consequently, the potential harm inflicted upon innocent individuals seems boundless and immeasurable.
5) Junpei's death
For just a few episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen, witnessing the blossoming friendship between Yuji and Junpei brought a comforting warmth. Regrettably, this bond was abruptly shattered when Junpei, seething with vengeance, met his tragic demise at the hands of the cursed spirit he once considered a friend.
Junpei undergoes a transformation, becoming one of Mahito's abominations. Tragically, he meets his demise before Yuji's very eyes. This event ignites an intense fury within Yuji, compelling him to seek vengeance against Mahito. At the same time, it evokes deep sadness and fear in the hearts of viewers.
With Junpei's untimely death, it becomes evident that no character in the show is safe from such fate. The possibility lingers that Yuji or another cherished character could be next.
6) Nanami's near-death situation
Upon releasing his domain expansion, Mahito successfully ensnared the beloved salaryman sorcerer, leaving many fans in a state of intense anticipation. The imminent threat of death for a character they had grown to adore intensified their emotions even further. This impact was magnified by their prior knowledge that escaping from domain expansions was impossible and once trapped inside, the outcome was always certain.
Fortunately, Nanami finds salvation in the timely intervention of Yuji and Sukuna, evoking waves of relief among all who witness the harrowing encounter. This particular instance adds to a series of close brushes with death experienced by characters throughout the show, further amplified by the unsettling ambiance surrounding Mahito's domain.
7) The fight against Hanami
The battle against Hanami captivated a large audience, leaving them on the edge of their seats. Several students bravely confronted the formidable cursed spirit, but not all emerged unharmed. Inumaki suffered severe throat damage in his valiant attempt to ward off Hanami, while Megumi fell victim to spores that voraciously consumed his cursed energy.
Even in the presence of Yuji and Todo, the fight against Hanami proved to be far from easy. Both individuals narrowly evaded multiple strikes and impalements, endured a perilous fall from a great height, and grappled with Hanami's parasitic spores. Indeed, this enthralling battle instilled a pervasive sense of suspense and fear for the wellbeing of beloved Jujutsu Kaisen characters.
8) Juzo talking about turning people into furniture
Juzo, a curse user in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, joins the attack on Tokyo College with the sole purpose of transforming Satoru Gojo into a coat rack. He often indulges in this fantasy, even going so far as to envision his own depiction of the perfect human-bone coat rack.
The mention of Satoru and other sorcerers being turned into furniture by Juzo is incredibly unsettling. It's a relief that viewers never witness him having the chance to bring his disturbing dream to life. Juzo, with his eerie demeanor and sinister motives, sets the tone for what awaits in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen's antagonists.
9) The Yasohachi Bridge Murders
This scene takes place in episode 22 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. Near the season 1 finale, a mysterious phenomenon unfolds at the Yasohachi Bridge. A malevolent spirit starts attacking unsuspecting victims without any apparent pattern, setting the stage for a dark murder mystery that the main trio must unravel.
The stakes escalate when viewers discover that Megumi's sister becomes a potential target for the cursed spirit responsible for these attacks. This revelation imposes a time constraint on the case, intensifying the urgency for the team to swiftly locate and vanquish the cursed spirit. The combination of unraveling the mystery and anxiously hoping that our protagonists possess enough time culminates in an arc filled with nerve-wracking suspense.
10) Nobara and Yuji being attacked by the Death Painting Wombs
Eso and Kechizu were cursed spirits, unlike anything fans had ever seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen story at that point. These specialist spirits were assigned the task of hunting down the heroes, their appearances twisted and their brotherly relationship peculiar, ultimately making them some of the most unsettling cursed spirits portrayed in the show.
Their opponents' vulnerability to a deadly curse-based poison made them extremely dangerous, pushing Nobara and Yuji against a wall. A moment of uncertainty gripped the viewers as they feared for their survival. However, through Nobara's skillful use of cursed energy techniques and Yuji's immunity to poisons, they triumphed over the fearsome duo with relative ease.
Conclusion
While Jujutsu Kaisen contains dark and disturbing content, it also offers a blend of action, adventure, and humor. Fans of the shonen genre will find Jujutsu Kaisen to be a must-watch that keeps them on the edge of their seats.
