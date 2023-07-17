Every Shikigami user in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked from weakest to strongest

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series with a very detailed and specific battle system, with the Shikigami being one of the most interesting concepts. They are special, Cursed Energy-based creatures that are called by the sorcerer and usually serve their commands once they are tamed, although there are examples such as the Mahoraga, who has never been controlled by any sorcerer that summoned it.

Regardless, there has been a wide variety of Shikigami users in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. While some of them were quite strong and others were not as strong, all of them were interesting and therefore merit a discussion.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Megumi Fushiguro and six other Shikigami users in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked based on strength

7. Junpei Yoshino

Junpei had a short stint in the series but showed his abilities as a Shikigami user (Image via MAPPA).

While is true that Junpei Yoshino didn't spend a lot of time in the series (from the anime's perspective, he only appeared in four episodes in the first season), it was enough to show his abilities in Jujutsu and, in particular, with the Shikigami. Manipulated and taught by Mahito, a powerful Curse and one of the main antagonists, Junpei became one of the few Shikigami users in the story.

Junpei's Shikigami was called Moon Dregs and it was a Cursed Energy-based jellyfish that could stop people's movements with a poison that it had at its disposal. He only had one battle, against protagonist Yuji Itadori, so that was the only time that it was shown in the series. And considering how he was just starting to learn Jujutsu, Junpei is by far the weakest Shikigami user in the series.

6. Dagon

Dagon is an often-forgotten Shikigami user in the series (Image via MAPPA).

Dagon hasn't had a major role to play in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime so far because his biggest moment of prominence is during the Shibuya Incident arc. Nonetheless, he is a Shikigami user. He is a special grade Curse that was born out of the fear people had regarding water-based natural disasters, reaching his full form during Shibuya.

In terms of the Shikigami that he can use, Dagon can summon a wide variety of dangerous ocean creatures that have different abilities. He can also use his Domain Expansion to make sure that their attacks never miss, thus proving to be a formidable opponent. Despite his powers, Dagon only ranks in sixth place because the rest are very good at this craft.

5. Hiromi Higuruma

Hiromi is a character yet to appear in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via Shueisha).

Much like Dagon, Hiromi Higuruma is a character that becomes prominent during the Shibuya Incident arc. He was originally a defense attorney who grew tired and sick of the flawed law system in Japan, which plunged him into depression. However, he ends up participating in the Culling Game and Kenjaku gives him the ability to use Cursed Technique.

Hiromi shows great proficiency and talent with the use of Cursed Energy, going as far as having his own Shikigami, Judgeman. The ability of the Judgeman is directly connected to Hiromi's Domain Expansion, which is centered around all the people present following a set of rules. Those who do not follow the rules are punished, reflecting Hiromi's commitment to upholding the law.

While he hasn't shown up in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime so far, Hiromi's Shikigami is certainly one of the most interesting concepts in the series as a whole. He doesn't rank higher because he hasn't shown his full potential as of now.

4. Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi is one of the main characters in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA).

Now, this is a very interesting case. Megumi is the most prominent Shikigami user in Jujutsu Kaisen and one of the main characters to boot, but he is also a bit run of the mill when it comes to the use of this technique. Sure, he is still very capable and grows throughout the story, but compared to the top three, he definitely falls short.

Be that as it may, Megumi has shown a lot of diversity when it comes to the use of Shikigami. He has summoned wolves, eagles, elephants, rabbits, toads, and even Mahoraga (although this was as a last resort, and didn't manage to tame it), showing the degree of versatility that he has in this area.

3. Dhruv Lakdawalla

Dhruv Lakdawalla is another character yet to appear in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via Shueisha)

The interesting thing about Dhruv Lakdawalla is the fact that he is one of the few on this list that has lived for various centuries, which has helped him to master his sorcery. In that regard, he was incarnated by Kenjaku during the Culling Game arc, becoming a foil for the main characters.

Dhruv can summon a disgusting-looking monster that is very rodent-like and serves to constitute his own Domain with his tracks. Despite such power and having a lot of experience, he was soundly defeated by Yuta Okkotsu, who is an extremely powerful sorcerer in his own right.

2. Yuki Tsukumo

Yuki is one of the most special sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA).

Yuki is a character that still hasn't shown her full potential in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, but manga readers know what she is all about. One of the few special grade sorcerers in the series, she usually does things on her own and has the strength to back it up, with her Shikigami, Garuda, being a very good example of that.

Garuda is not only a powerful Cursed Energy-based creature that can fight side-by-side with Yuki, but it can also turn into several weapons at her disposal. This gives Yuki a lot of diversity when it comes to fighting strategies and makes it one of the most resourceful versions of Shikigami in the series.

All things considered, Yuki is definitely one of the strongest Shikigami users in Jujutsu Kaisen and one of the strongest sorcerers as a whole. Her memorable battle with Kenjaku is an example of that.

1. Ryomen Sukuna

Sukuna when he took over Megumi's body (Image via Shueisha).

There is a moment in the manga where Ryomen Sukuna, then in the body of Yuji Itadori, takes over the body of Megumi Fushiguro. This is one of the most important moments in the manga and sets the scene for a lot of things that are happening, as of this writing, in the series. It is also an interesting element in the set of moves that Sukuna got access to by taking over Fushiguro's body.

He can now use Shikigami and proves to be a lot more proficient in that craft than even the original host of said body. This goes to show the level of intellect and mastery Sukuna has.

Final thoughts

Some of Megumi's Shikigami summons (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series with a lot of variety when it comes to attacks and how they work, with the Shikigami being one of the most interesting concepts. It shows a lot of the user's personality, and it also serves to add an element of diversity to the battles, becoming one of the most unique traits of the series.

