MBTI enthusiasts will have a field day after learning that nearly all of the 16 Personality Types are represented in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Along with Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, a newly popular shonen series, is anticipated to join the ranks of the most celebrated animes out there. Studio Mappa's remarkable commitment to making the show's battle sequences look stunningly amazing is one of the primary reasons for this success.

Using personality markers to categorize fictional characters is an innovative way of comparing and contrasting them. In a similar vein, exploring a character's ideas and feelings is a great way of arousing curiosity in readers to learn more about them. To help you with this, we've compiled a list of all of the important characters and their corresponding personality types. So get on with it and find your Jujutsu Kaisen MBTI sibling!

Which Jujutsu Kaisen character are you, based on your MBTI (personality test)?

INFP Junpei Yoshino

Junpei is an introverted and aloof person who dislikes socializing with others. He has a pessimistic perspective of both society and individuals as a whole, much like many other reclusive INFPs. He argues that he is apathetic about people and believes that this is no worse than disliking them.

Though they possess a wide range of talents that may help others, INFPs possess negative quirks that can be detrimental to their own well-being.This could impair their strengths since they do not learn to deal with or overcome their potential areas of weakness.

Despite his brief appearance on screen, he made an indelible impression as a true INFP advocate. Junpei is a disturbed INFP who is regularly bullied and abused. His attitude towards people has become more negative and apathetic as a consequence of their treatment.The way a character is influenced makes their actions understandable and believable with regards to their situation.

INFJ Yuta Okkotsu

Introversion is the most prominent personality feature of INFJs. The attribute of shyness is well-known among those who possess it, and Yuta is known to be quite shy. He doesn't appear to interact with other people too often. Apart from his strength and icy demeanor, he is known to be reserved. Yuta wishes to gain the self-assurance to believe that he is deserving of life. He was a meek and lonely child who was bullied throughout his childhood. Yuta has almost no social skills and little self-esteem as a result of his formative years being plagued by the presence of Rika.

INTP Shoko Ieiri

Shoko, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (image via Studio MAPPA)

INTPs tend to be introverted, self-sufficient, and creative. Shoko is a very serious and gloomy character, and she frequently intervenes to dissuade Satoru Gojo from making fun of other people. INTPs like Shoko are rational thinkers, but they like to look at the "big picture" rather than getting bogged down in the weeds. As a result, they may be a little unruly and difficult to work with at times. One of Shoko's most valued assets is that she is one of the few people who can perform a reverse healing curse on others.

INTJ Kenjaku

Despite his willingness to collaborate with cursed spirits, Kenjaku had a negative reaction when they tried to act as his equal. Individuals with the INTJ personality type are always looking for ways to improve their own situation as well as the lives of the people around them. They may be tough to deal with at times because of their perfectionist tendencies, but this is merely a result of their sincere desire to improve the environment around them.

Kenjaku enjoyed playing board games in his leisure time. The fights were no different, with him praising his opponents' skills while calmly calculating the next move.

ENFP Rika Orimoto

Rika Orimoto is revered as the most powerful manifestation of the curse that guards Yuta Okkotsu from the taunts of bullies. In terms of power, she was one of the most powerful cursed spirits in the world. When Rika was only a tiny child, she was struck and killed by a car.

ENFPs like Rika sometimes become so wrapped up in making impassioned judgments about their lives that they forget to use sufficient reasoning or discernment while making these decisions. Rika became the guardian spirit for Yuta after her death. After his classmates bullied Yuta, Rika became enraged and murdered those who harassed him.

ENTJ Ryomen Sukuna

Sukuna, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (image via Studio MAPPA)

Second only to Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna is one of the most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. This character is exceptionally well-rounded in terms of strength, strategy, and lethality. He has an imposing demeanor, which makes him an overwhelming figure in terms of both intelligence and physical strength.

Sukuna is an unusual ENTJ since he has a personality that isn't typical of his type. He is known to be quite sarcastic because of which he is often mistaken for an ENTP type. Despite this, he is very committed to his objectives and agendas, and will go to any lengths necessary to achieve them. Sukuna has an arrogant disposition as a result of his position of dominance and control over other curses.

ENTP Satoru Gojo

This ENTP personality type is known for their ability to draw attention. Quick-witted and on-point, they're frequently the focus of attention. Gojo's theatrics and out-of-the-blue actions prove this. People may be offended or turned off by ENTPs since they lack empathy and aren't afraid to demonstrate their contempt for things like traditions or whatever loose concepts others want to discuss.They are thinkers with a weak emotional function, and when confronted with a situation, they are more prone to rely on logical reasoning than on their instincts or senses.

ENFJ Saori

Saori's personality type is ENFJ, which means she's empathetic. She was brought up with the belief that one's upbringing has a direct impact on one's character. Her self-sacrificial nature and her desire to assist others have been referred to as "selfless" and "approachable" by some. It is also believed that she is simply kind and extremely easy to speak to.

ISFJ Kasumi Miwa

Miwa, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (image via Studio MAPPA)

Miwa is one of the most beautiful characters in the series. Miwa, in contrast to the other female students in Jujutsu Kaisen, is only interested in becoming a sorcerer in order to get money. She was the one who objected to the plan to assassinate Itadori Yuji.

One of her most renowned monikers comes from her own self-description as "Useless Miwa". This is in part due to the fact that she wants to help people from the bottom of her heart. She is a mature and responsible character who deserves more time on screen and more attention in the story.

ISTP Toji Fushiguro

When it comes to having fun and earning money, Toji is a calm, collected, and self-assured individual. It appears that he enjoys clever repartees in Jujutsu Kaisen with Satoru Gojo and other snarky folks. Satoru questioned Toji whether they had previously met, but Toji informed him that he wasn't the kind to recall anybody either. It's little surprise that ISTPs are naturally better in crisis situations, even more so with their abundance of hands-on inventiveness and spontaneity.

ISFP Yuji Itadori

This is the story of Jujutsu Kaisen's main character, Yuji Itadori. As an idealist, Itadori falls under the ISFP personality type. With a love for painting or strumming their guitars, ISFPs like to be at the center of creative companies. They have a distinct aesthetic sense and a great eye for detail that sets them apart from the rest of us.

Aside from their creative talents, ISFPs are also recognized as excellent storytellers. They always take care of others and will often pour their own joy into the person's life to help them out.

ISTJ Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (image via Studio MAPPA)

Megumi Fushiguro's stoicism and secrecy may make him seem impenetrable, yet when he's alone, he frequently reveals an incredibly sensitive side in the series Jujutsu Kaisen. Megumi, like many ISTJs, prefers to keep his thoughts and emotions to himself, speaking only when it is absolutely necessary to do so in order to solve a problem.

As a Jujutsu sorcerer, Megumi thinks that he will be able to enable those who are decent and kind to have a better shot at life via his profession. To rescue Yuji Itadori, he defied the long-standing traditions of the Jujutsu sorcerers, even if it meant breaking the law.

ESFJ Eso

Eso clings to the belief that he, Kechizu, and Choso are one being in Jujutsu Kaisen. Sorcerers aren't a big deal to Eso, and he was ready to let Nobara go if she departed before they fought. Those with the personality type of this consul want vast social circles and are prepared to put in the effort to keep these friendships going. Consuls are noted for their loyalty and warmth, and for being a continual source of encouragement and support for their friends. As long as he protects and follows the orders of his elder brother, Choso, it doesn't matter to him what anybody else thinks.

ESTP Aoi Todo

Aoi Todo is an ESTP personality type. His demeanor might be harsh, yet he has a tender side to him. Aside from being very self-aware and self-deprecating about his sentiments, he is also quite devoted to the individuals who consider him friends. He's also very aggressive and will go to tremendous lengths to get into a fight. Since he is the group's leader, anyone who fails to follow his orders is bound to dissapoint him.

ESTJ Nobara Kugisaki

Nobara, as seen in Jujutsu kaisen (image via Studio MAPPA)

ESTJ is well represented by Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen. She's straightforward, focused, and logical in her thinking. She appears unflinchingly determined to triumph under whatever circumstances. Adding to the fun of seeing her in action is her feisty humor and strong combat style. Logic and objectivity are critical to Nobara's success, but she must also maintain her own integrity and not give in to the whims of others. The audience of the series loves her brash, audacious enthusiasm.

ESFP Atsuya Kusakabe

Kusakabe is a dysfunctional ESFP in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. When it comes to his personal well-being, he just cares about what is best for himself, therefore he accepts everything at face value. Due to this, he is always apprehensive and frightened whenever he is required to accomplish anything that might have long-term effects. He worries about the future because he is so focused on the here and now. Due to the fact that they are continuously living in the now, ESFPs who have not yet established their Inferior function (lost or repressed function) tend to be too pessimistic about the future.

That is all from our end. Do let us know in the comment section which Jujutsu Kaisen character you got!

Edited by Babylona Bora