Jujutsu Kaisen 0 beats out One Piece and Dragon Ball films at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023

The results of the highly anticipated Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 have been revealed, and there is some exciting news for Jujutsu Kaisen fans. The film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been nominated as the grand winner in the Best Film category.

The 2021 Japanese animated dark fantasy film is based on Gege Akutami's manga series of the same name. The anime series is recognized for being exciting, fast-paced, and wonderfully animated, and the film did not disappoint. It was action-packed, included a lot of violence, featured interesting characters, had a fantastic musical score, and so on.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 unexpectedly wins the Best Film category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 competed in the Best Film category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 alongside Bubble, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, INU-OH, One Piece Film: Red, and The Deer King. Voting had been open from January 19 at 9 am PT to January 26 at 11.59 pm PT, and participants were allowed to vote each day for their favorite films. The votes were counted, and the winners were announced at an incredible event hosted by Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira in Tokyo, Japan, on March 4.

As previously stated, the 2021 anime film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, produced by MAPPA and directed by Sunghoo Park, won in the Best Film category. Megumi Ogata, Kana Hanazawa, Mikako Komatsu, Ki Uchiyama, Tomokazu Seki, Yuichi Nakamura, and Takahiro Sakurai provided voices for the characters of the film.

However, it was surprising to see the movie win because, based on box office results and global reaction, it was widely assumed that the contest would ultimately be between One Piece Film: Red and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 about?

The film follows Yuta Okkotsu, a 16-year-old student who gets into trouble when the spirit of his dead childhood friend, Rika Orimoto, is cursed and she becomes a monstrous entity who protects him against his will. This frequently leads to violent mishaps around him, particularly with his bullies.

Satoru Gojo, a renowned sorcerer who teaches at Tokyo Jujutsu High, recognizes Yuta's plight and wishes to help the youngster in channeling his special ability for good. The dark-haired protagonist struggles to find his place among his talented classmates, including the selectively mute Toge Inumaki, weapons expert Maki Zenin, and Panda. However, things do not go well for Yuta, as Suguru Geto, a talented curse user, tries to take control of his ability to wipe out all non-jujutsu practitioners worldwide.

