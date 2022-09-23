What happened to Yuta after Jujutsu Kaisen 0? 

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is one of the most successful anime films of 2021 and 2022. Many fans thoroughly enjoyed the movie despite not having some of the main characters like Itadori Yuji, Megumi Fushiguro, and Kugisaki Nobara. The movie revolves around the protagonist, Yuta Okkotsu, a second-year student at the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College (or Tokyo Jujutsu High), and how he obtained his powers.

The movie was about how Yuta accidentally turned Rika into a curse demon because he couldn’t accept her death. This led to Yuta Okkotsu becoming a strong jujutsu sorcerer who has the potential to surpass the likes of Satoru Gojo as well. However, at the movie’s end, Yuta was seen in a different country along with a sorcerer who had initially sided with Geto Suguru, the antagonist.

This article will explain what happened to Yuta at the movie’s end and his activity in the Jujutsu Kaisen storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Understanding what happened to Yuta Okkotsu in

Jujutsu Kaisen

As seen in the movie, Yuta Okkotsu gained access to curse energy after accidentally turning his friend into a curse demon because he couldn’t accept her death. Later, Gojo approached him to help him harness this energy and use it for positive purposes.

Yuta managed to become one of the strongest curse users in his class. At the movie’s end, he was in Africa and training with another sorcerer named Miguel. It was at this time when characters like Yuj Itadori and Kugisaki Nobara joined Tokyo Jujutsu High after encountering Satoru Gojo.

We can confirm this from a scene in the anime where Panda, while conversing with Megumi and Kugisaku on their campus, admitted that Toga Inumaki was softer when Yuta was around.

One can connect the dots based on the events that transpired in the prequel movie. Yuta and Toga were partners on their mission, which is why they became close friends.

Returning to the conversation, Megumi mentioned that there was one senior he respected the most and was overseas. This was a clear reference to Yuta Okkotsu, who was training overseas. Another mention of Yuta Okkotsu was in the sixth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen.

In the sixth episode, Satoru Gojo admitted that Hakiri and Yuta Okkotsu have the potential to become jujutsu sorcerers on par with himself. This is a testament to his strength, and fans witnessed his abilities in the prequel movie.

Throughout the Shibuya Incident arc of the manga, Yuta was overseas, working on his craft as a jujutsu sorcerer. Pseudo Geto managed to seal Satoru Gojo in a Prison Realm during the Shibuya Incident arc. Yuta Okkotsu returned to Tokyo after the Gojo was sealed.

When can fans see Yuta on screen again?

Fans will have to wait for a long time since the Shibuya Incident arc will be the main focus of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Fans can expect to see Yuta back in action sometime in the third season when he returns to Tokyo.

Be sure to stay up to date with the latest information on this series as 2022 progresses.

