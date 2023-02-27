Makoto Shinkai's Suzume film surpasses Jujutsu Kaisen 0 at the box office

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari has surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 at the box office as it managed to earn about 13.93 billion yen and sold over 10.48 million tickets as of Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari follows the story of Suzume, a 17-year-old girl, who unexpectedly begins a "door-locking journey" after she encounters a young man in the search for a mysterious door.

After she unknowingly tampers with one of the doors, other doors start opening all throughout Japan, causing calamities from the other side to enter.

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari surpasses Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Upon Suzume no Tojimari surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it managed to become the 15th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, and the ninth highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan.

It managed to do so by earning about 13.93 billion yen and selling over 10.48 million tickets as of Sunday, February 26, 2023. Meanwhile, Makoto Shinkai's Weathering With You ranked just above Suzume as it earned 14.23 billion yen, about 300 million yen more than the latest film.

Sōta Munakata as seen in the anime film (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

The film initially opened on November 11 at the number 1 spot as it sold 1.33 million tickets, earning 1.88 billion yen over the course of the weekend.

The film managed to sell 38.7% more tickets than Your Name, all while earning 47.4% more than the same. Suzume also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Weathering With You. With that, Suzume managed to have the strongest opening three days of all of Makoto Shinkai's films.

When is the film releasing worldwide?

Suzume as seen in the anime film (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

While Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari was released in Japan back on November 11, 2023, the film is yet to be released internationally.

The release dates for the same outside Japan are as follows:

Taiwan - March 2, 2023

Hong Kong - March 2, 2023

South Korea - March 8, 2023

Indonesia - March 8, 2023

Phillippines - March 8, 2023

Malaysia - March 9, 2023

Singapore - March 9, 2023

Vietnam - March 10, 2023

China - March 24, 2023

France - April 12, 2023

Malta - April 12, 2023

Australia - April 13, 2023

New Zealand - April 13, 2023

Germany - April 13, 2023

Brazil - April 13, 2023

Mexico - April 13, 2023

Austria - April 14, 2023

Canada - April 14, 2023

United States - April 14, 2023

United Kingdom - April 14, 2023

India - April 21, 2023

In addition, with the exception of Asia, Crunchyroll will release the film globally on their streaming site in early 2023.

