Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari reveals Indian release date

On January 1, 2023, PVR made the announcement about bringing Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari to India. Now, the company's website has revealed the release date as well, which is April 21, 2023, a week after the film is set to be released in the US.

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari follows the story of Suzume, a 17-year-old girl, whose "door-locking journey" begins after she encounters a traveling young man in the search for a mysterious door.

After she tampers with one of the doors, other doors start opening all throughout Japan, allowing calamities from the other side to enter. Suzume must now lock those doors.

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari set for an April 2023 release in India

Weeb Central @itsweebcentral on APRIL 21, 2023!!



The Movie is listed on PVR Cinemas website for April 21, 2023 release in India!!

#すずめの戸締まり Makoto Shinkai's SUZUME will release in INDIAon APRIL 21, 2023!!The Movie is listed on PVR Cinemas website for April 21, 2023 release in India!! Makoto Shinkai's SUZUME will release in INDIA 🇮🇳 on APRIL 21, 2023!!The Movie is listed on PVR Cinemas website for April 21, 2023 release in India!!#すずめの戸締まり https://t.co/SsW6fUlIpE

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari is set to be released on April 21, 2023, in India. While it was only on January 1, 2023, that PVR Cinemas announced their decision to release the anime film in India, they hadn't revealed the release date for the same. However, with the movie being listed on PVR Cinemas' website, the company has now revealed its release date.

Given that Suzume no Tojimari was originally released back on November 11, 2022, in Japan, the release in India has been delayed by around five months. However, it seems like the movie's producers did this on purpose, given that the film is yet to be released outside Japan.

Weeb Central @itsweebcentral



April 13, 2023: Australia, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand

April 12, 2023: France, Malta



Crunchyroll will release the Movie Globally (excluding Asia) in Early 2023!!

#すずめの戸締まり Makoto Shinkai's "Suzume" Movie is coming to US, UK & CA Theaters on April 14!!April 13, 2023: Australia, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, New ZealandApril 12, 2023: France, MaltaCrunchyroll will release the Movie Globally (excluding Asia) in Early 2023!! Makoto Shinkai's "Suzume" Movie is coming to US, UK & CA Theaters on April 14!!April 13, 2023: Australia, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, New ZealandApril 12, 2023: France, MaltaCrunchyroll will release the Movie Globally (excluding Asia) in Early 2023!!#すずめの戸締まり https://t.co/boSPwtadyO

The release dates for Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari outside Japan are as follows:

Taiwan - March 2, 2023

South Korea - March 8, 2023

France - April 12, 2023

Malta - April 12, 2023

Australia - April 13, 2023

New Zealand - April 13, 2023

Germany - April 13, 2023

Brazil - April 13, 2023

Mexico - April 13, 2023

Austria - April 14, 2023

Canada - April 14, 2023

United States - April 14, 2023

United Kingdom - April 14, 2023

Philippines - 2023

In addition to this, Crunchyroll will release the movie globally on their streaming platform in early 2023, except for in Asia.

Anime fans react to Suzume no Tojimari's Indian release date

After the raging success of Makoto Shinkai's Your Name and Weathering With You in India, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Suzume no Tojimari.

Totem Accession @TotemAccession @itsweebcentral Love to see anime slowly coming onto the big screens in India @itsweebcentral Love to see anime slowly coming onto the big screens in India🙌

Indian anime fans were hyped with the release date as evidently, it wasn't much of a difference from the film's release internationally. This was great for them, as it meant that they could possibly expect more anime films to be released close to their international release in the future as well.

Aditya Krishnan @AdityaK34556091 @itsweebcentral That means I can go to watch this film after my BOARDS are over....thanks PVR!!! @itsweebcentral That means I can go to watch this film after my BOARDS are over....thanks PVR!!!

guts the beserker @BeserkerGuts @itsweebcentral Should have released in may. By than neet would have ended, so more people could have watched it. @itsweebcentral Should have released in may. By than neet would have ended, so more people could have watched it.

Md Sahil @md61421 @itsweebcentral Cherry on top if they announce its hindi dub @itsweebcentral Cherry on top if they announce its hindi dub

Meanwhile, some anime fans were much more concerned about the film's release date possibly clashing with their examinations set to take place in April. At the same time, other fans were hoping for the film to be released in India in Hindi dub, but the chances for the same seem bleak.

Poll : 0 votes