Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari reveals Indian release date

On January 1, 2023, PVR made the announcement about bringing Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari to India. Now, the company's website has revealed the release date as well, which is April 21, 2023, a week after the film is set to be released in the US.
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari follows the story of Suzume, a 17-year-old girl, whose "door-locking journey" begins after she encounters a traveling young man in the search for a mysterious door.
After she tampers with one of the doors, other doors start opening all throughout Japan, allowing calamities from the other side to enter. Suzume must now lock those doors.
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari set for an April 2023 release in India
Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari is set to be released on April 21, 2023, in India. While it was only on January 1, 2023, that PVR Cinemas announced their decision to release the anime film in India, they hadn't revealed the release date for the same. However, with the movie being listed on PVR Cinemas' website, the company has now revealed its release date.
Given that Suzume no Tojimari was originally released back on November 11, 2022, in Japan, the release in India has been delayed by around five months. However, it seems like the movie's producers did this on purpose, given that the film is yet to be released outside Japan.
The release dates for Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari outside Japan are as follows:
- Taiwan - March 2, 2023
- South Korea - March 8, 2023
- France - April 12, 2023
- Malta - April 12, 2023
- Australia - April 13, 2023
- New Zealand - April 13, 2023
- Germany - April 13, 2023
- Brazil - April 13, 2023
- Mexico - April 13, 2023
- Austria - April 14, 2023
- Canada - April 14, 2023
- United States - April 14, 2023
- United Kingdom - April 14, 2023
- Philippines - 2023
In addition to this, Crunchyroll will release the movie globally on their streaming platform in early 2023, except for in Asia.
Anime fans react to Suzume no Tojimari's Indian release date
After the raging success of Makoto Shinkai's Your Name and Weathering With You in India, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Suzume no Tojimari.
Indian anime fans were hyped with the release date as evidently, it wasn't much of a difference from the film's release internationally. This was great for them, as it meant that they could possibly expect more anime films to be released close to their international release in the future as well.
Meanwhile, some anime fans were much more concerned about the film's release date possibly clashing with their examinations set to take place in April. At the same time, other fans were hoping for the film to be released in India in Hindi dub, but the chances for the same seem bleak.