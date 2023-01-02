Twitter goes berserk in India as PVR confirms the release of Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari

Makoto Shinkai's new film, Suzume no Tojimari, is one of India's most awaited theatrical anime releases of 2023. Due to the positive reception that Shinkai has received over the years with two of his greatest hits, Your Name and Weathering With You, his name has become a benchmark for great anime films in India.

Since Suzume no Tojimari was released in Japan on November 11, 2022, apace with the entire world, Shinkai fans in India have also been waiting for the film’s release in their country. Finally, fans can breathe easy, as PVR Cinemas recently confirmed the film’s release in India via its official Facebook and Twitter account.

Though the exact date for the film's release hasn't been announced yet, fans in India are flooding Twitter, expressing their delight.

Makoto Shinkai fans in India have huge expectations from Suzume no Tojimari

Makoto Shinkai has garnered a lot of praise for his exemplary films in India. His second major hit, Weathering With You, became the first mature Japanese animated film to be screened theatrically in India.

The film wouldn’t have made it to Indian theaters if it wasn’t for the 53,000 fans who signed a petition requesting the film’s release there.

PVR Pictures and BookMyShow-backed theater-on-demand platform Vkaao distributed the film across 78 theaters in 32 major cities in India. With its weekend box-office collection soaring to 6.6 crores (over 797,000 dollars), Weathering With You had the biggest-ever opening for a foreign language film in India.

As per Vkaao, the film’s overall box-office collection in India raked in over 12.5 million USD.

After Your Name and Weathering With You, all eyes are set on Suzume no Tojimari. Shinkai’s new film managed to dominate Japan's box office by earning 13.49 million USD in its initial three days of opening.

In addition to taking the #1 spot for the exceptional opening, the film surpassed Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s box office collection.

Since Shinkai's reply to @itsweebcentral on Twitter, fans in India have been immensely thrilled and were having difficulty suppressing their excitement. They expect the film to surpass Shinkai's previous two films.

Over the last few years, PvR has garnered a lot of praise from Indian otakus. Fans can’t help but praise the multiplex company for announcing Suzume no Tojimari to be greenlit for release in India.

Suzume no Tojimari received a lot of positive reviews from fans in Japan. Matt Schley of The Japan Times gave the film four out of five stars. Praising the art and animation of the film, Schley called it "the director’s most satisfying work yet."

Suzume no Tojimari got nominated for the Hoichi Film Awards on December 22, 2022, in the Best Animated Picture category. As of December 25, 2022, the film grossed over 72.74 million USD and became the 42nd highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.

