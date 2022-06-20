PVR announces the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film in India

Indian anime fans have waited with bated breath for any announcement regarding Jujutsu Kaisen 0's release date in their home country. Thankfully, PVR Pictures recently announced the release date via their official Twitter account.

It is a highly-successful movie that has been praised by both fans and critics alike, and is currently the 14th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is set to be released in India on June 30, according to PVR Pictures

On Friday, the official Twitter account for PVR Pictures announced that Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie will hit the Indian theatres on June 30. Alongside the date, two posters that have been officially modified for the Indian audience were also been shared by the account.

No specifics regarding the number and type of screens have been announced, but the film is likely to be available in most major metropolitan cities across the country. Fans are waiting for ticket prices to be revealed and advance booking dates to drop.

After its Christmas Eve premiere in Japan last year, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 earned a total of 13.75 billion yen (about 108.1 million USD) after its 157-day run. It was released across North America on March 18, 2022.

Additional information regarding Jujutsu Kaisen 0

The film is based on the original four-chapter mini-series titled Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School (Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō) by mangaka Gege Akutami. It was later dubbed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 when it was considered as the prequel after Akutami started writing the main series.

It chronicles the admission and adventures of the protagonist Yuta Okkotsu (voiced by Megumi Ogata) at Tokyo Jujutsu Technical College, and his history with the Vengeful Cursed Spirit, Rika Orimoto (voiced by Kana Hanazawa). The film shows the second-year students from the main series as first-years, and is thus set chronologically a year before the start of the anime.

Like the series, the movie is animated by Mappa and features the returning Japanese voice-cast of Yuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo), Takahiro Sakurai (Suguru Geto), Kouki Uchiyama (Toge Inumaki), Tomokazu Seki (Panda), and Mikako Komatsu (Maki Zen’in). Hopefully, both the subbed and dubbed versions will be available for the Indian fans on the big screen.

The ongoing manga series, serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, is currently at Chapter 188. Mappa recently announced a second season of the anime as well, although no specific details have been volunteered. Hopefully, more about that will be released soon.

