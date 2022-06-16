Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 188 raw scans and spoilers: A counterattack from Kashimo puts Hakari in danger

While everyone expected Kashimo to challenge Hakari’s prowess in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188, it was slated to be via a new ability, preferably a Domain. However, the spoilers leaked today did not suggest anything, showing Kashimo going toe-to-toe with Hakari solely using his Cursed Technique.

This is the second time Kashimo and Hakari fight while the latter is using his jackpot, but this fight pans out entirely differently from the first one, if Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 188, spoilers are to be believed. This chapter showcases the merit of reincarnated sorcerers and proves that a complicated Domain or Cursed Technique is not necessarily more robust than a simple one.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 188 and a few raw panels

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188 Spoilers showcase Kashimo’s dominance over Hakari and his Domain

In the last chapter, Hakari received an “Increased Probability” bonus in lieu of an odd-numbered draw from the previous turn and managed to get another jackpot in this turn. However, since it was an even-numbered draw, he would not get another “Increased Probability” in the next turn. Taking advantage of it, Kashimo vowed to survive the coming 4 minutes and 11 seconds and kill Hakari before this turn ended.

In a flashback, it was revealed that 400 years ago, Kenjaku, in his then avatar, visited an aged and ailing Hajime Kashimo, who was dissatisfied in his quest to find strong opponents. Desiring to fight Sukuna, who was proclaimed the strongest sorcerer by Kenjaku, Kashimo signed the reincarnation deal.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 188 raw scans

This week, while nearly all of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188 has been leaked on Discord and Twitter, no clear context has been provided, leaving readers to make sense of the panels themselves. However, there are three distinct points in the spoilers, and this article will elaborate on those without giving a panel-by-panel description.

The first part shows Hakari and Kashimo continuing their fight near the Storage Units. This fight is more evenly matched than the last one, and the two participants exchange a fair amount of blows. Kashimo builds up enough charge to attack Hakari multiple times with his electricity, once going so far as to send a fatal blow directly to his head. However, the Infinite Cursed Energy even restores such a severe injury.

In the second part of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 188, spoilers deals with Kashimo’s plan. After accumulating enough energy, he attacks at the moment when Hakari’s designated 4 minutes and 11 seconds are up. Kashimo uses his electricity in a whip-like motion to cleave a part of Hakari’s torso and abdomen clean off. As he is out of turn, the Infinite Cursed Energy is no longer available to Hakari, and thus this wound cannot be healed.

However, a third part of the spoiler that contains the final panel of the chapter reveals that on the verge of death, Hakari uses his previously restored Cursed Technique and Cursed Energy to activate his Domain yet again, suspending his death and creating another turn.

Speculations fuelled by leaked spoilers

With the hype around Hakari, it seems unlikely that Akutami would kill off the character without properly exploring his Domain and Cursed Technique. Hakari has been praised by Yuta and Gojo since the beginning of the series. If he can get another jackpot in his latest Domain Expansion, Hakari can easily heal himself and return to battle.

On the other hand, in the Culling Game Saga particularly, antagonists have become increasingly expendable to Akutami. He has, for the reason of demonstrating his prowess and development of his main characters, introduced no fewer than 11 antagonists and swiftly removed them within a few chapters without any character exposition.

In true Togashi fashion, these characters were treated more as tools than people, and only three received any context, even though all of them were presented as essential figures with riveting backstories.

It is possible, then, that Hajime Kashimo may be one such figure and will be reduced to only a point of exposition for Hakari’s Domain. However, the flashback from the last chapter and Kashimo’s long-standing obsession with Sukuna show that the character is more important than others in this saga and will remain on the scene for much longer.

However, Kashimo will need to show his Domain or a hidden trump card to do that. It can be reasonably stated that if Kashimo had a Domain, he would have used it in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 188. But considering that this is Akutami, readers must wait for a definite confirmation to be sure.

