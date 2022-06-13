Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187: A glimpse of Kashimo’s past as Hakari hits another Jackpot

It was a given that Hakari’s Domain Expansion from the last chapter would end in a Jackpot, but Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 surprised readers by including a flashback scene from Kashimo’s lifetime.

While the main focus remained on Kashimo and Hakari battling each other inside Idle Death Gamble, the highlight was Kenjaku’s appearance from 400 years ago.

While Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 did provide some clarification regarding how Kenjaku met and recruited each of the reincarnated sorcerers, it further complicated the layout of Hakari’s Domain.

Once again, readers are left to scavenge through unfamiliar terms and fleeting details to piece together the inner workings of Idle Death Gamble.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 features a flashback from 400 years ago, new information about Hakari’s Domain comes forth

In the last chapter, Hakari overpowered Kashimo with the use of his jackpot, which allowed him unlimited Cursed Energy for 4 minutes and 11 seconds.

The Cursed Energy also automatically healed his wounds, as well as replenished his Cursed Technique, allowing him to cast his Domain right after the jackpot ended. Additionally, Kashimo’s sure-hit technique seemed ineffective against Hakari.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 187 is titled “Tokyo No. 2 Colony (Part 6).”

The flashback reveals Kashimo to physically be a man, so the article will be referring to the character as "he" until official sources state otherwise.

Increased Probability

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 begins with Kashimo understanding that since Hakari’s sure-hit technique is harmless, he can use it in rapid succession.

Additionally, since he had obtained the jackpot last time by drawing three odd numbers (of the number 3), this time the “Increased Probability” function is in effect.

This allows Hakari to employ a consecutive sequence draw, which has a higher chance of being a false move. However, since he currently has an increased probability of hitting a jackpot, Hakari can use such moves and still get a jackpot.

This is evidenced when the scenario ends up being a “Potty emergency” Riichi, which is not supposed to have a high chance of getting a jackpot.

However, as Hakari and Kashimo continue to fight, the scenario is successfully completed, leading to a triple draw of the number 6. Since it’s a matched three draw, Hakari gets a jackpot, but it is also an even number draw (of the number 6).

Even-numbered Riichi

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 then elaborates that while an odd-numbered draw ensures an “Increased Probability” in the next round, an even-numbered Riichi only guarantees infinite Cursed Energy for 4 minutes and 11 seconds. The probability of hitting a jackpot is not increased in the next round, leaving Hakari back to square one.

Kashimo understands that and realizes that as long as he can navigate these 4 minutes and 11 seconds, during which time Hakari is immortal, he will have a good chance of defeating him. However, being a sorcerer from the past, Kashimo refuses to bow down and vows to kill Hakari within this time to show his prowess.

400 years ago

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 cuts to a flashback from 400 years ago. The then-avatar of Kenjaku is seen walking across a bloody battlefield to an old man. Kenjaku asks the man if he had fun defeating these people, but the man answers in the negative. He wishes that he could have challenged Kenjaku, who replies that he is not in a state to fight.

Kenjaku informs the old man about a sorcerer with the greatest energy output, a veritable cannon, from the Michinoku Province (alternatively Mutsu, present-day Miyagi prefecture).

However, the man is unable to travel so far and asks Kenjaku about the strongest sorcerer he knows. Kenjaku replies that it is Sukuna, but he has been sealed for 600 years at that point.

The man turns around, revealing himself to be an elderly Kashimo. He is sick and will likely die soon, making him agree to Kenjaku’s plans in the hopes of fighting Sukuna after his resurrection.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 establishes Hakari as one of the strongest sorcerers in the series, implying that he might even be classified as a Special Grade during a jackpot.

His Domain is intricate and it becomes clear that we only know the bare minimum of it so far. It is likely that Hakari has other cards up his sleeve and will use them at opportune moments.

Kashimo seems obsessed and determined to fight the strongest sorcerer. His relationship with Kenjaku is not elaborated upon, but it is interesting that he refers to the person as "Kenjaku" and not whatever their name in the era was.

This indicates that the sorcerers of the past were aware of Kenjaku’s identity when they signed the deal and were not duped into it. The man from Mutsu is clearly Ryu Ishigori. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 suggests that we may see Kenjaku’s interactions with him and Uro in future chapters.

