Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186: Hakari gets the upper hand in his fight against Hajime Kashimo

The climactic battle of Tokyo No. 2 Colony arc, Kinji Hakari vs. Hajime Kashimo, begins in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186. The chapter is almost completely action-oriented, with a scant few bits of dialogue between the two characters. However, the narration is employed in full and serves to explain the effects of Hakari’s Jackpot.

The fight in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186 seems far too one-sided than readers expected. However, this explains why Hakari is so feared by the Jujutsu world and why he is said to be able to match Yuta’s powers. However, not much about his Cursed Technique is revealed in this chapter.

Hakari hits the Jackpot in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186 and starts to overpower Kashimo

In the last chapter, Panda says goodbye to his two auxiliary cores, who were effectively his family. Despite being decapitated, Panda retained consciousness. He refused to answer Kashimo’s questions regarding Sukuna even in this state. At that moment, Hakari arrived there with a burst of Cursed Energy and got ready to fight Kashimo.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186 is titled Tokyo No.2 Colony (part 5).

Hakari vs. Kashimo

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186 begins with Hakari and Kashimo already engaged in a fistfight. A mysterious tune seems to be playing in the background while Hakari keeps punching Kashimo. The Latter’s use of the Cursed Energy trait mixed with the Cursed Technique makes it hard to rely on physical attacks, but the victim should feel an electric shock after every blow that lands.

Hakari VS Hajime Kashimo

Mixed panels!!

Jujutsu Kaisen [Chap.186]

Colored by me.



#呪術廻戦 #jujutsukaisen #jjk One punch!!!!!!!!!!!Hakari VS Hajime KashimoMixed panels!!Jujutsu Kaisen [Chap.186]Colored by me. One punch!!!!!!!!!!!Hakari VS Hajime KashimoMixed panels!!Jujutsu Kaisen [Chap.186]Colored by me. #呪術廻戦 #jujutsukaisen #jjk https://t.co/7tIohkah1y

That said, Kashimo notes that Hakari’s Cursed Energy output is so great that he is not feeling any shock. Impressed, Kashimo introduces themselves and asks for Hakari’s name. Hakari returns the gesture and realizes that this is the Kashimo who has 100 points. He asks to use these points if he wins, and Kashimo agrees on the condition that Hakari will reveal everything he knows about Sukuna if he loses.

I wonder if Hakari could override Kashimo's lie detection at his current CE output.

#JJK186 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen186 It was that easy huh.Fits too. Kashimo felt like they're using available points to their advantage but not actually fighting solely to collect the them..I wonder if Hakari could override Kashimo's lie detection at his current CE output.

Just then, Hakari receives a boost in his Cursed Energy, and the fighting resumes in earnest. After hitting him a few times, Kashimo’s Cursed Technique charges up, and they discharge their attack. The attack severs Hakari’s left arm. As Kashimo attacks again, however, the left arm is healed, and Hakari parries the incoming attack successfully.

Idle Death Gamble: Jackpot

#JujutsuKaisen186 Best side character in culling games

While Kashimo wonders if this is the effect of the Reverse Cursed Technique, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186 explains that Hakari hit the Jackpot before arriving. The Jackpot supplies him with Unlimited Cursed Energy for one round, which is the length of the theme song of Private Pure Love Train, lasting 4 minutes and 11 seconds. While Hakari cannot use the Reverse Cursed Technique, this Unlimited Cursed Energy continuously and automatically heals his body to accommodate the power.

This makes Hakari effectively immortal for that length of time. It also replenishes his Cursed Energy and Cursed Technique when the Jackpot ends, allowing him to cast the Domain again and continue to do so as long as he keeps hitting Jackpots. Kashimo notes that the music has ended, and Hakari’s Cursed Energy has waned. However, at that moment, Hakari casts Idle Death Gamble once more.

Final thoughts

The chief inconsistency in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186 is the timing. Hakari had hit the Jackpot in his battle against Charles. Provided that he then used his Kogane to find Panda’s location, he had to have arrived there and fought Kashimo for a considerable amount of time, including their little chat, within 4 minutes and 11 seconds. This seems a little far-fetched unless Hakari has fought someone else en route to Panda’s location and hit a second jackpot for the day.

Either way, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 186 proves why Hakari is such a formidable figure. In theory, if he keeps hitting Jackpots, then he can defeat Yuta or even Gojo. This is because successive jackpots ensure an unlimited amount of Cursed energy for an infinite amount of time.

Yuta, on the other hand, is bound to run out of Cursed energy at some point. Another interesting point is that Hakari can use the effect of the Jackpot outside of his Domain, but he does not need to incorporate his Cursed Technique into it.

Kashimo seems to be terribly outclassed at this point. Unless Akutami has planned something even more impressive and sinister as Kashimo’s secret weapon, this ought to be one of the fastest fights in the Culling Game Saga. Hopefully, a 400-year-old esteemed sorcerer will not be defeated easily.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh