Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185: Panda says goodbye to his family, Hakari vs. Kashimo begins

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 kicks off what is likely to be the most anticipated battle in the Tokyo No. 2 Colony arc. Ever since it was revealed that Kashimo and Hakari were present in the same colony, fans have been waiting for these two characters to clash in a fight.

However, the unexpectedly heart-wrenching part of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 was the bits and pieces of Panda’s psyche that Akutami explored. The main debate in the fandom is whether this is a flashback or a manifestation of what Panda feels as he loses his other two cores. The presence of a few extra characters suggests the first case, while the shot of three shrines support the latter claim.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 reveals a part of Panda’s inner world, Hakari arrives to fight Kashimo

In the last Chapter, Panda came across Hajime Kashimo in Tokyo No.2 Colony while searching for Angel. As they clashed, Kashimo easily overpowered Panda’s original and Gorilla cores. For the first time, Panda’s sister’s core was revealed, and she appeared to be modeled after a triceratops. However, Kashimo brutally defeated her too and proceeded to ask Panda about Sukuna.

Chapter 184 further revealed that Kashimo’s Cursed Technique allows them to split their Cursed Energy into negative and positive charges. They transfer the positive charge to their opponent’s body while storing the negative charge inside themselves. When they release it, the electricity attacks the opponent without losing any charge to the ground, resulting in a sure-hit technique that does not require a Domain.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 is titled Bye-Bye.

Panda bids farewell to his family

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 starts in a park where a young Gorilla is seen playing with a young Panda. Gorilla beats Panda up by saying that he leaves his body wide open while defending himself. Panda cries to their elder sister, a Triceratops, who scolds Gorilla. However, Gorilla immediately hits Panda again, leading Panda to cry again and the sister to scold Gorilla even more.

The next day, Gorilla and his friends — a fox and a raccoon — refuse to let Panda play with them. Fox and Raccoon tell him that if he throws away his treasured ball, then he can play with them. After a little coaxing, Panda throws it away, leading the other two to laugh at him as they run off to tattle about it. When Gorilla asks why he did that, Panda says that he just wants to play with his big brother.

Later that night, their sister tries to convince Gorilla to be nicer to Panda. Gorilla says that Panda always clings to him and tries to pair up with him during playtime, which leads to them losing the game. When Gorilla calls Panda spoiled, their sister tells him that he is the spoiled one.

Panda never minds his bullying and always returns to his cheery self after a while. Even though Gorilla refuses to stand up for his little brother, Panda always looks up to him because he thinks this is how brothers are supposed to be.

Chastised, Gorilla resolves to be a better brother and decides to buy him a new ball the next day. However, he wakes up to a balloon-shaped entity dragging him and their sister away from their house. Gorilla refers to this entity as dad and asks him where Panda is. The father replies that they are saying goodbye to Panda forever.

Gorilla gets worried and protests that they can’t leave Panda to fend for himself. Panda is slow, weak, childish, and needs both of his siblings to survive. His siblings need him as well because he is the one who interacts with adults for them (likely because he is the primary core). Panda is then seen rushing out of the house, crying for his siblings.

However, the father tells Gorilla that they are the ones being left behind, not Panda. As the cries of the siblings pierce the fantastical land, the three shrines at the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 indicate that this is Panda’s inner domain, and he is saying goodbye to both of his siblings because Kashimo destroyed both of his auxiliary cores.

The father is likely Yaga, whom Panda lost before the Culling Game even began. Panda is Technically a child in terms of human years, even though he acts like a teenager. While some readers believe that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 depicts a flashback from Panda’s childhood, it was previously revealed in the series that Panda spent his childhood in a painted room where Yaga kept him.

Hakari arrives

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 shifts back into the outer world, where it is revealed that Hajime Kashimo has decapitated him and desecrated his body. Kashimo realizes that since no points were rewarded, Panda is likely not dead. Kashimo picks up Panda’s severed head with their staff and once again asks him about Sukuna’s whereabouts.

However, Panda remains snarky and tight-lipped, which angers Kashimo. However, before they can do anything more to Panda, Hakari arrives on the scene with a great flow of visible Cursed Energy. Hakari sarcastically asks Panda if he’s lost some weight, while Kashimo gets both irritated and excited at the prospect of fighting Hakari.

Final thoughts

While there is a possibility that the manifestation of Panda’s inner world has something to do with his childhood, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 makes it clear that Akutami uses visual depiction to convey an emotional loss. It is unclear if Panda’s wound is fatal since, as a Cursed Corpse, he only needs his core intact in order to survive.

However, with Yaga gone, there aren’t many people who can stitch him back together. It is unknown what sort of Cursed Technique can fix a Cursed Corpse, but it is unlikely that Hakari will find someone like that in the middle of the Culling Game, provided that he wins against Kashimo.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 185 proves that Akutami used both Hakari’s battle against Charles and Kashimo’s battle against Panda to showcase the two victors' prowess. Both of their Cursed Energies have certain properties; Hakari’s has the texture of sandpaper and Kashimo’s has the feel of electricity. They should be evenly matched, and their fight is likely the closing act of the Tokyo No.2 Colony arc.

