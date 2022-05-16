Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 184: Panda’s third core is revealed in his fight against Kashimo

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 184 moves on from Hakari’s fight and focuses on another part of Tokyo No.2 Colony, where Panda runs into Hajime Kashimo. The ensuing battle is brutal and the shortest yet, with Sukuna once again becoming a point of interest.

Fans have rightly pointed out that after four consecutive victories for the Jujutsu High students, Akutami masterfully introduces defeat in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 184. Additionally, the continuous mention of Curse Energy having certain elemental properties might be important in the long run.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 184 shows Hajime Kashimo’s prowess against Panda’s sister

In the last chapter, the intricacies of Hakari’s domain were explained. Idle Death Gamble functioned on getting a Jackpot combined with a romance manga setting. Hakari easily overpowered Charles, breaking his G War-Staff and winning the battle.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 184 is titled “Tokyo No.2 Colony (Part 4).”

Panda meets Kashimo

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 184 begins with Panda sitting on top of a row of metal storage units, pretending to be a teddy bear. This is likely because when they entered Tokyo No.2 Colony, Panda’s designated job was to be the brains and negotiate with Angel while Hakari did the heavy lifting in terms of fighting.

However, due to Random Separation upon entrance, Hakari and Panda were sent to different locations. However, Panda resolves to look for Angel by himself and starts searching. He immediately runs into Hajime Kashimo and pretends to be a real panda by walking on four legs.

At first, Kashimo thinks that Panda is an escaped animal from the Ueno Zoo. They soon use their Kogane to determine if Panda is indeed a Culling Game Player. Before Panda can even take a defensive stance, Kashimo appears before him and attacks. The force of their attack dislodges some of the stuffing from Panda’s insides.

Panda notices that Kashimo’s Curse Energy has the same electrical properties as Fushiguro’s Nue, making it very hard to defend against it. He immediately switches to his Gorilla core and starts his “Unblockable Drumming Beat.”

Kashimo destroys both cores

Kashimo seems impressed, but they callously evade the attack and break Panda’s arm. They continue to beat Panda until he is prone on the ground, at which point Kashimo asks him about Sukuna. Panda realizes that Kashimo is too much for Itadori to handle, and lies about it, which angers them more.

However, Panda switches to his sister’s core, which turns his body into a hybrid with a Rhino’s head. However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 184 reveals that Kashimo’s Cursed Technique allows them to split their Curse Energy into negative and positive charges.

With every strike to their opponent, Kashimo attaches positive charges onto the opponent’s body, while the negative charge continues to store inside Kashimo’s body. When this negative charge is discharged, it shoots directly towards the opponent like a lightning strike without losing a single charge to the ground.

The result is a guaranteed attack that does not require a Domain. Kashimo now uses this completely and desecrates Panda’s sister. They then stand over Panda and once again ask about Sukuna’s whereabouts.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 184 gives no explanation for how Hakari met Charles, nor does it elaborate on the aftermath of their fight. While incredible, Panda’s fight with Kashimo seems to be unfairly matched. Many readers have pointed out that the climactic fight in this colony would be between Hakari and Kashimo, but it remains to be seen if Akutami goes in that direction.

Kashimo’s Curse Energy is said to have the properties of electricity, which is a step above from Hakari’s Curse Energy having a rough texture. This phenomenon of attributing properties to Curse Energy is significant for someone like Yuji, who does not have a Cursed Technique and is reliant on his Curse Energy.

Additionally, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 184 establishes Hajime Kashimo as one of the strongest players in the Culling Game. Kashimo is related to Sukuna and has been searching for him for 400 years. It remains to be seen what Kashimo will do if they find Yuji.

