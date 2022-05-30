Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film earns final count of 13.75 billion yen in Japanese theaters

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film finished its theatrical run in Japan on Sunday after 157 days, earning 13.75 billion yen in the process. The film sold 9.8 million tickets and earned the eighth highest grossing spot in its final weekend at theaters.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film serves as a prequel story to the mainline Jujutsu Kaisen series, focusing on the enigmatic Yuta Okkotsu. The film was released well after the first season of the mainline series’ anime had finished airing, capitalizing on the success and popularity the anime adaptation brought about.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ends theatrical run as 14th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ends theatrical run as 14th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time

Box office numbers

As aforementioned, the smash hit movie ended its over 5 month run in theaters this past Sunday, finishing eighth in the box office on its final weekend. Monday saw staff for the film announce its total earnings of 13.75 billion yen, or 108.1 million US dollars, over its 157 days in the Japanese box office.

The film managed to break into the top 15, eclipsing 2003’s The Last Samurai featuring Tom Cruise for the 14th spot. The film sits directly behind two other highly-acclaimed anime films, those being Ponyo and Weathering With You at 12th and 13th, respectively. Ponyo grossed 15.5 billion yen, while Weathering With You grossed 14.19 billion yen.

Anime films dominate the top 15 highest grossing Japanese films of all time, with the two highest films having a solid lead on third place’s Titanic, directed by James Cameron. The popular classic Spirited Away ranks second with 31.68 billion yen gross, while Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train takes the top spot with 40.43 billion yen.

While far from these top rankings, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 did dominate for the 2021 year, becoming Japan's highest-earning film for the calendar year. This title was claimed after passing Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time, which was a highly anticipated and successful film in its own right. The Evangelion film grossed 10.28 billion yen during its box office run.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 synopsis

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 follows Yuta Okkotsu, a young high school boy who is possessed by a spirit which keeps hurting people around him. The spirit is that of his childhood friend and love, Rika Orimoto, who tragically died one day as a child and has since possessed Okkotsu.

An unfortunate series of events leads Okkotsu to Tokyo Jujutsu High, where he meets familiar faces from the first season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. These include Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, Maki Zenin, Panda, Toge Inumaki, and more. The film is set before the mainline series and serves as a prequel, meaning central protagonist Yuji Itadori is absent from the film.

Thus, after becoming a student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 follows Okkotsu as he attempts to understand Rika’s spirit and why he’s cursed. Along the way, he learns about himself and grows as a person, as well as eventually coming into conflict with a familiar face for fans of the mainline series.

