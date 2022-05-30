Star Wars: Visions anime anthology project announced for second volume

Star Wars Celebration - Anaheim was held during the weekend in the United States. The event was accompanied by the announcement of a second season for Star Wars: Visions, much to the delight of fans. The first season of Visions featured nine anthology-style episodes, being animated by some of the biggest studio names in anime production.

Overall, the series was extremely well-produced and well-received, bridging the gap between Star Wars enthusiasts and anime fans and vice versa. Many people credit the series as their first exposure to anime, and it has led to many of these viewers trying other anime series.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 set to release next spring

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2

As mentioned above, Star Wars: Visions volume 2 was announced over this past weekend at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. The California-based convention is a celebration of any and all things Star Wars, with many other exciting announcements for the franchise made during the event as well.

One of the most exciting and intriguing is the second volume of Visions, which was formally announced to be on the way by Lucasfilm. The staff for the series then verbally announced that the second volume will be released in spring 2023.

Part of the announcement video emphasized the international participation for the anthology series, listing ten different countries of origin for participating creators. These included the United States, United Kingdom, Chile, Ireland, France, Spain, South Africa, India, South Korea, and Japan.

The first volume of Visions featured nine animated shorts from nine respected and well-known anime directors and studios. Some notable studios involved were Kinema Citrus, Studio Trigger, Kamikaze Douga, Science SARU, Production I.G, Studio Colorida, and Geno Studio. Many of these are known for hit and currently-airing anime series, as well as timeless classics.

The original anthology debuted on Disney+ in September 2021, with both English and Japanese dubs being available upon release. This was a brilliant move on Disney’s part, as it made the concept of watching an anime series much more accessible to new fans via the English dub.

A teaser video for the second volume of Star Wars: Visions was screened, but unfortunately, it has not been made available online as of this writing. This will most likely be released later in the year as Visions Volume 2’s expected release window for Spring 2023 draws nearer.

