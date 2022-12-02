Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video India

Nearly five months after its release in Indian theaters, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has finally been made available for streaming in the country on Amazon Prime Video. While the movie was previously made available to watch on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix, none of the platforms had the movie available for streaming in India.

Originally released by TOHO Animation in Japan on December 24, 2021, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 soon went on to become the highest-earning anime film at the Japanese box office in 2021, only to later become the 8th all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the 14th highest-earning film in Japanese box office history.

The film was later surpassed by One Piece Film: Red after its release in September 2022.

Amazon Prime Video adds Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to its library

Weeb Central @itsweebcentral

#JujutsuKaisen0 #JujutsuKaisen JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 is Now Streaming in Japanese with Eng Sub on Amazon Prime Video INDIA!!! JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 is Now Streaming in Japanese with Eng Sub on Amazon Prime Video INDIA!!!#JujutsuKaisen0 #JujutsuKaisen https://t.co/RLfPRWJz6U

MAPPA's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie has now been made available to watch in India on Amazon Prime Video with Japanese audio and several language options for subtitles, including English, Indonesian, Thai, Vietnamese, and Chinese.

While the movie was made available for OTT platforms across the globe, it was yet to make its streaming debut in India.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 opened in India on June 30, 2022, the earnings for which crossed ₹5.4 crores in its first weekend quickly.

Yuta Okkotsu and Rika Orimoto as seen in the movie (Image via MAPPA)

As for its earnings in Japan, the movie managed to earn a total of 13.75 billion yen, which is approximately about US$108.1 million. The movie finally stopped playing in Japanese theaters on May 29, after having managed to sell 9.80 million tickets.

The film managed to become the 14th highest-grossing film in Japan, only to later drop to 15th place after the release of One Piece Film Red in September. It even managed to become the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office in 2021, after it surpassed Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time.

Synopsis of the film

Satoru Gojo as seen in the movie (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the prequel movie to the anime as its events take place before from the first season.

The story follows Yuta Okkotsu, a young boy who witnesses the death of his childhood sweetheart Rika Orimoto in a traffic accident. Ever since the incident, Rika follows Yuta as a cursed spirit as she wants to stay with him, being his one true love.

But her love is only causing turmoil for him as he wants to end his life. To Yuta's fortune, he is noticed by the strongest sorcerer Satoru Gojo, who decides to take him to Jujutsu High, where he makes a decision to break Rika's curse.

Poll : 0 votes