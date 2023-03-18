20 anime like Jujutsu Kaisen to watch in 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen is one anime that blew the roof off when it premiered in 2021. Its long hiatus is finally set to be over when it returns in July 2023. But that's a fair few months away, and some Jujutsu Kaisen fans are starving right now for good anime to watch.

While finding anime exactly like Jujutsu Kaisen is a little difficult, there are plenty that are well worth a watch. This article will profile 20 such anime to tide fans of Jujutsu Kaisen over until the hiatus is done.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime listed. All opinions here are subjective.

Demon Slayer, Ranking of Kings, and 18 other anime like Jujutsu Kaisen to watch in 2023

1) Demon Slayer

The New Age anime wave continues with Demon Slayer, the tale of Tanjiro and Nezuko's journey to slay the Demon King Muzan. If audiences haven't had the chance to get into this anime that started in 2019, now would be the time.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans will love the action, the demonic villains, and killer animation. The story being rather sad also raises its profile by several notches.

2) Ranking of Kings

Ranking of Kings promo poster (Image via Wit Studio)

Ranking of Kings is a little odder than most anime but still a delight for Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

This anime concerns the life and times of a young deaf prince named Bojji as he tries to prove himself to his kingdom. The story may be presented in a cutesy art style, but it doesn't shy away from disability, death, and other machinations paired with royalty being backstabbing and manipulative.

3) Chainsaw Man

The titular chainsaw man (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Another absolute delight of an anime presented by Studio MAPPA is Chainsaw Man.

The anime is about battling devils and features blood and gore, and stars a lovable oaf named Denji. Denji and Yuji may be tied for the "dopiest" anime protagonist award, and their villains gallery includes very powerful demons and devils that all seek to kill them.

4) Parasyte: The Maxim

Parasyte: The Maxim (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Speaking of bloody violence and body horror, Parasyte The Maxim will definitely scratch the itch Jujutsu Kaisen fans have for odd villains.

In this particularly bloody entry, the human race is invaded by parasitic organisms that are only known to eat and kill. The action may go into horror states, but it's got plenty of awesome moments like a heartshot with a rock from hundreds of meters.

5) Yu Yu Hakusho

As one of the progenitors of the demon hunting/spirit detective style of anime, Yu Yu Hakusho deserves a watch simply for the fighting demons aspect. If Jujutsu Kaisen fans need a little more incentive than that, there's also the characters being a band of delinquents. The mentoring of Genkai is comparable to Gojo likewise, although Genkai is more snarky.

6) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan final season poster (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Attack on Titan may feature giant monsters, but that doesn't mean Jujutsu Kaisen fans can't enjoy the anime. The anime goes into subjects like war, death, and the futility of genocidal warfare in the name of the "sins of the father" type beliefs. Toss in the protagonists up against insurmountable odds, and you have a great anime to compare to Jujutsu Kaisen.

7) Tokyo Ghoul

Ken Kaneki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another bloody and violent series, Toyko Ghoul will more than definitely feel somewhat familiar to Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

After a life-threatening encounter with a ghoul, Ken Kaneki is forced into the world of ghouls and must fight to survive without exposing his true identity. This sort of dual natured storytelling is akin to how Jujutsu sorcerors protect humanity, while also going about violent fighting in the shadows.

8) Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Blue Exorcist revolves around Rin Okumura and his brother Yukio finding out that they are the sons of Satan. That's quite the twist on family dynamics in a shonen, and well worth a comparison to Megumi's twist with his clan in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Much like JJK's main trio, Rin and Yukio joined the True Cross Academy to defeat Satan and his demonic army before the world is torn asunder.

9) Bleach

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War poster (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach is a part of Shonen Jump's "Big Three" and thus earns plenty of respect from all anime fans.

The story revolves around a young teen named Ichigo, as he acquired the rank of Soul Reaper and protected Soul Society and Earth from all manner of devlish threats born from the darkness within souls. Much like Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach has great action, an engrossing story, and so many characters that everyone has a favorite.

10) Naruto

Naruto is another of Shojen Jump's "Big Three" and is one of the most popular series of all time. There are a few good comparisons to Jujutsu Kaisen to be made: a loud protagonist, an overtly serious rival, the strong and badass girl, and the mysterious masked teacher. The story may span over 700 episodes, but are all worth the time for the emotions they put the audience through.

11) Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby's two mains (Image via Science SARU)

Devilman Crybaby is yet another more mature and gorier anime than others on this list. Despite that, the anime delivers on many different levels: the protagonist being a demon vessel, the struggle against the crushing depressing realities of life, and fighting against fate and brothers.

It also deals with themes of bigotry, love, and other different topics that differ from its original incarnation.

12) Soul Eater

The main crew and their weapons (Image via Studio Bones)

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen should check out Soul Eater for the sense of humor if nothing else.

Soul Eater showcases strong women in the form of Maka Albarn, among others, as they navigate the world of witches, demons, and other similar entities to save the world. If anyone enjoys Gojo's brand of off-the-wall energy, or just seeing weird magical weapons, Soul Eater is for them.

13) Dororo

Dororo (Image via Tezuka Product and Studio MAPPA)

Dororo follows Haakkimyu, a boy whose body was sacrificed by his father to demons to maintain his throne. Haakkimyu sought revenge and his body back, and started cutting a swath through many demons to get it.

Already, Jujutsu Kaisen fans should be able to tell why this is worth watching from that description. The plot twists, the characters are well written, and the revenge plot should be enough to whet appetites until Jujutsu Kaisen restarts.

14) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Studio Bones1

Mob Psycho 100 follows the story of Mob, a introverted young boy with tremendous psychic abilities who exorcizes various spirits and demons for cash.

The core of the series is Mob learning to become less dependent on his mentor Reigen, becoming more open minded and moral, and likewise controlling his powers and emotions. It should remind people of Megumi's journey from gloomy person to open friend.

15) My Hero Academia

Superheroes and demons don't usually mix, unless said hero deals with demons or spirits like Hellboy or John Constantine. My Hero Academia doesn't have actual demons in it, but Jujutsu Kaisen fans will love the over-the-top superhero action.

In addition, the main character Izuku Midoriya goes on a similar journey to Yuji Itadori, learning to trust others and leaving the concept of self sacrifice behind as a hero.

16) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Studio Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is considered one of the most popular anime of all time. It features several strong and complex female characters like Winry, literal monster villains, and literal hotheaded mentors.

The story follows teen alchemists Edward Elric and his brother Alphonse, trying to get Al's body (and Ed's arm and leg) back after a failed attempt to revive their mother. The quest uncovers darker secrets about alchemy, the country of Amestris, and many other individuals along the way.

17) Black Clover

Jujutsu Kaisen fans will adore Black Clover for a variety of reasons, one of them including the main protagonist Asta. Asta and Yuji share a can-do attitude, with both facing fundamentally different obstacles along the path to their goals.

Black Clover's world is lively, with more fights and over-the-top moments than one can easily list. Put it this way: Asta's quest to become wizard king sees him face demons, wizards, and even Lucifer himself.

18) Durarara!!

Durarara!! is a seinen anime that fans of dark, thriller fantasy akin to Jujutsu Kaisen will enjoy.

The story is set in the grimy and bustling city of Ikebukuro, where the supernatural mixes with violence and gang activity that's the order of the day. To give one example, one of the main characters is a Dullahan courier. This means she can detach her head and be perfectly fine.

19) Jojo's Bizarre Adventure

Jojo's 10th anniversary celebration image (Image via David Production)

Jojo's ridiculousness should appeal to nearly everyone. It may not make much sense, but neither does most anime.

In summary, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure is a multi-generational journey for the Joestar family as they fight monsters that vary from vampires to mob bosses to serial killers. Jujutsu Kaisen fans are sure to love the action, the humor, and the escalation that provides that same punch in the face, much like Star Platinum.

20) Fate Stay/Night: Unlimited Blade Works

Fate is a massive series that involves historical figures fighting each other in the Holy Grail wars. While a lot of Fate isn't interconnected, the best way to start is the Studio Ufotable helmed Fate Stay/Night: Unlimited Blade Works.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans will probably love the dual adventures of Rin and Shirou, reminding them of Nobara and Yuji, as well as the depth of historical characters like Saber.

Thus concludes the list of 20 anime that Jujutsu Kaisen fans will enjoy, or at least tide them over until the second season comes out at least. These anime all share something in common with the aforementioned JJK, whether it be the action or character drama.

If any anime were missed on the list, readers are absolutely encouraged to leave their own suggestions in the comments.

