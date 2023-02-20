Why Parasyte: The Maxim deserves to get a sequel

Parasyte: The Maxim seems to have cracked the code on how to structure a gripping narrative that not only presents a thrilling sci-fi story but also provides an underlying commentary on the resilience of humanity. The symbiotic relationship between Shinichi and Migi serves as a metaphor for the constant internal conflicts that can sometimes take over human minds. The anime resonated with a large number of fans and has since attracted a loyal following that still remains active.

The story is still talked about in the anime community as fans have for a long time questioned whether the series, which ended in 2015 with 24 episodes, will return or not.

Why Parasyte: The Maxim is a gem of its sort

What makes the title so great is that it remains faithful to the manga content and the narrative translates well to the screen. The animation and the art style do absolute justice to that quintessential Cronenbergian body horror element of the story.

Beneath all the action, runs a narrative that is a testament to the psychological mystique and resilience that we all bear. Migi's cold approach to everything contrasts with the humane emotional dominance of Shinichi, a conflict that becomes the crux of the story.

The story follows Shinichi, a high school kid living his mundane life until aliens invade Earth and take over the human brain. Shinichi almost becomes a victim of the invasion by one such alien. However, the creature fails to completely take over his brain, leaving it a part of Shinichi that can modify his appendages, acting like a superpower.

The symbiotic relationship that the both of them form eventually proves the possibility of coexisting, thus giving hope against the extraterrestrial invasion of the aliens.

ᗰᗩᑎᘜᗩ ᕼOᖇᔕᗴ 🐎 @Manga_Horse Do you ever just prefer rewatching something you already watched but you know you love, Instead of getting invested in another new show...or is it just me?



Oh well... time to rewatch Parasite the Maxim Do you ever just prefer rewatching something you already watched but you know you love, Instead of getting invested in another new show...or is it just me?Oh well... time to rewatch Parasite the Maxim https://t.co/njxNoaUs0A

Besides the philosophical significance of the story, Parasyte: The Maxim is a well-made action series that fans of blood and gore absolutely love. One of the advantages of being a seinen series is that mangaka and anime producers can be unapologetic when it comes to showing violence onscreen that enhances the narrative, and Parasyte does so with near perfection.

The gore in the title never seems out of place and adds to the viewing experience whenever it needs to. Backed by the excellent characterization that showcases the core thematic elements of the story, Parasyte: The Maxim has stood the test of time and proven why it deserves to be back on screen.

Will Parasyte: The Maxim ever get a sequel?

The original manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki concluded in 1995 and is available in 10 tankobon volumes. In terms of original content, the anime has already adapted the entirety of the 64 chapters, and no more are left to bring to the screen.

However, as far as the franchise is concerned, the popularity of the manga has given birth to a number of spin-off mangas and one-shots by other mangakas as tributes to the original. This might inspire the creators to reboot the show featuring new content.

Empress Temi Roronoa!!! 🖤👑 @patramills



Being infected by an alien parasite can do this, make you go from 0-100 rq damn! 10. Shinichi Izumi (Parasite the Maxim)Being infected by an alien parasite can do this, make you go from 0-100 rq damn! 10. Shinichi Izumi (Parasite the Maxim)Being infected by an alien parasite can do this, make you go from 0-100 rq damn!🔥 https://t.co/uSkfseYXeh

At the moment, it seems rather unlikely that fans will see the series return in the near future. But there is no doubt that Parasyte: The Maxim is an anime that fans would love to experience anew. Fans can only hope that the production studio Madhouse will pay heed to viewers' wishes in the future.

Until then, fans can enjoy Parasyte: The Maxim on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more updates on popular anime shows like Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, One Piece, and more.

Poll : 0 votes