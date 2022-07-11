10 strongest characters in Yu Yu Hakusho, ranked

Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the most iconic 90s Shounen anime. The show features various unique characters that are incredibly popular and likable. At the same time, many of the show's characters are also very powerful.

The strongest characters in the show are typically Upper S Class Demons, while others are Humans or Lower S Class Demons. Despite their classification, they know how to expertly wield their Demon/Spiritual Energy to create various offensive and defensive abilities.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the entire Yu Yu Hakusho series. It also reflects the writer's personal views.

Yu Yu Hakusho's strongest characters ranked from most powerful to least

1) Raizen

Raizen is Yusuke Urameshi's ancestral father and a member of the Three Kings of Makai. Although the three demons of this group are each meant to be equally powerful, in his prime Raizen is undoubtedly stronger than the other two.

One of Raizen's inherent abilities is Superior S Class Demon Energy. This alone makes him more powerful than most of the demons in Yu Yu Hakusho, but combined with his Lightning Empowerment and Fury Palm Rush, it makes perfect sense that he was by far the strongest demon in his prime.

2) Mukuro

Another member of the Three Kings of Makai, Mukuro, is easily one of the strongest characters in Yu Yu Hakusho. She is the only female member of the Three Kings and a powerful Upper S Class demon.

Like Raizen, Mukuro also has Superior S Class Energy. She also has access to abilities such as telepathy and telekinesis that allow her to take on enemies from afar. However, her greatest ability is her Third Dimensional Cutter. With this, she can easily cut through the Third Dimension and target anything inside.

3) Yomi

Similar to the two above, Yomi is one of the Three Kings of Makai; however, he is also the final antagonist of the Yu Yu Hakusho series. Despite being an incredibly calm individual, Yomi can be cold-hearted and manipulative at times.

As expected of a member of the Three Kings of Makai, Yomi has Superior S Class Energy. He also has the ability to fly at supersonic speeds and teleport almost anywhere he wants. His greatest ability, however, is the Demon Absorption Wall. Yomi surrounds himself with a spherical barrier of Demon Energy that protects him from any and all Demon Energy-based attacks.

4) Enki

Enki was Yusuke Urameshi's most powerful ally and the new king of the Demon World. His greatest demonstration of power came when he defeated Yomi during the Demon World Tournament, making him the winner.

Although he does not have as many abilities as other powerful demons in Yu Yu Hakusho, Enki is no pushover. He is capable of flight and teleportation, allowing him to easily dodge attacks. Enki also has a technique known as Energy Concealment. This technique can only be achieved through intense training and allows the user to release their latent powers.

5) Yusuke Urameshi

Yusuke Urameshi is the protagonist of Yu Yu Hakusho and one of the only Mazokus in the series. He started off as an unlikeable high school delinquent who spent all his time fighting other students, but over the course of the series, he matured greatly and became one of the greatest defenders the Human World has ever known.

His signature move, the Spirit Gun, is also one of his strongest abilities. There are many variations of the Spirit Gun that Yusuke uses to take down powerful enemies throughout the series.

6) Hiei

Hiei is another protagonist of the Yu Yu Hakusho anime and manga and the shortest of the main cast. He is commonly referred to as "Hiei of the Evil Eyes" in the Viz Media translation due to his Jagan, perhaps his strongest technique.

Jagan is Hiei's third eye that was surgically implanted in his forehead. With it, he can perform various psychic-based abilities such as telepathy, telekinesis, memory erasure, and more. Hiei even has a transformation known as the Jaganshi form that turns his skin green and boosts all of his attacks immensely. With this form active, not many characters can defeat Hiei in a fight.

7) Kurama

Kurama is another member of Yu Yu Hakusho's main cast and one of Yusuke's closest friends. Although he is typically not a very powerful character, his Yoko form makes him one of the strongest characters in the series.

Even outside of his Yoko form, Kurama is incredibly intelligent and is amazing at making tough decisions. Although his Yoko Form is his strongest ability, Kurama has other techniques such as the Rose Whip and Death Tree at his disposal. These powerful abilities and his unmatched intellect make Kurama a force to be reckoned with.

8) Kazuma Kuwabara

Kazuma is one of the main protagonists of the series and Yukina's love interest. Unlike the other characters, Kazuma fits the stereotypical bad boy image, and this has stretched quite a bit into his actual personality.

His Immense Spiritual Power, combined with his High Spirit Awareness and Brawler fighting style, allows him to maximize the damage he inflicts on his opponents. Despite his Brawler style lacking skill and finesse, his precognition allows him to be prepared for any situation. However, Kazuma has been shown to use a sword quite frequently in the show as well.

9) Yakumo

Yakumo was the primary antagonist of Yu Yu Hakusho: The Movie - Poltergeist Report and ruled the Netherrealm with an iron fist. Before his death, he was a member of the Meikai Gods and an incredibly powerful demon.

Some of his abilities include controlling the minds of other demons, specifically citizens of the Netherrealm, and manipulating the Power Sphere of the Netherworld. Yakumo is also a master of electricity as he can create an electric shield to deflect attacks and blasts from his palms.

10) Chu

Chu is a friend of Yusuke's and the previous leader of Team Rokuyukai in Yu Yu Hakusho's Dark Tournament Saga. Like many other characters in anime, Chu is a powerful fighter with an alcohol problem.

Although his relationship with alcohol may seem like a hindrance, it fuels his fighting style as Chu is a master of the Drunken Fist. Chu is also a notable user of Demon Alchemy, another technique made more powerful through his excessive drinking.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

