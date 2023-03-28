Jujutsu Kaisen fan-made video teaser for Gojo breaks the Internet as MAPPA gets competition

Jujutsu Kaisen is known for its vast fandom, and fandoms of such volume usually comprise a few individuals that produce top-tier fan art. One such fan recently made a teaser trailer for Gojo and the result is absolutely stunning. The visuals, composition, particle effects, and overall quality is top-tier.

This trailer was uploaded to YouTube and has since gone viral on Twitter, with the fanbase comparing this work of art to some of the best animation studios like MAPPA.

Fan-made Jujutsu Kaisen live-action video of Gojo Satoru blows up on Twitter

Naturally, the first reaction to the Gojo Satoru video was the appreciation of the visuals that people witnessed on their respective screens. A majority of the video utilized CG and the results blew people’s minds.

Soon after, the topic of live-action adaptations came to the forefront.

Members of the anime and manga community are aware of the track record that live-action adaptations have. In the recent past, Cowboy Bebop's live-action adaptation didn't perform well and was forced to stop production.

One Jujutsu Kaisen fan stated that live-action adaptations needed to be improved. This sparked an interesting debate since one person had mentioned that not all anime series translate well when made into a live-action series. The art style is quite different and overcoming this barrier is a massive risk.

One fan even joked about the fear of Netflix taking a look at the video that was created by Axion Digital, hinting at the sub-par live-action adaptations that Netflix has produced in the recent past.

With that said, others simply appreciated the work that the content creator, Axion Digital, had done. As per the video uploaded on YouTube, he took nearly 200 days to complete this video.

Another fan made an interesting comment. This person stated that live-action adaptations usually seem lackluster. However, the result of this video certainly deviated from the norm.

This goes on to show the sheer amount of work it takes for just one person to create a video of such high quality. It really puts things into perspective when we see top-notch fight sequences and well-animated scenes in our favorite anime series.

In the above-mentioned video, the creator went on to explain how he approached this Jujutsu Kaisen project. It involved a massive amount of effort in 3-D modeling, compositing, motion-tracking, texturing, and other intricate processes that went into creating this piece of art.

Final thoughts

This video created by Axion Digital was an absolute masterpiece owing to the high quality of production. With that said, the fanbase believes that 2-D animation is perfect for Jujutsu Kaisen since it has a unique aesthetic appeal, which might not be translated when creating a live-action series.

History teaches the best lessons and live-action adaptations have a bad track record. Dragon Ball Evolution and Cowboy Bebop are just some of the many anime titles that have received anime adaptations. These are examples of how things can go wrong when translating visuals from 2-D animation to real-life actors.

Stay tuned for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

