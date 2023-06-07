Jujutsu Kaisen fans pray for Gojo after Sukuna lands a crushing blow

One of the most exciting developments in recent releases of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga series has been the return of Satoru Gojo. After being trapped in the Prison Realm for roughly 3 years of serialization time, the last roughly half-dozen issues of the series have seen Gojo finally be freed from his entrapment.

Likewise, this resulted in the beginning of the series’ final stages, with Gojo set to fight Ryomen Sukuna, now inhabiting the body of Gojo’s pupil, Megumi Fushiguro. While many are suspecting this to be the final fight of the series, what’s certainly clear is that either Gojo or Sukuna will die by their battle’s end.

Unsurprisingly, the fanbase has been heavily divided amongst who will walk away victorious since the two’s fight began just a few issues prior. Those who were hoping for Gojo’s victory may be in trouble, with Sukuna’s latest successful attack possibly paving the way to his eventual victory.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest spoilers suggest looming doom for Gojo after Sukuna’s latest blow

In the latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans, fans saw Akutami take a more commentative approach to Gojo and Sukuna’s fight. Yuji Itadori, Maki Zenin, Yuta Okkotsu, and all the other spectators of the fight began discussing the current matchup, as well as sharing intel learned from previous battles with both Sukuna and Kenjaku.

As this happened, Sukuna and Gojo entered into a battle of Domain Expansions, with the two’s must-hit effects canceling out. However, it’s then revealed that due to the nature of Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine, it actually reaches outside of Gojo’s own Expansion. Likewise, because Domains are susceptible to being broken from outside attacks, Sukuna attacks Gojo’s from outside, breaking it and allowing his own Domain Expansion to slash Gojo’s neck.

Per the latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans, the issue ends with this scene, showing a shocked Gojo reeling back after having his neck sliced open. While the wound isn’t a particularly deep one, it’s nevertheless a grievous injury that puts Gojo’s chances of victory, and subsequently his life, in major jeopardy.

While many Gojo fans were initially dismayed by this news, many have seemingly remembered that Toji Zenin once landed a similar attack on Gojo during their fight. Although Sukuna and Toji are in two completely different classes in terms of danger as an opponent, the injuries are similar enough that some fans are still holding out hope.

Likewise, matching up against Toji and being initially outclassed by him allowed Gojo to level up as a fighter, reaching new heights of power which were previously unattainable. With this in mind, many expect this not to be the end of Gojo and Sukuna’s fight, but actually the true beginning of it, with each drawing out latent power to try and surpass the other.

In any case, this is all purely speculative, with the latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans not elaborating beyond the point of Gojo’s neck being sliced. Thankfully, with no break next week, fans will at least know sooner rather than later exactly how impactful this latest injury to Gojo will be in terms of his chances of winning the fight against Sukuna.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

